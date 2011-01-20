« previous next »
He was superb wasn't he
He was superb wasn't he

Terrific. Lad is only 20, coming from an awful team into a struggling team. All things considered, I think he's done pretty well and hopefully he keeps improving!
He was imperious. Hopefully the start of a long run of top line form.
Van Dijk shitting it at the thought of coming back to displace Kabak!

(obviously Philips is a given as the partner)

I have no idea what Im taking about

Please stay injury free during the break!!!
Ever since that Women's Day post by him I hope he plays well enough to stick around. Seems a good kid  :)
Whilst he's done OK in recent games, are we not overlooking the fact that he just doesn't seem to be fast enough to play in a back four that plays a high line?
Whilst he's done OK in recent games, are we not overlooking the fact that he just doesn't seem to be fast enough to play in a back four that plays a high line?

Does he look any slower than Matip? I wouldnt say so, and thats not an issue with Joel as far as I can tell.
Does he look any slower than Matip? I wouldnt say so, and thats not an issue with Joel as far as I can tell.

Yeah - Matip's pretty quick. Clearly not Gomez/Vigril levels but he's a lot quicker than people's perception - mostly because he's constructed like a giraffe.
Its obviously a combination of pace and ability to read the game and the second part takes time to get right.
In the system Klopp wants to play where they defend zonally in open play and really high its just incredibly demanding for the centre backs and it is going to be hard to judge whether he can play that way as we're unlikely to run it out in games between now and the end of they year

Does he look any slower than Matip? I wouldnt say so, and thats not an issue with Joel as far as I can tell.

The thing for me about Matip is that his timing is first rate. He plays the angles well, but his tackling is superb. Perhaps it has to do with how lanky he is, but more often than not when he goes to ground he will come away with the ball, even when he is approaching from behind.

Kabak I think is faster than Matip physically, but to me his decision making is still not there yet. Even though he has been better the last couple of games to me he still hasn't shown to me that he is any better than Gomez for example.
Ozan starts for Turkey today vs Netherlands.
Ozan starts for Turkey today vs Netherlands.
Bollocks!
Bollocks!
Bollocks not true, or bollocks not good?
Bollocks not true, or bollocks not good?
Haha sorry, should clarify. Bollocks hes starting.
Haha sorry, should clarify. Bollocks hes starting.

Bollocks as in "Oh, bollocks" or as in "The bollocks"?
Seems like Turkey are 3-0 up. Gini can't get past him.
This will be 3 wins in a row for him. When's the last time he experienced that?  ;D

He better get used to it because he's with a club that's going to go on long winning streaks next season!
Bloody hell.

Bloody hell.

Edit: It looks even worse on Guardian live scores, where a bug registers each goal twice. So it's currently 6-0 on there (Yilmaz 15, 15, 34, 34, Calhanoglu 46, 46).
Ozan is very good at reading the play and stepping in to nab the ball ahead of the forward. Hes done it a few times in this game to good effect.   Carried it out well a few mins ago too, striding up towards the half way line before getting fouled.
Looks like Ozan got through that one no bother  ;D

4-2 win for Turkey, Ozan played well for 99.9% of the match, last minute he got booked and gave away a peno - but good grief, De Ligt didnt half make a meal of a slightly clumsy challenge  ::)
Gave a penalty away in stoppage time that Depay ended up missing. He got the wrong side of De Ligt, had his back to play and ended up pulling him down. Was a needless foul to be honest but ended up costing the team nothing. Thought he had a decent game overall but I only watched around 65 minutes. He tends to leave his position a lot, not sure if thats a good thing or not but I got the feeling he needlessly engages out wide when the full back could have dealt with the play. Would rather he stayed in the middle next to his CB. Just a thought about his play, those better qualified can explain better than me if that is a weakness in his play or if its the type of front foot play we want him to be. The Dutch first goal is a prime example of what Im trying to say, if he stays in the middle he could perhaps get a tackle in ok Klassen? Saw a replay of the goal so not fully sure if he had to go out wide and leave his place but it would be interesting to hear the thoughts of others on this.
for Klassen's 2nd goal which was a bit of scramble with the keeper he ducked when the ball was coming in.

