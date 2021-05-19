Can Matip be counted on at all? Rate him as a player but I think Agger could string more consecutive games together!



No, as much as I like Matip and think he's a top quality CB when fit, he's injured far too much. Since the start of 17/18 he's missed 95 games for us. What is the point of having a top quality CB who is always injured?If he's fit then I take him over Kabak any day, but while he's been at LFC, history shows that he spends more time on the side lines than being available to play.VVDGomezKonatePhillipsKabak/MatipI think that is a strong lineup of CB's. I'd be tempted to keep Kabak and move Matip on if possible due to his injury record. We know that Gomez also has injury issues.Kabak would also be a long term prospect, yes £18M is a lot for a backup defender, but he's only 21 and could end up saving us money in the long run. Also a good chance that if it doesn't work out in a couple of years then we can move him on without a loss financially. I also think there's a chance then we can renegotiate on the fee with Schalke being relegated and the current climate.