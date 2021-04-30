« previous next »
Kabak signs

Re: Kabak signs
April 30, 2021, 12:03:01 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on April 28, 2021, 03:57:41 pm
I think Matips one of the top 5 in the world when hes right on his game, and he played hurt to try and help the team in need. and some people want to get rid for nothing because hes unavailable as a result.

Well if we can pick up another top talent for free somewhere on the same reasonable wage, sounds good to me. Except even then id keep him.

Kabaks a tough one to figure but hes not bad at all , if hes a 5th cb for cup games and cover under normal circumstances thats a very good level for me. cb #1 is a bit of a different situation but hse done admirably if slightly uneven.

The impression I get reading on here and in bits of news/rumour (I don't know a lot about him myself) is that Ibrahima Konate is consider a little 'more senior' than Ozan Kabak.

My assumption is that we hope to start next season with Gomez and Van Dijk, with Matip and Konate as the other senior centre-backs competing for a place.

I'd like to see us do the deal for Kabak and - fitness issues all being okay with the senior centre-backs - send him on a decent loan spell for the second half of 2021-22.  Inclined to think we probably look to move Matip on (for issues much more to do with fitness than ability!) next summer, rather than this summer, and go into 2022-23 with VVD, Gomez, Konate, and Kabak as our 'senior' centre-backs.  Phillips sort of as emergency/specialist cover for as long as we need/he's happy.

I think Kabak's settled in really well in very difficult circumstances, and that we're going to want to pick up two 'senior' centre-backs in the next eighteen months - makes sense to buy (at a very reasonably price) one who's got a lot of promise and is already involved with the club rather than pressing reset and potentially spending a lot more money.  £50m-ish for the pair, but we sort out our centre-back positions for a good few years.
Re: Kabak signs
April 30, 2021, 12:40:10 pm
Quote from: Classycara on April 30, 2021, 10:24:06 am
Quite a bizarre set of metrics, except for top speed.

Which isn't really all that relevant. It's how quickly you get close to your to speed that matters (except in situations he's chasing back a counter from a corner we've taken)

EDIT: tubby beat me to it

Yes long stopped taking these type of graphs seriously.
Re: Kabak signs
April 30, 2021, 04:01:27 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on April 30, 2021, 10:50:01 am
Im not that suprised.
It is not realistic to expect a defender in our system to never get beaten 1v1 at times. They are up against lightening fast forwards.

Kabak has got a good turn of pace & since the Chelsea game has done very well. Made some mistakes which is normal for a 21 year old.
He clearly has more potential than Phillips.

For 18m I hope we sign him. Would be a mistake not to.

Except it's not 18m. It's 18m + add ons.
There is alot of transfer work required. We need to be absolutely ruthless.
He's played poorly in a number of games and had a few ok games as well. Nothing points to a cornerstone of our defence other than he is young and may improve.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Re: Kabak signs
April 30, 2021, 04:48:55 pm
Plan for the worst and hope for the best.  If the best were to happen in 21/22 then Kabak isn't on the field ever when it actually matters.  Is that really the best use of what I'm guessing will be a limited set of funds?  We also don't even know what the market will be this summer.  If Konate's buyout is the top of the market then is spending 80% of the same amount on Kabak worth it?  I guess we'll see but for me it's pretty low on the totem pole of squad issues for next season.
Re: Kabak signs
May 16, 2021, 07:21:13 pm
Might not see him play for us again. Out for the rest of the season.
Quote
Ian Doyle
@IanDoyleSport
Jurgen Klopp says Ozan Kabak won't play again this season for #LFC
Re: Kabak signs
May 16, 2021, 07:23:00 pm
Yeah shame. Hopefully not last of him weve seen in a red shirt.
Re: Kabak signs
May 16, 2021, 07:32:13 pm
How long does he have left on his contract with Shalke. Might be shitty to try and lowball a figure already agreed, but that's business. If he doesnt have long left on his contract, can see us picking up a bargain, especially with question marks about our other CBs
Re: Kabak signs
May 16, 2021, 07:34:18 pm
Thats a shame. He was much more reliable than Williams.

How the fuck are our defenders so broken.
Re: Kabak signs
May 16, 2021, 07:44:52 pm
Quote from: Jake on May 16, 2021, 07:34:18 pm
Thats a shame. He was much more reliable than Williams.

How the fuck are our defenders so broken.

It's ridiculous. I thought we missed him the last few games but have won them, whereas we missed Phillips the 2 games before it and lost the points late on.

We haven't been able to even use the Kabak/Phillips pairing since going out the CL. Again, it seemed an injury too many for us (along with now Jota) but hopefully it proves not to be.
Re: Kabak signs
May 16, 2021, 08:45:37 pm
Any chance there has been a falling out as Kabak told not getting signed up
Re: Kabak signs
May 16, 2021, 08:47:27 pm
Quote from: phil236849 on May 16, 2021, 08:45:37 pm
Any chance there has been a falling out as Kabak told not getting signed up

why would there be? hes been very good since he settled in. he was getting subbed early in some games so must have been an issue they were managing that got worse
Re: Kabak signs
May 16, 2021, 08:49:26 pm
Either injured or possibly something in his contract that meant if he played more times for us we would be obligated to sign him?

Seems to me like we have decided to go for Konate over him if the rumours are true.
Re: Kabak signs
May 16, 2021, 08:59:07 pm
He's injured.
Re: Kabak signs
May 16, 2021, 09:02:24 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on May 16, 2021, 08:49:26 pm
Either injured or possibly something in his contract that meant if he played more times for us we would be obligated to sign him?

