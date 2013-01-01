I'd be spending the £18m this summer - looks like a confident, classy player with a high ceiling.
Reliance on the 3 senior centre backs - following a season in which they've all suffered long-term injuries - is a bit of a risk, but as far as I can tell our options are to:
- spend an absolute fortune on a senior player who comes in as the perceived 'second best' at the club (acknowledging that Van Dijk is exceptional and we're not spending the cash to 'better' him!); or
- trust that our senior three will see a lot more football next season on the basis that we've endured some exceptionally bad luck with injuries this season, and be grateful that we've got two young lads & possibly Davies who will be content with relatively few opportunities.
I'd go with the latter - spend the cash on Ozan Kabak and see him as a 4th/5th choice option for the future. If we find ourselves holding up alright (in terms of centre-back fitness/injuries) in mid-January, give Kabak the remainder of the season on loan to a more needy club. We potentially head into 2022-23 with the same personnel but looking a lot stronger.