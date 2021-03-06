You need to try harder then...



Well, Carragher was talking in the context of our poor form, which overlooked all the other injuries we've had.I'm talking about all the other injuries we've had. Something is going wrong with the medical department. Even something like the ludicrous decision to send Henderson back on against Everton when his groin was fucked. Henderson doesn't collapse to the ground over nothing.A contact injury is one thing but muscle injury after muscle injury, injuries in training every week. We're at the point where we're struggling to get two players to play CB out of our first EIGHT options. When has this even happened, anywhere?