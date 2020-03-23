« previous next »
"Carra needs to remember his own journey before pissing on players, esp when it contained a few OGs worse than Kabaks!" is a really good point. I remember Carragher being substituted, I can't recall the game, Southampton perhaps where he had played midfield, and went off to a big cheer as he had been absolutely shite. He was a good centre back but he needs to remember that he wasn't Baresi and Drogba was always pleased to see him!
"Carra needs to remember his own journey before pissing on players, esp when it contained a few OGs worse than Kabaks!" is a really good point. I remember Carragher being substituted, I can't recall the game, Southampton perhaps where he had played midfield, and went off to a big cheer as he had been absolutely shite. He was a good centre back but he needs to remember that he wasn't Baresi and Drogba was always pleased to see him!

Drogba and Henry used to tear the arse off him all the time.
Drogba and Henry used to tear the arse off him all the time.
Carragher has hsown himself to be a bit of a prick since joining Sky, but lets not pretend there's any shame in being beaten by Drogba and Henry, two of the best strikers to play in the Premier League.

They're certainly a lot harder to handle than McBurnie and McGoldrick.
Carragher has hsown himself to be a bit of a prick since joining Sky, but lets not pretend there's any shame in being beaten by Drogba and Henry, two of the best strikers to play in the Premier League.

They're certainly a lot harder to handle than McBurnie and McGoldrick.

Absolutely.

But then lets not pretend they were the only two, because they were far from it.
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Absolutely.

But then lets not pretend they were the only two, because they were far from it.

*Cough* Cameron Jerome *cough*
*Cough* Cameron Jerome *cough*

I was thinking Collins John, but he played for Holland when he was 19 which proves what an immense player he was.
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

I was thinking Collins John, but he played for Holland when he was 19 which proves what an immense player he was.

I wonder what that great little albino striker Andrew Johnson is up to these days.
Carragher has hsown himself to be a bit of a prick since joining Sky, but lets not pretend there's any shame in being beaten by Drogba and Henry, two of the best strikers to play in the Premier League.

They're certainly a lot harder to handle than McBurnie and McGoldrick.

Carragher was regularly done for pace and strength by average players. That's why his teams usually defended deep. He wouldn't cope in a Klopp back four. Once he got past 30 he was terrified of stepping out of his own penalty area.

Stick Kabak in a low block next to Sami Hyypia or Agger with Hamann or Mascherano in front of him and two full backs tucked in and he'd have an easier time of it.
I actually think he will be fine long term, he perhaps lacks a bit of pace, but not many are at VVD or gomez level of pace. Positioning will improve vastly if he was playing alongside a more experienced centre back, very difficult to judge him so soon for so many reasons. Given a run of games and understanding how a Klopp defence works and building a partnership at the back (realistically with Fab) will see him improve I am sure.
*Cough* Cameron Jerome *cough*

Didnt Kevin Lisbie score his first ever hatrick against us
the cb role is the hardest position to play in the team

i've played to local league level both saturday and sunday leagues (attacking midfield myself) and those guys work bloody hard all the time all the game

you cannot afford to go 'missing' or be 'quiet' like with the midfield

you cannot afford not to be on your game like with the forwards

if a goal gets scored then the goalie is always roaring at his cbs - they get the abuse

they're always defending going backwards with the forwards rushing at them knocking them and pushing them (even biting them) - and have to be switched on all the time

they can play solidly all game then a 2-second slip or misjudgement and then everyone is on their backs forgetting the 89 minutes they put in

you never see a team rush together and celebrate a great tackle or defended corner or offside with their cbs

whereas the cbs will run the length of the pitch to congratulate their teammates

they always end a game bruised and battered and happily sit in the background watching the goalscorers getting all the camera time and the next days headlines

it's a position for fucking men - for fucking gladiators

He's 20 years old, coming from a team who were bottom of the league and stinking the place out.

Lets give him until the end of he season before we cast our judgement.

Is it that unthinkable and ridiculous tu suggest that we're probably not going to pull the trigger and use the funds to sign a better and more established CB?
Is it that unthinkable and ridiculous tu suggest that we're probably not going to pull the trigger and use the funds to sign a better and more established CB?

This better and more established central defender must be better than Gomez and Matip. Like Varane, for example. Otherwise, it makes no sense ...
This better and more established central defender must be better than Gomez and Matip. Like Varane, for example. Otherwise, it makes no sense ...

