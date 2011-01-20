Gave a penalty away in stoppage time that Depay ended up missing. He got the wrong side of De Ligt, had his back to play and ended up pulling him down. Was a needless foul to be honest but ended up costing the team nothing. Thought he had a decent game overall but I only watched around 65 minutes. He tends to leave his position a lot, not sure if thats a good thing or not but I got the feeling he needlessly engages out wide when the full back could have dealt with the play. Would rather he stayed in the middle next to his CB. Just a thought about his play, those better qualified can explain better than me if that is a weakness in his play or if its the type of front foot play we want him to be. The Dutch first goal is a prime example of what Im trying to say, if he stays in the middle he could perhaps get a tackle in ok Klassen? Saw a replay of the goal so not fully sure if he had to go out wide and leave his place but it would be interesting to hear the thoughts of others on this.