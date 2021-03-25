What I am saying is that a buy to sell policy is fatally flawed. Evidenced by us spending a ridiculous amount of our revenue on agents fees.



In the case of a buy to sell deal, we the club can speak to the player's agent and work something out, in favour of both parties. It's not like the two deals would be isolated deals without the possibility for us to negotiate something that could bring us extra cash. Now once again I find it unlikely that Liverpool as a club would do this. Something that Real Madrid for example has done on repeat in the past.But you don't have exact knowledge of the price for Kabak, his agent fees, and if the latter is negotiable or not. So don't act like you have the answers.