Author Topic: Kabak signs  (Read 59636 times)

farawayred

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #920 on: March 6, 2021, 07:24:15 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on March  5, 2021, 02:52:44 pm
He's injured now?!?

Getting a call up as CB for LFC is like being an unknown red shirted crew member in the original Star Trek.
You sound surprised? We signed a CB after all, didn't we? And the fact we had to pay over the odds for anyone was not because we were in a dire need, it's an added hazard-pay bonus to the new signing. Much like the cleaning of pipes of nuclear reactors in the 80s...
Fromola

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #921 on: March 6, 2021, 07:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on March  5, 2021, 09:55:36 pm
You need to try harder then...

Well, Carragher was talking in the context of our poor form, which overlooked all the other injuries we've had.

I'm talking about all the other injuries we've had. Something is going wrong with the medical department. Even something like the ludicrous decision to send Henderson back on against Everton when his groin was fucked. Henderson doesn't collapse to the ground over nothing.

A contact injury is one thing but muscle injury after muscle injury, injuries in training every week. We're at the point where we're struggling to get two players to play CB out of our first EIGHT options. When has this even happened, anywhere?
Fromola

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #922 on: March 6, 2021, 07:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March  5, 2021, 10:27:22 pm
Even with VVD playing every game last January we had to bring Phillips back for one game. Even with VVD playing every game we still started the season with two fit senior centre backs. Even with VVD playing every game we didn't have a single centre back on the bench versus Chelsea, Arsenal or Villa.

People talk as if an injury crisis at centre back is a new thing. It has been a recurrent theme for the last 18 months. Against that backdrop Klopp was forced to choose between a 4th centre back and Thiago.

In 18/19 we were short defensively in January which proved costly. Henderson ended up at right back for that draw with Leicester. Fabinho played CB against Brighton.

We then played a CL semi final first leg with Wijnaldum up front and Origi and Shaq up top for the 2nd leg. The squad is easily stretched thin with an injury or two. Luckily Div stepped up massively that year, but we haven't got lucky this time at the back.
Al 666

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #923 on: March 6, 2021, 07:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March  6, 2021, 07:43:41 pm
In 18/19 we were short defensively in January which proved costly. Henderson ended up at right back for that draw with Leicester. Fabinho played CB against Brighton.

We then played a CL semi final first leg with Wijnaldum up front and Origi and Shaq up top for the 2nd leg. The squad is easily stretched thin with an injury or two. Luckily Div stepped up massively that year, but we haven't got lucky this time at the back.

Yet posters still comment about our great squad.
Red1976

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #924 on: March 6, 2021, 09:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March  5, 2021, 10:04:11 pm
This.

The main thing is that there is no recovery period in between the games. There is no time to rest niggles and then niggles become injuries. Then you look at the makeup of our squad. Matip and Gomez have had serious injury problems. So has Phillips he has had serious long term ankle and back injuries that meant he barely played during his period for the academy and U23's.

Kabak isn't used to this league and Fabinho and Henderson have played out of position which involves different movements and different muscle groups.

If you wanted to create a perfect storm then you would act the way we have.


 But not having little recovery between games has been around for years! Liverpool players in the 70's and 80's had to play 60+ games for Liverpool in a season. It was a lot more physical game in those eras!  Also last season our players played the same number of games but with few major  injuries.

As for "different muscle groups" - pleaseeee  - There are no different muscles used depending what position you play. Henderson's injury is a common sport related injury -the severity is the only difference, and that may be genetic or just unlucky.







Al 666

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #925 on: March 6, 2021, 09:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on March  6, 2021, 09:34:17 pm

 But not having little recovery between games has been around for years! Liverpool players in the 70's and 80's had to play 60+ games for Liverpool in a season. It was a lot more physical game in those eras!  Also last season our players played the same number of games but with few major  injuries.

As for "different muscle groups" - pleaseeee  - There are no different muscles used depending what position you play. Henderson's injury is a common sport related injury -the severity is the only difference, and that may be genetic or just unlucky.








You are not comparing like with like. The distance covered per game and more importantly the number of high intensity sprints per game has increased massively. Then you have the number of games players play for their national teams.

As for different muscle groups. Players in different positions have slightly different training regimes. Midfield players have regimes that improve reactions and speed. Centre backs have regimes dedicated to improve their ability to compete in aerial challenges and recovery runs. 
Ratboy3G

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #926 on: March 8, 2021, 08:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March  6, 2021, 09:57:21 pm
You are not comparing like with like. The distance covered per game and more importantly the number of high intensity sprints per game has increased massively. Then you have the number of games players play for their national teams.

As for different muscle groups. Players in different positions have slightly different training regimes. Midfield players have regimes that improve reactions and speed. Centre backs have regimes dedicated to improve their ability to compete in aerial challenges and recovery runs. 


Al complaining that someone else isn't comparing like for like, now I've seen it all 🤣🤣🤣🤣
It really is every single thread that you push your own narrative isn't it?

Anyway, hopefully Kabak isn't out to long as right now as we really need him back as an option.
Anyone know if he's likely to be available for the Leipzig game?
Believe

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 08:27:41 pm »
Really like the look of this lad.

Definitely sign imo.
Wullie160975

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 08:46:21 pm »
There's something there - if only he had more speed
RedSince86

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 08:48:52 pm »
Brilliant first half from him.
Phineus

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 09:02:18 pm »
His style suits us... think if you see him alongside a senior CB with pace far more calmness will come into his game.

Still reserving judgement until hes played alongside Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip though.
Ghost Town

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 09:58:54 pm »
Slowly getting better, and becoming more used to the style of play we use. Who'd have thought it might take time for a young player from a different league and country?
farawayred

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 10:05:35 pm »
He was better than good today. Build on this, lad, and don't let the 2 pages per hour in your thread distract you from improving by leaps and bounds.
Fromola

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 10:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:58:54 pm
Slowly getting better, and becoming more used to the style of play we use. Who'd have thought it might take time for a young player from a different league and country?

The frustrating thing is, he'll just be getting his eye in when he goes back to Germany (if we don't sign him).

It's a great learning curve for him.
nerdster4

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 10:15:59 pm »
Composed
PIPA23

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 10:17:10 pm »
he performed immediately after joining... for his age and position this is remarkable.
PeterTheRed

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 10:54:38 pm »
I think that he would look very good playing next to Van Dijk. The talent is obviously there ...
SinceSixtyFive

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 10:56:21 pm »
His distribution from defense is very underrated.
RF

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Yesterday at 10:17:10 pm


he performed immediately after joining... for his age and position this is remarkable.

Lets be honest he looked dodgey as fuck first few games. Looks like he's coming on well now though.
Ghost Town

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #939 on: Today at 12:43:12 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:07:05 pm
The frustrating thing is, he'll just be getting his eye in when he goes back to Germany (if we don't sign him).
What makes you think we won't sign him? We don't just buy any old player nor get any old player in on loan. We've been tracking him for a while and while we may have brought him in earlier than planned, due to the January cock-up, and our cashflow situation, now he's here he'll probably stay.

Increased financial constraints are probably the only thing that will scupper things. But then that will also mean we don't get anyone else in either.
wemmick

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #940 on: Today at 12:58:21 am »
He looks like a good investment to me. Seems like he has a high ceiling. Plenty of room to grow, but pretty good for a 20 year old.
