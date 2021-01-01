There was a moment when he took control of the ball with Arsenal pressing, and he just played it out... He's a good kid. Don't know if we'll sign him at the end of the season, but at least he's given the decision-making people food for thought.



He's a cool head, which at that age is encouraging.A word of praise for Jurgen Klopp here. I don't know what he said to Kabak after his first couple of games, but he has stuck with him and Kabak has improved defensively without ever becoming timid (ie 'no-nonsense') on the ball. On the contrary he plays with courage and with faith in his own skill.I have to say the contrast with Rafa is very noticeable. Likewise I don't know what Rafa used to say to young defenders like Ayala or Wilson or Coates when they made their first steps in the first team. But they were all so....scared on the ball, as if fearing they'd make a mistake. They became practically useless actually. Admittedly it can't have been much fun playing alongside Carragher ("Get rid! Get rid!") or Skrtel ("What's happening?"). But presumably all the balls they'd shown as young footballers to get where they were in the professional game were simply cut off. Figuratively speaking, like.