Author Topic: Kabak signs  (Read 88433 times)

Offline cdav

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 10:13:13 pm »
Really liking the look of him, seems to just do the basics well and looks composed sweeping up potential issues
Online farawayred

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 10:29:16 pm »
There was a moment when he took control of the ball with Arsenal pressing, and he just played it out... He's a good kid. Don't know if we'll sign him at the end of the season, but at least he's given the decision-making people food for thought.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online jillc

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 10:36:47 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:29:16 pm
There was a moment when he took control of the ball with Arsenal pressing, and he just played it out... He's a good kid. Don't know if we'll sign him at the end of the season, but at least he's given the decision-making people food for thought.

That was a lovely piece of play from him, he's a good little player pretty sure we'll keep him.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline SinceSixtyFive

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 10:46:52 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:36:47 pm
That was a lovely piece of play from him, he's a good little player pretty sure we'll keep him.

Hope so. I've said before (in his first few appearances) that his distribution is underestimated. 
Online RedSince86

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 11:34:38 pm »
I hope we keep him, barely 21 years old and he reads the game so well.

He'll be a monster of CB in 3-4 years, hopefully in our team.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Dazzer23

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 12:02:42 am »
Regardless of whats happening with Konate or any other target, I think the club will be missing a trick if they dont snap this lad up for £18m
Offline BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 12:44:58 am »
You don't get much for £18m these days. I'd definitely take him permanently at that price. United paid £80m for Maguire.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 12:45:57 am »
5 clean sheets in 7 for Kabak.

You dont get much better than him at 21 at CB.
Offline newterp

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 12:56:23 am »
Why did he come off?
Online Al 666

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 01:23:02 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:56:23 am
Why did he come off?

Hopefully to be rested for Tuesday.
Offline Beninger

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 01:31:38 am »
Hes really starting to look the part.
Online Fromola

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 09:02:09 am »
Quote from: BeingJohnMarkovic on Today at 12:44:58 am
You don't get much for £18m these days. I'd definitely take him permanently at that price. United paid £80m for Maguire.

Reminds me a bit of when we got Agger that January and you could see his potential. That fee for 5-6 mill is relative enough to £18m now.

I'd like Kabak, Konate and Phillips in our squad next season but we'd have to let Matip or Gomez go.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 09:48:10 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:02:09 am
Reminds me a bit of when we got Agger that January and you could see his potential. That fee for 5-6 mill is relative enough to £18m now.

If he ends up being half the player prime Agger was...
Offline number 168

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 10:45:22 am »
Another good game from the lad yesterday. It must be so reasuring for him to have Fab in front of him offering him some protection rather than being the first line of defence at times. He looks to be playing well within himself making sure that he is solid and dependable. However, every now and then a talented footballer breaks out with a cool and composed presence on the ball. He can pick a pass and has decent footwork. I like the look of him.
Offline na fir dearg

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 10:51:45 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:13:13 pm
Really liking the look of him, seems to just do the basics well and looks composed sweeping up potential issues

yep, no fuss at all, very assured looking
Online Adeemo

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 11:02:08 am »
Still worth repeating that he just turned 21 last week, to be putting in the performances that he now is, is pretty remarkable. Theres very few centre halves of that age whos game is so polished and consistent, Ozans now looking a real standout talent.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 11:05:14 am »
If somehow we can get him and Konate this summer then those two and Gomez is a hell of a young CB trio
Offline na fir dearg

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 11:06:45 am »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 11:02:08 am
Still worth repeating that he just turned 21 last week, to be putting in the performances that he now is, is pretty remarkable. Theres very few centre halves of that age whos game is so polished and consistent, Ozans now looking a real standout talent.

amazing really, he just seems mid 20s rather than 21
Online Legs

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 11:07:06 am »
We need to be signing this kid full stop.
Online RedSince86

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 12:46:25 pm »
Post match interview with Kabak with some added Jota.

https://streamable.com/s8t5ab
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 01:12:52 pm »
And to think some were writing him off after a few games. Utterly ridiculous. Far from the finished article but very accomplished player who will only improve.
Offline clinical

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 01:35:33 pm »
I'd get rid of Matip if that was the way we can sign him with konate. Matip is better right now of course but can't rely on him at all.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 01:39:18 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:35:33 pm
I'd get rid of Matip if that was the way we can sign him with konate. Matip is better right now of course but can't rely on him at all.
This is a very good point. I'm sure the club do consider the injury record of players and whether to keep them based on that.
The problem is other clubs looking to buy would also consider this and it's therefore be harder to sell.

I like Kabak. Like someone said above, he looks like the real deal for a 20 year old. Will only get better. And especially with a more experienced CB partner.
Online Adeemo

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 01:41:59 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:35:33 pm
I'd get rid of Matip if that was the way we can sign him with konate. Matip is better right now of course but can't rely on him at all.

