A lot of people despaired from the off because they thought he was really slow, and i still dont quite get where that came from. Watching him move across the ground it never struck me that he was any kind of slowpoke at any point, and why would they have bought a guy so slow as that anyway. Made no sense at all. Probably it related to his positioning which obviously was never going to be perfect from minute one (to say the least, huge ask of anyone) so maybe if he started off a step behind a few times he looked slow. The better his positioning gets the faster he looks though Hes made a handful of recovery tackles where hes shown some really quite decent speed imo.
He appears to be improving in leaps and bounds, obviously hes young and inexperienced in the prem but i see a lot of potential here. Hes pretty calm in play and not afraid of the ball, strong as hell, decent in the air, seems to have that knack of getting a foot in at the last moment, passing's pretty decent, trys the odd long one too. The big kicker is when you put all that into the context of his age, certaintly looks like a no lose situation. I would say hes basically already worth more than we havent paid for him.
watching him for Schalke, he did look pretty slow but thats as much on them as him
Also, Schalke this season - so many problems, one of them being - they seem so unfit! So it wouldnt surprise me if Ozan wasnt in the best shape, and is now getting stronger by the day.
Also, at the moment there happens to be a group of young central defenders in the Bundesliga drawing a lot of attention from those who love to amateur scout and dream of new signings for their clubs - who are fleet of foot, players like Tabsoba, Lacroix, Upamecano, Elvedi and N'Dicka
So poor old Ozan always got seen as being the red-headed stepchild of this group of emerging centre backs in the league, cos he didnt look a fantastic athlete - and played for Schalke