Not sure I agree that he must be better than Gomez and especially Matip. I'd take someone who's slightly worse, but will be able to stay fit for longer than two or three weeks in a row, because there's no use having a quality CB when he plays a handful of games and then is out for weeks again like we've seen with Matip.
This better and more established central defender must be better than Gomez and Matip. Like Varane, for example. Otherwise, it makes no sense ...
Surely just better than Kabak?
This better and more established central defender must be better than Gomez and Matip. Like Varane, for example. Otherwise, it makes no sense ...

Not neccesarily better than those two, but more reliable. Joe has shown better durability in recent years but we will have to see how this latest injury affects both him and to some extent Virg. I love Joel, and for me he's ahead of Joe too when he's fit, he brings so much to the team. But that is far too fleeting to be relied upon over a season. We should be looking at someone around 22-24 capable of being a great understudy for any of those 3 [assuming matip doesn't move on], still learning a little so happy to be in and out of the side. Caleta-Car would appear to be a great fit. I hope Kabak proves up to that role in the meantime of course. 
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Surely just better than Kabak?
Not neccesarily better than those two, but more reliable. Joe has shown better durability in recent years but we will have to see how this latest injury affects both him and to some extent Virg. I love Joel, and for me he's ahead of Joe too when he's fit, he brings so much to the team. But that is far too fleeting to be relied upon over a season. We should be looking at someone around 22-24 capable of being a great understudy for any of those 3 [assuming matip doesn't move on], still learning a little so happy to be in and out of the side. Caleta-Car would appear to be a great fit. I hope Kabak proves up to that role in the meantime of course. 

If we are spending serious money on a central defender, we must be signing a starting partner for Van Dijk. What is the point of spending serious money on a 4th choice central defender? We are not Man City ...
I get that Carragher is, for reasons up to various posters, something of a persona non grata on this website these days but that's just not true. Carragher had won the treble under Houllier at full back 4 years before Rafa had tipped up. He played his best football under Rafa - in part as he was entering his prime - but it's absolutely re-writing history to suggest he was 'crap'.

Kabak signing over the summer comes down to who else we may have lined up for me. As others have said he is only 20 which is an absolute baby in CB terms, and also it's been a baptism of fire, but currently I don't think he's doing enough to warrant a deal and for me he'd be behind Phillips in terms of players I'd like to see here next season. Hopefully he kicks on mind, it's been tough for him and hopefully we can get to where we need to be with him in the side.


Its not rewriting history to say that Carragher was crap at centre back when he was 21. His two own goals against united happened at that age and no-one wanted to see him play there again.
He did become a fine centre back in his own right in his mid twenties when generally playing alongside the far superior Hyypia. Had he been forced to play in a high line like the current team at 20 years of age alongside an inexperienced partner he'd have been a shambles.  In fact he'd struggle in this side even at his peak.
I don't mind him pointing out mistakes because that's his job but he seems to enjoy hammering the likes of Kabak without any context to our current plight.

On Kabak all we can do is support him, hope he's a quick learner who listens to the experts he's working with and can drown out the bullshit from the likes of Carragher, Neville and their online mimics. It's up to Jurgen then if he thinks there's enough to work on.
I think you can take both points of view here (Kabak has not been good enough; but has been in a tough situation), make allowances for those factors and still make a judgement basd on observation about his relative merits.

For example, is he as big powerful as Gomez, VDV or Matip? No. Will he ever be? Unlikely.

Is he as fast as those three players? No, I suspect he is slower than Matip.

What about his technique? It's pretty decent actually, no worse than Matip, though Gomez (fucking jewel for the price) looks a more skilled player to me.

Is his workrate good? No question, he puts in the hard yards.

What about reading of the game. Probably the weakest part of his game, I hate to see defenders making recovery tackles, particularly CBs. The number of times in the last 4 games Kabak has been chasing back to make tackles on players running through is quite scary.

So, from what we have seen so far, can you make any calls about his ceiling? Physically he probably won't get much better. Technically he is about as good as he will get. Postioning can be improved. I reckon his absolute ceiling is somewhere around Klavan, personally.
If we are spending serious money on a central defender, we must be signing a starting partner for Van Dijk. What is the point of spending serious money on a 4th choice central defender? We are not Man City ...