Seems to me like we have decided to go for Konate over him if the rumours are true.

we went made it clear via the journos that it was an option not obligation to buy so i doubt it. i think we will sign him and Konate, two of the best young defenders in Europe for c£50m would be great business.
Re: Kabak signs
May 17, 2021, 06:27:04 am
His season is over then. Has he done enough to earn a permanent move?

Priority is getting Konate for me, but would like us to pick this lad up for the price quoted.

Matip is miles ahead currently but given his fragility I would be prepared to sacrifice him (and Phillips) if we have to do so to make the finances work.

VVD, Gomez, Kabak and Konate would be quite tasty and we need 4 quality options as its unlikely VVD and Gomez will be at their best for a while and I would rather they didnt play twice a week every week for a while.
Re: Kabak signs
May 17, 2021, 06:34:07 am
My analogue comparison is Gomez, and he doesnt look like hes in the same bracket as 20yo Joe. Which is the bracket we should be shopping in.
Re: Kabak signs
May 17, 2021, 08:18:27 am
I think he did good and we should try to sign him for a reasonable fee...

Not many CBs in his age group out there would join in the current situation and circumstances and perform as well as he did.

For his age, new league, new country... I think he did well as he was expected to perform straight away.

If he does not join, I can see him become a top CB for someone else.
Re: Kabak signs
May 17, 2021, 08:23:34 am
With Schalke getting relegated maybe Edwards is rejecting the option to buy and then hoping we can get him at an even more cut down price?
Re: Kabak signs
May 17, 2021, 08:27:00 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on May 17, 2021, 06:27:04 am
His season is over then. Has he done enough to earn a permanent move?

Priority is getting Konate for me, but would like us to pick this lad up for the price quoted.

Yes, and no. I don't think he's the kind of defender Klopp would normally go for, but was a last minute compromise as we needed someone in.

He's not fast, he's not particularly tall or aerially dominant and he's not particularly strong or good at bringing the ball out. Therefore we were always going to go for someone like Konate and aren't going to spend anything like 18 million for him to be 5th choice.

He did however do a good job for us and we missed him the last couple of games. I expect we'll use Fab at the back the last couple which we wouldn't need to do if we had Kabak.
Re: Kabak signs
May 17, 2021, 08:28:29 am
Quote from: Fromola on May 17, 2021, 08:27:00 am
I expect we'll use Fab at the back the last couple which we wouldn't need to do if we had Kabak.

Have Phillips/Williams picked up a knock? Would certainly rather stick with those two if not.
Re: Kabak signs
Yesterday at 12:42:32 am
Quote from: Fromola on May 17, 2021, 08:27:00 am
Yes, and no. I don't think he's the kind of defender Klopp would normally go for, but was a last minute compromise as we needed someone in.
Except that all the reporting and inside knowledge suggests we've been tracking him and have been keen on him for ages. And not surprisingly because he's been playing like a mid-20s CB since his teens, suggesting he'll eventaully develop into a monster defender. And you know how Klopp and Edwards like to get a player in before the rest of the world realises what's going on.

I still go by what I've suggested before. That he was very much on our list of potential 'To Buy' players but we had not planned to buy him yet; we were planning to wait a couple more seasons and get him then if still available. Only our defender crisis meant we decided to go in earlier than planned. I think the loan aspect was just about cashflow rather than doubts.

And while there's no guarantee he will stay, esp. due to the parlous financial situation, don't underestimate the 'foot-in-the-door' factor. Already being here is half the battle already won...
Re: Kabak signs
Yesterday at 10:38:05 pm
Still find it a small bit fishy no one has said what the injury is
Re: Kabak signs
Yesterday at 10:45:34 pm
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Yesterday at 10:38:05 pm
Still find it a small bit fishy no one has said what the injury is

Considering that we lost a few players during training its better that we dont.
Re: Kabak signs
Yesterday at 10:53:26 pm
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Yesterday at 10:38:05 pm
Still find it a small bit fishy no one has said what the injury is

It's really not fishy. Klopp never said what Keita's injury was either, or Davies' or milner's.

He doesn't say anything unless specifically asked.

Re: Kabak signs
Yesterday at 10:57:10 pm
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Yesterday at 10:38:05 pm
Still find it a small bit fishy no one has said what the injury is

It is a muscle injury, if it is that important ...
Re: Kabak signs
Today at 12:03:32 am
I hear that the injury is an ACL (Additional Cost of Loan) for which the only treatment and paliative is for him to sit out the rest of the season. In other news Daniel Sturridge isnt happy and Nathanial Clyne is on the beak.

Re: Kabak signs
Today at 12:33:47 am
Quote from: PIPA23 on May 17, 2021, 08:18:27 am
I think he did good and we should try to sign him for a reasonable fee...

Not many CBs in his age group out there would join in the current situation and circumstances and perform as well as he did.

For his age, new league, new country... I think he did well as he was expected to perform straight away.

If he does not join, I can see him become a top CB for someone else.
Agreed, I think we probably will decline the option but personally I would like to see him stay.
Re: Kabak signs
Today at 01:49:09 am
Some reports that Leipzig are targeting Kabak as a replacement for Konate ...
Re: Kabak signs
Today at 02:18:51 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:49:09 am
Some reports that Leipzig are targeting Kabak as a replacement for Konate ...

seems ok to me.
