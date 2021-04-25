« previous next »
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1560 on: Yesterday at 01:01:40 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on April 25, 2021, 06:00:48 pm
It is £18m + £8m add ons

Yikes, makes the deal unlikely imo
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1561 on: Yesterday at 01:05:38 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 01:01:40 pm
Yikes, makes the deal unlikely imo

At that price no way. He hasnt shown that level.
Offline Sharado

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1562 on: Yesterday at 01:06:59 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on April 25, 2021, 06:00:48 pm
It is £18m + £8m add ons

Depends what the add ons are. Playing in the champions league, winning stuff, being able to keep a clean sheet with less than a minute remaining at home etc. should mean the deal comes in at £18m.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline MNTY

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1563 on: Yesterday at 01:23:24 pm »
I'd rather we keep Phillips , we don't concede that goal against Leeds if he was playing.
Offline Classycara

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1564 on: Yesterday at 01:29:27 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:58:03 am
But he didn’t get past Kabak and ended up fouling him.

So? He was a lot faster than Kabak. We were talking about him being beat in a footrace, not getting lucky Wilson made needless contact


Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 12:50:30 pm
A bit more embellishment to this post after looking closer at the stats;




Cheers for digging those out mate.

So that puts Gomez on 59.4% wins over last two seasons and Kabak on 56%
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1565 on: Yesterday at 01:31:38 pm »
He actually went around Kabak as well so it wasnt a straight line race. But then Wilson is fast as was on the move before Kabak was.
Offline Djozer

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1566 on: Yesterday at 01:49:54 pm »
Quote from: MNTY on Yesterday at 01:23:24 pm
I'd rather we keep Phillips , we don't concede that goal against Leeds if he was playing.
That settles it then. Finally, some closure.
Offline Jookie

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1567 on: Yesterday at 01:55:34 pm »
How sure are people that Kabaks fee is 18M + 8M in add one? Took a quick look and couldnt see it reported.

If Kabak is arguably going to cost 25-26M then you can understand why we are looking at Konate for around 30M
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Djozer

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1568 on: Yesterday at 01:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 12:50:30 pm
A bit more embellishment to this post after looking closer at the stats;
Ta for those. Could have sworn Phillips would have a better win percentage than that, he never seems to lose a header. Shows how much I know.
Offline Djozer

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1569 on: Yesterday at 02:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:55:34 pm
How sure are people that Kabaks fee is 18M + 8M in add one? Took a quick look and couldnt see it reported.

If Kabak is arguably going to cost 25-26M then you can understand why we are looking at Konate for around 30M
Not sure at all, but I vaguely remember reading something like that from what I think was a fairly kosher journo on twitter. Sorry, that's no help at all really!

Not that I'm any sort of scout, but I'd rather Konate at £30m than Kabak at even £18m if it's an either/or thing. But then, I'd probably rather have Kabak at £18m than Phillips for free, and I seem to be in the minority there. Ultimately, I'm not that bothered either way as long as Van Dijk comes back as good as he was pre-injury, but there's no guarantee of that.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1570 on: Yesterday at 02:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:29:27 pm
So? He was a lot faster than Kabak. We were talking about him being beat in a footrace, not getting lucky Wilson made needless contact
But he didn't lose the footrace, Wilson never got past him. Kabak blocked him and then Wilson fouled him, I'd consider that good defending. Even without the foul Wilson wasn't past him as he'd blocked his path.
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:29:27 pm
Cheers for digging those out mate.

So that puts Gomez on 59.4% wins over last two seasons and Kabak on 56%
Yeah they're both definetely in the same 'ballpark' for heading ability.
Offline Classycara

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1571 on: Yesterday at 02:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 02:12:39 pm
But he didn't lose the footrace, Wilson never got past him. Kabak blocked him and then Wilson fouled him, I'd consider that good defending. Even without the foul Wilson wasn't past him as he'd blocked his path.
I guess we have different definitions of a footrace, something I definitely dont know the definition for now I stop to think about it!

For me it means one of them would win if they were running a race against each other - which on evidence the other day Wilson would
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 02:12:39 pm
Yeah they're both definetely in the same 'ballpark' for heading ability.
Yeah, not a strength for either.
Offline eeekaj

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1572 on: Yesterday at 02:49:09 pm »
Bit of a cliche, but he's a bit Lovren-esque.

One minute he looks solid and doesn't put a foot wrong, the next minute he's cocking up. Expected from a young player? Yes. Would he look much better next to Van Dijk? Yes. Would I prefer us to go for Konate for slightly more? Yes.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1573 on: Yesterday at 03:01:44 pm »
I feel a bit sorry for him.

Imagine playing in *this* Liverpool side and being judged solely on it. One week playing next to a lad who has been plucked from B.2 and is probably at Championship level, the next playing next to a midfielder who can do a job but has stated on several occasions that he doesn't like it, all infront of a midfield who offer as much protection as a bulletproof vest made from paper. I think he has handled himself as well he he possibly could, given the circumstances. it is a shame we didn't get to see him next to a VVD or Gomez for 4 months.

I still don't see how we end up with 2 new centre halfs. Assuming Matip, Gomez and VVD are fit for pre-season and we sign Konate, then that would be it surely? Unless there is a concern that we have 3 lads coming back who will still be in the recuperation phase.

Offline pathetic

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1574 on: Yesterday at 03:03:43 pm »
After an understandable slow start, I think he has been excellent, especially considering his age. The thing is most of the things he's lacking in are not gonna get better with age, if anything they're gonna get worse as he ages. It's unlucky for the lad but I don't think we're gonna keep him
Offline eeekaj

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1575 on: Yesterday at 03:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 03:01:44 pm
I feel a bit sorry for him.

Imagine playing in *this* Liverpool side and being judged solely on it. One week playing next to a lad who has been plucked from B.2 and is probably at Championship level, the next playing next to a midfielder who can do a job but has stated on several occasions that he doesn't like it, all infront of a midfield who offer as much protection as a bulletproof vest made from paper. I think he has handled himself as well he he possibly could, given the circumstances. it is a shame we didn't get to see him next to a VVD or Gomez for 4 months.

I still don't see how we end up with 2 new centre halfs. Assuming Matip, Gomez and VVD are fit for pre-season and we sign Konate, then that would be it surely? Unless there is a concern that we have 3 lads coming back who will still be in the recuperation phase.

I'd imagine Klopp has learnt his lesson and will want 5 senior CB's going forward, especially considering Matip is crocked 9 games out of 10.

VVD, Gomez, Matip, Konate? and Phillips/Kabak (permanently)
Offline pathetic

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1576 on: Yesterday at 03:18:38 pm »
Quote from: eeekaj on Yesterday at 03:04:40 pm
I'd imagine Klopp has learnt his lesson and will want 5 senior CB's going forward, especially considering Matip is crocked 9 games out of 10.

VVD, Gomez, Matip, Konate? and Phillips/Kabak (permanently)

In that case I can see Phillips being that 5th choice. He's free, I don't think he would mind being 5th choice and he's useful to throw on when we're being bombarded with crosses into the box in the last minutes of the game.
Online Sinyoro

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1577 on: Today at 03:11:08 am »
Seasoned professionals have taken months to get into a Klopp side- Fabinho, Ox, Robbo

Here is a 20 year old from a relegation bound team being thrust into a team without its entire first choice centre backs , no preseason, new country and people expect him to set the league alight.

Madness
