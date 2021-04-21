« previous next »
Very catchy. :D not sure theres enough space on the Kop for the jig, legs would be in tatters from the seats!
He runs funny.

Didnt watch the game, how was he?
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 03:58:39 pm
Didn’t watch the game, how was he?

He was ok. He is not particularly stand out for anything though. Not quick, great in the air.

For a 20 year though he has done very well. Not sure how much pure ability he has though.
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 03:58:39 pm
Didnt watch the game, how was he?

Not bad, not spectacular.

I don't think we'll be making the loan permanent if the Konaté rumours are true.
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 03:58:39 pm
Didnt watch the game, how was he?

Decent, especially when you consider he got carded early on and is only 20.  Showed quite a bit of maturity, probably 6 or 7 out of 10. 
Cheers guys
Had another good game think can only get better..
Lot of talk we won't be going in for him in the summer and will sign Konate.

He has been decent but will be behind VVD, Gomez, Matip and Konate in the pecking order. Even with 2 of them injury prone, does not make sense to spend money especially in the current situation.

He will fetch Schalke decent money either way. A German/Italian mid table club would be ideal for him.
Positionally he's poor for a player with the amount of top level games he's played; was at fault for the goal as he got caught ball watching and meandered aimlessly away from the centre of the box. Overall he's been fine all things considered and obviously we'd have been worse off relying on Rhys Williams, but i wouldn't be eager to keep him around for the negotiated price.
If I had a pound for how many times Ive read hes only 20 in here Id be able to buy him for 18 million.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:26:30 pm
If I had a pound for how many times Ive read hes only 20 in here Id be able to buy him for 18 million.
And hes not even 20
I like him and think hes done well.

Given we have no CL, and we clearly need another forward and something else in midfield (probably some higher quality full back cover?) then if Konate is coming in youd have to imagine we dont have the funds for him to be 4th/5th choice...?
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:26:30 pm
If I had a pound for how many times Ive read hes only 20 in here Id be able to buy him for 18 million.

Its impressive though and is an important consideration.

But if we are short of cash then absolutely no way he should be signed.
He is too slow and he will be forever too slow. Thank you Ozan and good bye at the end of the season.
He is Fulham level.
I must be watching a different game to many people. Hes grown into this team and Premier League, got better and better.

Quote from: Sat1 on Yesterday at 06:25:09 pm
I must be watching a different game to many people. Hes grown into this team and Premier League, got better and better.

I agree. People forget he's been involved from the off and have had a variety of partners at the back.

He's no slouch either. Don't fault him for today. We gave away the ball in attack and midfield way too easily, which is what cost us in the end.
Some are overly critical to Kabak, never mind his age. People are using a high bar for him set by VVD and Gomez before their injuries. But 2/3 of players with similar injuries never get back to their best. It's anyone's guess how good VVD and Gomez will be when they get back, and I worry more about the latter, who's had his injury troubles throughout his career. The odds are not good. And if we were forced to look for two CBs this summer, which I think we will be, would we have enough dough to buy the most suitable ones for us? Especially when we desperately need a forward and they are very expensive. It may be a choice between keeping one of him or Nat, or maybe both if we spend the cash on a striker.
Quote from: arbiarbi on Yesterday at 06:06:49 pm
He is too slow and he will be forever too slow. Thank you Ozan and good bye at the end of the season.
He is Fulham level.

Kept up with Callum Wilson and tackled him a couple times, Wilson is pretty quick btw...
I hope we keep him, and I think we will.
I thought he did OK. I don't know whjat happened with the goal as I haven't had the stomach to watch it back. He made one other mistake in he second half but otherwise did alright. Whether we sign him or not he can be proud of his contribution I think. Its not just his age but coming into a totally new league, to a team that plays a very specific way defensively, with multiple partners and the whole squad devoid of any confidence whatsoever
Id sign him for less than £10m but hed just be a back up and theres better value and quality elsewhere. Hes come in and done a decent job considering the circumstances hes been thrown into buts hes not Liverpool level lets be honest.

Id rather wed pick up an experienced pro on a free over the summer who we could utilise in the cups.
He doesn't half remind me of some of the signings of the Rafa/Kenny eras where we'd convince ourselves he's a good option when in reality he's not at the required level we need to challenge for the top honours.

Would agree with the sentiment echoed by a few other posters - send him back at the end of the year and get someone in who is faster, reads the game better and is a better passer.
He's very good for a 20-year old but I don't think we should sign him because he'd be better off playing every week at this stage.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:33:50 am
He's very good for a 20-year old but I don't think we should sign him because he'd be better off playing every week at this stage.

If we are in Europa then he can get his games in that competition.
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 04:09:54 pm
Had another good game think can only get better..

Our defence folded like a house of cards when they started putting pressure on us. Make of that what you will.

 It's easy to look good when they don't attack you.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:35:51 am
If we are in Europa then he can get his games in that competition.

Feel we can and should get a better, more-experienced defender.  We exist to win trophies and should strive to get the best players possible.
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 11:57:42 pm
I hope we keep him, and I think we will.

Why?
Has he had a standout game?
What does he bring to the team?

Luckily Edwards and Klopp will make the tough decisions and not us fans.
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:51:08 am
Why?

Because he's young, we need a CB, his idol is Big Virge and he's already getting experience with the team

Quote
Has he had a standout game?

Yep. His run of form was pretty decent before yesterday. "Standout", well, some would argue no (Wolves?) but he has not been shite all the time like you seem to be implying.

Quote
What does he bring to the team?

He's a CB when we need one. He is quite good. You might argue "quite good" is not good enough, but before that we were playing midfielders and it just was not working. He's big, good in the air, and not afraid to put in a tackle - dodgy in games like yesterday, but you can't tell me you don't want that willingness in one of our CBs. Overall when Virge comes back I think the best is absolutely to come - he has a lot of ingredients. Obviously he's not there yet given 1) his age and 2) the circumstances - it's not like he was thrown into a brilliant defensive unit and he's dragged it down...

Quote
Luckily Edwards and Klopp will make the tough decisions and not us fans.

Watch him get signed permanently  ;D

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/an-incredible-game-klopp-praises-centre-backs-phillips-and-kabak-/16laleplgmo8s1x28xcrnp9a4b

Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:56:53 am
Because he's young, we need a CB, his idol is Big Virge and he's already getting experience with the team

Yep. His run of form was pretty decent before yesterday. "Standout", well, some would argue no (Wolves?) but he has not been shite all the time like you seem to be implying.

He's a CB when we need one. He is quite good. You might argue "quite good" is not good enough, but before that we were playing midfielders and it just was not working. He's big, good in the air, and not afraid to put in a tackle - dodgy in games like yesterday, but you can't tell me you don't want that willingness in one of our CBs. Overall when Virge comes back I think the best is absolutely to come - he has a lot of ingredients. Obviously he's not there yet given 1) his age and 2) the circumstances - it's not like he was thrown into a brilliant defensive unit and he's dragged it down...

Watch him get signed permanently  ;D

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/an-incredible-game-klopp-praises-centre-backs-phillips-and-kabak-/16laleplgmo8s1x28xcrnp9a4b

He's not great in the air.
