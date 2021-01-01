« previous next »
Author Topic: Kabak signs  (Read 77523 times)

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1200 on: Today at 10:20:27 am »
Not only is £18 million a no-brainer but Klopp will have a head start of working with the guy for some 5 months before we need to decide.

With the injury issues afflicting Joe Gomez (serious) and Matip (repeated), I can see us taking up Kabak + 1 this summer.

Kabak standing next to the VIRGILATOR will up his game immensely.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1201 on: Today at 10:28:43 am »
Just to clarify something it isn't just £18m for Kabak.

According to LFC History it is.

Liverpool paid £1m for Kabak with a potential £500,000 bonus linked to appearances. The option to buy in the summer is £18m plus £8.5m add-ons.

Personally I think the jury is still out. He has some good attributes and some weaknesses. The big issue for me is he is suspect positionally. That often improves with experience but sometimes doesn't.

I think he will have to show a bit more before we consider making his deal permanent.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 10:53:08 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:55:17 am
Bafflingly weird perspective

Is the suggestion that no comment should be made on the performance of young players who play for countries that are hotbeds of football while they play againt countries that are better at football?

Is that really your contribution to a football forum? 'Please don't talk about the subject of this thread playing football'

He's in an absolute shocker of a starting position, ball watching, but lovely early touches it has to be said. Seems to have a quick dribble in his locker, hopefully he can hone when to do it so that it always opens up the pitch instead of narrows options for him (in the same way Gomez did)

Classy  my a***!

Now you are telling me not to talk about football- oh high and mighty.

I will talk about football and call out those who cannot find the intelligence to put performances of young players into context.

As for you- show humility, your post is laced with arrogance.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 11:07:16 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:20:27 am
I can see us taking up Kabak + 1 this summer.


This is super unlikely unless one of our senior centre backs is done at the top level
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 11:28:09 am »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 10:53:08 am
‘Classy ‘ my a***!

Now you are telling me not to talk about football- oh high and mighty.

I will talk about football and call out those who cannot find the intelligence to put performances of young players into context.

As for you- show humility, your post is laced with arrogance.

Where have I told you not to talk? Think that's you projecting. As is the humility comment.

Come on mate, you've got to be having me on saying my post is laced with arrogance, one line after you've said you "will call out those who cannot find the intelligence to put performances of young players into context" ;D

Thing is, you weren't even calling anyone out. You just made a sweeping, 'high and mighty', generalisation about everyone who wasn't being uniquely positive and effusive in their comments about his performance. You've suggested that makes them unintelligent compared to you too.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 11:37:55 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:28:09 am
Where have I told you not to talk? Think that's you projecting. As is the humility comment.

Come on mate, you've got to be having me on saying my post is laced with arrogance, one line after you've said you "will call out those who cannot find the intelligence to put performances of young players into context" ;D

Thing is, you weren't even calling anyone out. You just made a sweeping, 'high and mighty', generalisation about everyone who wasn't being uniquely positive and effusive in their comments about his performance. You've suggested that makes them unintelligent compared to you too.

Cant we just, once in a while, accentuate the positive instead of constantly focusing on the negative?

I know thats not how the world works but surely after promising performances, Kabak deserves a bit of praise.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 11:41:46 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:07:16 am
This is super unlikely unless one of our senior centre backs is done at the top level

why not. only virg is the only mainstay. matip, gomez are both in and out periodically through injuries.

If kabak stays fit till end of the season, he already solves the issue of missing centrebacks through injuries even if his performance is a bit of a drop off from the ones we have currently. 

Klopp is loyal to his players and if he likes what he sees in kabak, i do hope he can make the step up just like matip and joe in making the squad stronger as a whole.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 11:54:05 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 11:41:46 am
why not. only virg is the only mainstay. matip, gomez are both in and out periodically through injuries.

If kabak stays fit till end of the season, he already solves the issue of missing centrebacks through injuries even if his performance is a bit of a drop off from the ones we have currently. 

Klopp is loyal to his players and if he likes what he sees in kabak, i do hope he can make the step up just like matip and joe in making the squad stronger as a whole.

Because we'd then have VVD, Gomez, Matip, Kabak and one more first team CB all vying for two spots. Which this season would have been lovely but in practice is a bit overkill and isnt likely to happen
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 12:02:28 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:20:27 am
Not only is £18 million a no-brainer but Klopp will have a head start of working with the guy for some 5 months before we need to decide.

