Author Topic: Kabak signs  (Read 79822 times)

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1240 on: March 25, 2021, 11:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on March 25, 2021, 08:17:04 am
We can't keep using "he's 20 years old" though...
He's no Ben Foster or Jesse Lingard.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 07:21:09 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 25, 2021, 07:04:17 pm
What I am saying is that a buy to sell policy is fatally flawed. Evidenced by us spending a ridiculous amount of our revenue on agents fees.

In the case of a buy to sell deal, we the club can speak to the player's agent and work something out, in favour of both parties. It's not like the two deals would be isolated deals without the possibility for us to negotiate something that could bring us extra cash. Now once again I find it unlikely that Liverpool as a club would do this. Something that Real Madrid for example has done on repeat in the past.

But you don't have exact knowledge of the price for Kabak, his agent fees, and if the latter is negotiable or not. So don't act like you have the answers.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 09:40:10 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 25, 2021, 12:36:35 pm
He is decent. I don't believe it is a "no brainer" if he is available for 18 million. Let's see how he gets on for the remainder of the season first.

Quote from: AndyMuller on February 20, 2021, 07:37:09 pm
Hes fucking shite.

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 09:44:40 am »
Quote from: Mercer on Yesterday at 09:40:10 am


It's been a long month and a bit  ;D
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 09:55:22 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 25, 2021, 07:04:17 pm
What I am saying is that a buy to sell policy is fatally flawed. Evidenced by us spending a ridiculous amount of our revenue on agents fees.
How much of that is going to agents for new contracts vs buying and selling players and paying agents?
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 01:34:50 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 07:21:09 am
In the case of a buy to sell deal, we the club can speak to the player's agent and work something out, in favour of both parties. It's not like the two deals would be isolated deals without the possibility for us to negotiate something that could bring us extra cash. Now once again I find it unlikely that Liverpool as a club would do this. Something that Real Madrid for example has done on repeat in the past.

But you don't have exact knowledge of the price for Kabak, his agent fees, and if the latter is negotiable or not. So don't act like you have the answers.

LFC history who are very reliable have published details of the deal for Kabak.

Liverpool paid £1m for Kabak with a potential £500,000 bonus linked to appearances. The option to buy in the summer is £18m plus £8.5m add-ons.

Given that we have until June to decide it is extremely unlikely that Kabak's value will soar to such a level that we can sell him for a profit when associated costs are taken into account.

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 02:00:52 pm »
oh, i dont know, a CL winners medal can put a nice premium on a price tag :)

if we simply flip him the add ons dont come into play he wont meet any targets

however i dont think its likely we flip him or try to and i agree agents fees are a blight on the game and ours in particular are stupidly insane. That's a thing that needs fixing big time. At the top level these big numbers are backhanders plain and simple. plus the incentive to have your player move every 3 years to get new fees gets you pogbas all over the shop.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 12:25:55 am »
That £8.5m add-ons, if true, complicates things. Whether the benchmarks are met or not, it looks like that may have been negotiated so that we get a lower loan fee. I didnt know and I was expecting that well sign him, but now Im less convinced.
