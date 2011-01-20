He was superb wasn't he
Whilst he's done OK in recent games, are we not overlooking the fact that he just doesn't seem to be fast enough to play in a back four that plays a high line?
Does he look any slower than Matip? I wouldnt say so, and thats not an issue with Joel as far as I can tell.
Ozan starts for Turkey today vs Netherlands.
Bollocks not true, or bollocks not good?
Haha sorry, should clarify. Bollocks hes starting.
This will be 3 wins in a row for him. When's the last time he experienced that? He better get used to it because he's with a club that's going to go on long winning streaks next season!
I think it was more observational than critical.
Gave a penalty away in stoppage time that Depay ended up missing. He got the wrong side of De Ligt, had his back to play and ended up pulling him down. Was a needless foul to be honest but ended up costing the team nothing. Thought he had a decent game overall but I only watched around 65 minutes. He tends to leave his position a lot, not sure if thats a good thing or not but I got the feeling he needlessly engages out wide when the full back could have dealt with the play. Would rather he stayed in the middle next to his CB. Just a thought about his play, those better qualified can explain better than me if that is a weakness in his play or if its the type of front foot play we want him to be. The Dutch first goal is a prime example of what Im trying to say, if he stays in the middle he could perhaps get a tackle in ok Klassen? Saw a replay of the goal so not fully sure if he had to go out wide and leave his place but it would be interesting to hear the thoughts of others on this.
Kabak is one of the best U-21 central defenders in Europe at the moment. If he continues to develop, those £18 million we need to pay for him in June will be a bargain ...
I think £18m is an absolute steal for him.But, that doesnt necessarily mean that hes good enough for us. (Im not saying he isnt or he is here).
All that can be coached into him, I do have high hopes for Kabak..think he could end up being an absolute steal.To have this in his locker give me a lot of confidence in him..https://v.redd.it/woh0rqv5v0p61
20 year old Kabak, playing for Turkey, a hotbed of football (population 80m plus), playing against the Dutch, one of the greatest footballing nations on earth and still.....Some people find time to criticise