With the injury issues afflicting Joe Gomez (serious) and Matip (repeated), I can see us taking up Kabak + 1 this summer.

Kabak standing next to the VIRGILATOR will up his game immensely.

18 m isnt a no brainier at all, we already complain off funds, to spend 18 m on a 20 year old who despite having great potential isnt as suited to our setup as much as a Gomez or VVD because of lack of athleticism, isnt a deal we must not miss out on.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 12:05:22 pm »
How was he last night?
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 12:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:28:43 am
The big issue for me is he is suspect positionally. That often improves with experience but sometimes doesn't.

I think he will have to show a bit more before we consider making his deal permanent.

A central defender's sense of position is dictated by two main things. The obvious is the position taken up by the attacking team. The less obvious one is the position taken up by the co-centre back. At the moment Kabak's positioning is deeply affected by Phillips's - and in particular by Nat's tendency to get sucked into the midfield. Because Phillips lacks pace he often arrives late for a challenge or interception when he moves forward into midfield. He has been turned several times in the last few games, or even worse found himself in no-man's land. This has put Kabak on to the back foot more times than he would have liked. What looks like 'suspect' positioning is, often, Kabak reacting to an overload in the centre of the park.

You may disagree on this Al because you declined to blame Henderson for also getting sucked forward into midfield in the last minute of our first leg against Leipzig. You blamed Kabak instead for not following him, keeping the original line, and therefore playing the Leipzig forward onside. Aside form the fact that the Leipzig forward was actually being played onside by Hendo (still) as well as Kabak, I thought your blaming Kabak showed a total misreading of what had happened. What looked to you like Kabak's "suspect position" looked to me like Kabak being left to hold the baby by a rash decision by his co-centre back.

I don't want to labour this point. But this sort of thing will continue to happen until Kabak lines up with a centre back of the calibre of Virgil, Gomez or Matip. Only then will we have a solid idea of how he can play.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 12:16:42 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 12:05:22 pm
How was he last night?

mostly very good. The whole defence had a bit of a meltdown in the last few mins though! Soyuncu was made to look like a mug by former Everton superstar Davy Klassen, Ozan gave away a peno with a clumsy challenge (although the Dutch player made the most of it), and the goalie had a brain fart while somehow knocking a ball right into the attacker.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 12:36:35 pm »
He is decent. I don't believe it is a "no brainer" if he is available for 18 million. Let's see how he gets on for the remainder of the season first.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 12:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:16:42 pm
mostly very good. The whole defence had a bit of a meltdown in the last few mins though! Soyuncu was made to look like a mug by former Everton superstar Davy Klassen, Ozan gave away a peno with a clumsy challenge (although the Dutch player made the most of it), and the goalie had a brain fart while somehow knocking a ball right into the attacker.

That Klassen goal was great, but not too disimilar to the nice dribble Kabak put in he's in a truly baffling position. It's hard to identify in this highlight reel that Turkey are playing a back four with him in it, it's understandable there's not much cohesion since it's a national team but still.

Around 2:35 in this video, he's at the top ahead of multiple midfielders (as he was when picking up a loose ball for the nice dribble).

https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/12255673/turkey-4-2-netherlands

Next clip he's the deepest defender and on the front post and ducks the cross in, leading to a goal. Possibly the keeper called it, but it was very poor shared responsibility between him and the keeper.

His foul for the penalty is at 3:55. He must be getting used to playing with Salah if he thinks he can escape a foul for that amount of time holding!
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1214 on: Today at 12:44:48 pm »
There is some clumsy quality to him. He reminds me of Sakho sometimes. I like him though, can see he definitely got lots of potential. Maybe not what we need, but there is still time until the end of the season.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1215 on: Today at 12:52:55 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 12:44:48 pm
There is some clumsy quality to him. He reminds me of Sakho sometimes. I like him though, can see he definitely got lots of potential. Maybe not what we need, but there is still time until the end of the season.

I was actually thinking watching that game, that Soyuncu reminded me more of Sakho, cos hes very capable of putting in these spectactular last ditch challenges - he had to do it once or twice last night. 

But yeah, the challenge he made wasnt elegant for sure  ;D  There will be a few of them.

Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:39:20 pm
That Klassen goal was great, but not too disimilar to the nice dribble Kabak put in he's in a truly baffling position. It's hard to identify in this highlight reel that Turkey are playing a back four with him in it, it's understandable there's not much cohesion since it's a national team but still.

Around 2:35 in this video, he's at the top ahead of multiple midfielders (as he was when picking up a loose ball for the nice dribble).

https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/12255673/turkey-4-2-netherlands

Next clip he's the deepest defender and on the front post and ducks the cross in, leading to a goal. Possibly the keeper called it, but it was very poor shared responsibility between him and the keeper.

His foul for the penalty is at 3:55. He must be getting used to playing with Salah if he thinks he can escape a foul for that amount of time holding!

Cant see that vid as its geo blocked.

They seemed to be playing a back 6-8 or whatever it took a lot of the time, worked until later on too, they lost it in the lst 10-15 mins though. I actually thought positionally he was pretty good last night, he was vocal too in trying to get others to keep a shape or to drop back.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1216 on: Today at 12:57:23 pm »
Ah that's annoying. DOes the youtube equivalent have the same block? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UehA9B0navU
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1217 on: Today at 01:02:54 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 12:44:48 pm
There is some clumsy quality to him. He reminds me of Sakho sometimes. I like him though, can see he definitely got lots of potential. Maybe not what we need, but there is still time until the end of the season.

Well as I see it, invest and development might see him come through as a very strong second or third choice at the very least - the kind of guy you're happy to see in the cups and some lesser league games whilst your first choice takes a well earned rest.

If we trigger the add-ons then the team is doing well, so we can probably afford to pay it.  But even if we max out at paying £27m, he'd be doing well enough for us to turn a profit on him if we decided to move him on.

Seems to me it makes a lot of sense, both from a footballing sense and a business sense.  He's young enough to show a lot of promise.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1218 on: Today at 01:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:02:54 pm
Well as I see it, invest and development might see him come through as a very strong second or third choice at the very least - the kind of guy you're happy to see in the cups and some lesser league games whilst your first choice takes a well earned rest.

If we trigger the add-ons then the team is doing well, so we can probably afford to pay it.  But even if we max out at paying £27m, he'd be doing well enough for us to turn a profit on him if we decided to move him on.

Seems to me it makes a lot of sense, both from a footballing sense and a business sense.  He's young enough to show a lot of promise.

Are you happy for him to be first choice next season?
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1219 on: Today at 01:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:38:11 am
True, happy birthday Ozan!

I know how this story ends. we won't sign him, and there will be some epic meltdowns.
He'll go from being rubbish, to being the one that got away.

You're being unfair there, it will be one of the following

a) As you said, we sell him, he goes on to have a decent career, winning a few pots somewhere and he's the one that got away.
b) He stays, he plays his part in our quadruple winning team and we claim we should have sold him for £25m and invested the funds elsewhere
c) He's one of the few players that follows the trajectory that we're seeing, he goes on to win numerous trophies and Ballon D'ors, and nobody on rawk talks about him
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1220 on: Today at 01:24:35 pm »
I'll reiterate my belief (not really got any solid proof for it) that we were definitely interested in Kabak but were not planning to buy him this soon, i.e not for a couple of years yet, but that he was definitely one in the 'To Buy' list. But recent events have meant we ended up getting him in earlier than anticipated. Now he's here, though, I'd expect him to stay unless he really fails to convince or if finances become really parlous.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1221 on: Today at 01:34:26 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:36:35 pm
He is decent. I don't believe it is a "no brainer" if he is available for 18 million. Let's see how he gets on for the remainder of the season first.
Yeah, but you hated him from the start Andy.

Just messin' mate. I too am not convinced it's a no brainer. I do quite like him though, and to be playing as well as he currently is at centre half at 20-21 is pretty damn impressive, but there are still doubts. He's got a good range of talents, but I think I'd prefer it if he had an outstanding physical attribute to go along with them, either speed or aerially. He's decent in both areas, but I think ultimately we'd like something a little bit more. Not a deal breaker for me, and I think there's a good chance he goes on to become an excellent defender anyways, I just think for our team the physical stuff is perhaps even more important than in most. I'd probably lean towards signing him as things stand, but there may well be other options out there that would make even more sense for us. As you say, let's see how he does for the rest of the season.
