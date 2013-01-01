« previous next »
If he continues like this, he will be a steal at £18 million ...
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:26:49 pm
"Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak have now played the third most minutes by any Liverpool CB partnership this season.

I mean, thats just genuinley mad  ;D

Who could have predicted that they will probably be our most used CB partnership this season in October?

This is why you never bet on anything related to football.
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:29:34 pm
Who could have predicted that they will probably be our most used CB partnership this season in October?

This is why you never bet on anything related to football.

and two former VfB Stuttgart players too, its just mad really  ;D
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:28:56 pm
If he continues like this, he will be a steal at £18 million ...

You'd like to think we'll get him signed. It's a good investment.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:26:49 pm
"Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak have now played the third most minutes by any Liverpool CB partnership this season.

I mean, thats just genuinley mad  ;D

Wow
My MOTM tonight. Starting to look like a real player now that he's had the chance to settle in and get used to his team mates and the system. Will only get better.
Very very impressed tonight. Well done son.
I'd be spending the £18m this summer - looks like a confident, classy player with a high ceiling.

Reliance on the 3 senior centre backs - following a season in which they've all suffered long-term injuries - is a bit of a risk, but as far as I can tell our options are to:
  • spend an absolute fortune on a senior player who comes in as the perceived 'second best' at the club (acknowledging that Van Dijk is exceptional and we're not spending the cash to 'better' him!); or
  • trust that our senior three will see a lot more football next season on the basis that we've endured some exceptionally bad luck with injuries this season, and be grateful that we've got two young lads & possibly Davies who will be content with relatively few opportunities.

I'd go with the latter - spend the cash on Ozan Kabak and see him as a 4th/5th choice option for the future.  If we find ourselves holding up alright (in terms of centre-back fitness/injuries) in mid-January, give Kabak the remainder of the season on loan to a more needy club.  We potentially head into 2022-23 with the same personnel but looking a lot stronger.
He's only 20 years old, in a new country in a team totally devoid of confidence. He's doing really well in the circumstances
I just think it's highly likely we'll sign him. 18mil is cheap and he's only 20. If Klopp thinks he's doing well and likes him, I just can't see us going and spending more money on someone new.

There are still games to come that will decide this of course. But Klopp is going to keep him if he knows he fits in well rather than risk money on someone we don't know. That's what I think anyway. Hopefully his performance stays at a level that everyone agrees.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:31:29 pm
and two former VfB Stuttgart players too, its just mad really  ;D

If he keeps performing like he did today hell be a steal at £18m. Best game for us tonight and definitely something to build on, hes young and inexperienced at this level so there will be the odd mistake and shit game but if the last few games are anything to go by there is plenty of promise.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:31:48 pm
You'd like to think we'll get him signed. It's a good investment.



Last week you were all saying we shouldn't buy him and he's too slow.