Agreed, if we could get a half decent fee, it would make sense to sell. A brilliant centre half, one of the best 4 or 5 in the league but hell just keep getting injured. We cant really afford the luxury of such an injury prone centre half, when well have Virgil and Joe coming back from major injuries.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 01:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 01:41:59 pm
Agreed, if we could get a half decent fee, it would make sense to sell. A brilliant centre half, one of the best 4 or 5 in the league but hell just keep getting injured. We cant really afford the luxury of such an injury prone centre half, when well have Virgil and Joe coming back from major injuries.

but wed still have a centre back with a terrible, if not worse injury history.....

 
Online Adeemo

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 02:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:47:42 pm
but wed still have a centre back with a terrible, if not worse injury history.....

Exactly, I really dont think we can afford to have both of them in the squad.
Offline bird_lfc

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 02:42:27 pm »
Yeah fair fucks to him hes looked solid alongside Nat the last few games. Would love to see us make this permanent as its quite a low price really isnt it
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 03:17:56 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:29:16 pm
There was a moment when he took control of the ball with Arsenal pressing, and he just played it out... He's a good kid. Don't know if we'll sign him at the end of the season, but at least he's given the decision-making people food for thought.

He's a cool head, which at that age is encouraging.

A word of praise for Jurgen Klopp here. I don't know what he said to Kabak after his first couple of games, but he has stuck with him and Kabak has improved defensively without ever becoming timid (ie 'no-nonsense') on the ball. On the contrary he plays with courage and with faith in his own skill.

I have to say the contrast with Rafa is very noticeable. Likewise I don't know what Rafa used to say to young defenders like Ayala or Wilson or Coates when they made their first steps in the first team. But they were all so....scared on the ball, as if fearing they'd make a mistake. They became practically useless actually.  Admittedly it can't have been much fun playing alongside Carragher ("Get rid! Get rid!") or Skrtel ("What's happening?"). But presumably all the balls they'd shown as young footballers to get where they were in the professional game were simply cut off. Figuratively speaking, like.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 05:11:35 pm »
I'd rather have him fit, than Matip injured. In other words, I'd buy him in the summer and sell Matip, if there's a buyer.
Online farawayred

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 05:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:17:56 pm
He's a cool head, which at that age is encouraging.

A word of praise for Jurgen Klopp here. I don't know what he said to Kabak after his first couple of games, but he has stuck with him and Kabak has improved defensively without ever becoming timid (ie 'no-nonsense') on the ball. On the contrary he plays with courage and with faith in his own skill.

I have to say the contrast with Rafa is very noticeable. Likewise I don't know what Rafa used to say to young defenders like Ayala or Wilson or Coates when they made their first steps in the first team. But they were all so....scared on the ball, as if fearing they'd make a mistake. They became practically useless actually.  Admittedly it can't have been much fun playing alongside Carragher ("Get rid! Get rid!") or Skrtel ("What's happening?"). But presumably all the balls they'd shown as young footballers to get where they were in the professional game were simply cut off. Figuratively speaking, like.
Never thought of that aspect of the roles a manager plays in the moment a young talent stepping into some big shoes, but I see the logic, it makes sense. I always took it as a man management issue and Rafa wasn't the best at that, but you are right that he demanded much stricter execution of the game plan, allowed much less expression and tried to eradicate mistakes. That environment would be too constraining to a youngster.
Offline rob1966

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1310 on: Today at 06:18:37 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:11:35 pm
I'd rather have him fit, than Matip injured. In other words, I'd buy him in the summer and sell Matip, if there's a buyer.

Matip, for most of his career, hasn't suffered from injuries and Klopp admitted he started this season injured and played when he shouldn't have, so hopefully he will be fully fit the start of next season.

I'd still sign Kabak, he's one for the future and will learn from the players around him.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1311 on: Today at 07:05:21 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:59:55 pm
Never thought of that aspect of the roles a manager plays in the moment a young talent stepping into some big shoes, but I see the logic, it makes sense. I always took it as a man management issue and Rafa wasn't the best at that, but you are right that he demanded much stricter execution of the game plan, allowed much less expression and tried to eradicate mistakes. That environment would be too constraining to a youngster.

To be honest, Agger joined us at the age of 21, and did pretty well ...
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1312 on: Today at 07:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:17:56 pm
He's a cool head, which at that age is encouraging.

A word of praise for Jurgen Klopp here. I don't know what he said to Kabak after his first couple of games, but he has stuck with him and Kabak has improved defensively without ever becoming timid (ie 'no-nonsense') on the ball. On the contrary he plays with courage and with faith in his own skill.

I have to say the contrast with Rafa is very noticeable. Likewise I don't know what Rafa used to say to young defenders like Ayala or Wilson or Coates when they made their first steps in the first team. But they were all so....scared on the ball, as if fearing they'd make a mistake. They became practically useless actually.  Admittedly it can't have been much fun playing alongside Carragher ("Get rid! Get rid!") or Skrtel ("What's happening?"). But presumably all the balls they'd shown as young footballers to get where they were in the professional game were simply cut off. Figuratively speaking, like.

I cant believe Hodgson and Dalglish let Rafa talk to Wilson and Coates after signing them!
