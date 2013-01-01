I just think it's highly likely we'll sign him. 18mil is cheap and he's only 20. If Klopp thinks he's doing well and likes him, I just can't see us going and spending more money on someone new.



There are still games to come that will decide this of course. But Klopp is going to keep him if he knows he fits in well rather than risk money on someone we don't know. That's what I think anyway. Hopefully his performance stays at a level that everyone agrees.