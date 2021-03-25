« previous next »
Offline Agent99

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1240 on: March 25, 2021, 11:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on March 25, 2021, 08:17:04 am
We can't keep using "he's 20 years old" though...
He's no Ben Foster or Jesse Lingard.
Offline plura

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 07:21:09 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 25, 2021, 07:04:17 pm
What I am saying is that a buy to sell policy is fatally flawed. Evidenced by us spending a ridiculous amount of our revenue on agents fees.

In the case of a buy to sell deal, we the club can speak to the player's agent and work something out, in favour of both parties. It's not like the two deals would be isolated deals without the possibility for us to negotiate something that could bring us extra cash. Now once again I find it unlikely that Liverpool as a club would do this. Something that Real Madrid for example has done on repeat in the past.

But you don't have exact knowledge of the price for Kabak, his agent fees, and if the latter is negotiable or not. So don't act like you have the answers.
Offline Mercer

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 09:40:10 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 25, 2021, 12:36:35 pm
He is decent. I don't believe it is a "no brainer" if he is available for 18 million. Let's see how he gets on for the remainder of the season first.

Quote from: AndyMuller on February 20, 2021, 07:37:09 pm
Hes fucking shite.

Offline AndyMuller

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 09:44:40 am »
Quote from: Mercer on Yesterday at 09:40:10 am


It's been a long month and a bit  ;D
Offline Chris~

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 09:55:22 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 25, 2021, 07:04:17 pm
What I am saying is that a buy to sell policy is fatally flawed. Evidenced by us spending a ridiculous amount of our revenue on agents fees.
How much of that is going to agents for new contracts vs buying and selling players and paying agents?
Online Al 666

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 01:34:50 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 07:21:09 am
In the case of a buy to sell deal, we the club can speak to the player's agent and work something out, in favour of both parties. It's not like the two deals would be isolated deals without the possibility for us to negotiate something that could bring us extra cash. Now once again I find it unlikely that Liverpool as a club would do this. Something that Real Madrid for example has done on repeat in the past.

But you don't have exact knowledge of the price for Kabak, his agent fees, and if the latter is negotiable or not. So don't act like you have the answers.

LFC history who are very reliable have published details of the deal for Kabak.

Liverpool paid £1m for Kabak with a potential £500,000 bonus linked to appearances. The option to buy in the summer is £18m plus £8.5m add-ons.

Given that we have until June to decide it is extremely unlikely that Kabak's value will soar to such a level that we can sell him for a profit when associated costs are taken into account.

Offline Bobinhood

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 02:00:52 pm »
oh, i dont know, a CL winners medal can put a nice premium on a price tag :)

if we simply flip him the add ons dont come into play he wont meet any targets

however i dont think its likely we flip him or try to and i agree agents fees are a blight on the game and ours in particular are stupidly insane. That's a thing that needs fixing big time. At the top level these big numbers are backhanders plain and simple. plus the incentive to have your player move every 3 years to get new fees gets you pogbas all over the shop.
Online farawayred

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 12:25:55 am »
That £8.5m add-ons, if true, complicates things. Whether the benchmarks are met or not, it looks like that may have been negotiated so that we get a lower loan fee. I didnt know and I was expecting that well sign him, but now Im less convinced.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 01:17:26 am »
Well very good point it does look like that, but otoh these incentive contracts we like so much have big targets in them. Basically if we had to pay 8.5 million quid in extras,  one they probably started at 26 in the first place and he may be worth it but they are skint, and second he probably will have played a ton of games over several years at a high level with concrete results personally and team wise and basically will have delivered the goods AND be worth more, in which reasonably shalke would share a little bit.

so its not that bad really. Otherwise we give him back and we loan fee-d 1.5 which is a gift under the circumstances, we buy him but he never really stars and we hopefully get our money back somehow eventually, or some sliding scale of a quite useful player.

its true 8.5 on 18 is a fortune this is another one id really like to see the actual accounting in the books over any media dance.  Shalke have to face their fans too, hes about the only asset they had.

Online Al 666

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 01:44:59 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:17:26 am
Well very good point it does look like that, but otoh these incentive contracts we like so much have big targets in them. Basically if we had to pay 8.5 million quid in extras,  one they probably started at 26 in the first place and he may be worth it but they are skint, and second he probably will have played a ton of games over several years at a high level with concrete results personally and team wise and basically will have delivered the goods AND be worth more, in which reasonably shalke would share a little bit.

so its not that bad really. Otherwise we give him back and we loan fee-d 1.5 which is a gift under the circumstances, we buy him but he never really stars and we hopefully get our money back somehow eventually, or some sliding scale of a quite useful player.

its true 8.5 on 18 is a fortune this is another one id really like to see the actual accounting in the books over any media dance.  Shalke have to face their fans too, hes about the only asset they had.



The accounts will never tell you about the add-ons for individual deals. The total liabilities are listed in the notes section. This is the relevant section from the last accounts.

accounts" border="0
