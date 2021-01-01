The big issue for me is he is suspect positionally. That often improves with experience but sometimes doesn't.



I think he will have to show a bit more before we consider making his deal permanent.



A central defender's sense of position is dictated by two main things. The obvious is the position taken up by the attacking team. The less obvious one is the position taken up by the co-centre back. At the moment Kabak's positioning is deeply affected by Phillips's - and in particular by Nat's tendency to get sucked into the midfield. Because Phillips lacks pace he often arrives late for a challenge or interception when he moves forward into midfield. He has been turned several times in the last few games, or even worse found himself in no-man's land. This has put Kabak on to the back foot more times than he would have liked. What looks like 'suspect' positioning is, often, Kabak reacting to an overload in the centre of the park.You may disagree on this Al because you declined to blame Henderson for also getting sucked forward into midfield in the last minute of our first leg against Leipzig. You blamed Kabak instead for not following him, keeping the original line, and therefore playing the Leipzig forward onside. Aside form the fact that the Leipzig forward was actually being played onside by Hendo (still) as well as Kabak, I thought your blaming Kabak showed a total misreading of what had happened. What looked to you like Kabak's "suspect position" looked to me like Kabak being left to hold the baby by a rash decision by his co-centre back.I don't want to labour this point. But this sort of thing will continue to happen until Kabak lines up with a centre back of the calibre of Virgil, Gomez or Matip. Only then will we have a solid idea of how he can play.