If the keeper didnt call it was a mistake also.
He was doing very well before that though.

This will be 3 wins in a row for him. When's the last time he experienced that?  ;D

He better get used to it because he's with a club that's going to go on long winning streaks next season!
Streaks? You think we aren't going to win every game?

Don't mind him making mistakes her as long as he learns 😀
20 year old Kabak, playing for Turkey, a hotbed of football (population 80m plus), playing against the Dutch, one of the greatest footballing nations on earth and still.....

Some people find time to criticise
I think it was more observational than critical.
I think it was more observational than critical.

Hopefully.

The young man is developing very nicely indeed and I have no doubt that he will go right to the top of the game.

There is a reason why we have been linked to him for such a long time.

Clearly, our scouts have crunched the numbers and like what they see
Kabak is one of the best U-21 central defenders in Europe at the moment. If he continues to develop, those £18 million we need to pay for him in June will be a bargain ...
Gave a penalty away in stoppage time that Depay ended up missing. He got the wrong side of De Ligt, had his back to play and ended up pulling him down. Was a needless foul to be honest but ended up costing the team nothing. Thought he had a decent game overall but I only watched around 65 minutes. He tends to leave his position a lot, not sure if thats a good thing or not but I got the feeling he needlessly engages out wide when the full back could have dealt with the play. Would rather he stayed in the middle next to his CB. Just a thought about his play, those better qualified can explain better than me if that is a weakness in his play or if its the type of front foot play we want him to be. The Dutch first goal is a prime example of what Im trying to say, if he stays in the middle he could perhaps get a tackle in ok Klassen? Saw a replay of the goal so not fully sure if he had to go out wide and leave his place but it would be interesting to hear the thoughts of others on this.

All that can be coached into him, I do have high hopes for Kabak..think he could end up being an absolute steal.
To have this in his locker give me a lot of confidence in him..

https://v.redd.it/woh0rqv5v0p61
Kabak is one of the best U-21 central defenders in Europe at the moment. If he continues to develop, those £18 million we need to pay for him in June will be a bargain ...
I think £18m is an absolute steal for him.


But, that doesnt necessarily mean that hes good enough for us.  (Im not saying he isnt or he is here).
I think £18m is an absolute steal for him.


But, that doesnt necessarily mean that hes good enough for us.  (Im not saying he isnt or he is here).

That is why I said "if he continues to develop". He still has a lot to learn, but playing under Klopp and next to his hero Virgil should be a perfect situation for him to reach his potential ...
All that can be coached into him, I do have high hopes for Kabak..think he could end up being an absolute steal.
To have this in his locker give me a lot of confidence in him..

https://v.redd.it/woh0rqv5v0p61

I saw that move in the 63rd minute and came oh here to comment. You beat me to it, and it was great to see it again. I thought at the time, "that looked like a move from a Reds centre half that did". Lots of promise there, and let's hope he does continue to develop further.

By the way, the penalty decision was probably reasonable, but I wondered if it hadn't be a Red, would the "ref" have called that in the very last minute, or would he have let things roll a bit. Too paranoid of me?
Well given his age, maybe that's why 18m would be a steal, assuming he will continue on an upward trajectory. Its quite probable, someone a bit more developed, would cost around 30m. Soyuncu wouldnt go for less than 50m, but then there is the British tax
20 year old Kabak, playing for Turkey, a hotbed of football (population 80m plus), playing against the Dutch, one of the greatest footballing nations on earth and still.....

Some people find time to criticise

Bafflingly weird perspective

Is the suggestion that no comment should be made on the performance of young players who play for countries that are hotbeds of football while they play againt countries that are better at football?

Is that really your contribution to a football forum? 'Please don't talk about the subject of this thread playing football'

All that can be coached into him, I do have high hopes for Kabak..think he could end up being an absolute steal.
To have this in his locker give me a lot of confidence in him..

https://v.redd.it/woh0rqv5v0p61

He's in an absolute shocker of a starting position, ball watching, but lovely early touches it has to be said. Seems to have a quick dribble in his locker, hopefully he can hone when to do it so that it always opens up the pitch instead of narrows options for him (in the same way Gomez did)
