I think you can take both points of view here (Kabak has not been good enough; but has been in a tough situation), make allowances for those factors and still make a judgement basd on observation about his relative merits.



For example, is he as big powerful as Gomez, VDV or Matip? No. Will he ever be? Unlikely.



Is he as fast as those three players? No, I suspect he is slower than Matip.



What about his technique? It's pretty decent actually, no worse than Matip, though Gomez (fucking jewel for the price) looks a more skilled player to me.



Is his workrate good? No question, he puts in the hard yards.



What about reading of the game. Probably the weakest part of his game, I hate to see defenders making recovery tackles, particularly CBs. The number of times in the last 4 games Kabak has been chasing back to make tackles on players running through is quite scary.



So, from what we have seen so far, can you make any calls about his ceiling? Physically he probably won't get much better. Technically he is about as good as he will get. Postioning can be improved. I reckon his absolute ceiling is somewhere around Klavan, personally.