Spending serious money on the right player suits me just fine whether he's first choice or 4th. We've seen the value of having top class cover this season more than ever. If the right player costs, pay it and get him.
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Not neccesarily better than those two, but more reliable. Joe has shown better durability in recent years but we will have to see how this latest injury affects both him and to some extent Virg. I love Joel, and for me he's ahead of Joe too when he's fit, he brings so much to the team. But that is far too fleeting to be relied upon over a season. We should be looking at someone around 22-24 capable of being a great understudy for any of those 3 [assuming matip doesn't move on], still learning a little so happy to be in and out of the side. Caleta-Car would appear to be a great fit. I hope Kabak proves up to that role in the meantime of course. 

Klopp has pointed out that his injury record in Germany was very very good, 2014/15 he missed 11 games with a fractured foot, but other than that it he was playing 40 or more games a season. This season, he was already injured at the start and pushed himself to play when not fit to. Hopefully he will come back injury free next season.
Spending serious money on the right player suits me just fine whether he's first choice or 4th. We've seen the value of having top class cover this season more than ever. If the right player costs, pay it and get him.

In the middle of the biggest financial crisis since WWII? I don't think so. Like I said, if we are signing an expensive central defender this summer, it will be an upgrade on Gomez and Matip, not an understudy ...
Looks OK to me. Not sure what more to expect from a 20 year old centre half. Only been here a month and is well worth having a longer look at before making judgement.

In hindsight, yesterday looked like a walk in the park, but we've struggled against yard dog type forwards like that in the past. Kabak seemed up for the fight.
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

I think you can take both points of view here (Kabak has not been good enough; but has been in a tough situation), make allowances for those factors and still make a judgement basd on observation about his relative merits.

For example, is he as big powerful as Gomez, VDV or Matip? No. Will he ever be? Unlikely.

Is he as fast as those three players? No, I suspect he is slower than Matip.

What about his technique? It's pretty decent actually, no worse than Matip, though Gomez (fucking jewel for the price) looks a more skilled player to me.

Is his workrate good? No question, he puts in the hard yards.

What about reading of the game. Probably the weakest part of his game, I hate to see defenders making recovery tackles, particularly CBs. The number of times in the last 4 games Kabak has been chasing back to make tackles on players running through is quite scary.

So, from what we have seen so far, can you make any calls about his ceiling? Physically he probably won't get much better. Technically he is about as good as he will get. Postioning can be improved. I reckon his absolute ceiling is somewhere around Klavan, personally.

Bang on. I still rather see  Phillip's over him with another CB but hope he keeps improving enough for us to get into top4 .
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

the cb role is the hardest position to play in the team

i've played to local league level both saturday and sunday leagues (attacking midfield myself) and those guys work bloody hard all the time all the game

you cannot afford to go 'missing' or be 'quiet' like with the midfield

you cannot afford not to be on your game like with the forwards

if a goal gets scored then the goalie is always roaring at his cbs - they get the abuse

they're always defending going backwards with the forwards rushing at them knocking them and pushing them (even biting them) - and have to be switched on all the time

they can play solidly all game then a 2-second slip or misjudgement and then everyone is on their backs forgetting the 89 minutes they put in

you never see a team rush together and celebrate a great tackle or defended corner or offside with their cbs

whereas the cbs will run the length of the pitch to congratulate their teammates

they always end a game bruised and battered and happily sit in the background watching the goalscorers getting all the camera time and the next days headlines

it's a position for fucking men - for fucking gladiators

Love the passion and accuracy of this. So if CB is gladiator, whats my old position (full back)?
Not much point throwing out the baby with the bath water right now when in terms of CD we have had absolutely no luck this season. Any one of Gomez, Matip or fabinho alongside Virgil is world class partnership. Any other normal partnership we have is title challenging and when we get to our 6th and 7th choices partnering each other then we have an issue but so will any team. In fact I think any other team bar City would NOT be challenging for Top 4 with our injuries this year and according to some experts they were / are the best team ever seen in PL history. Kabak is an emergency signing who is finding his feet alongside a partner who also is finding his feet so before anyone says he should be rested / dropped should have a wee bit of patience as what else can we do? Putting boots on Klopp is virtually the next option we have which says how poor our luck has been this season. 
Bang on. I still rather see  Phillip's over him with another CB but hope he keeps improving enough for us to get into top4 .
Phillips is even slower than Kabak though. TYhe way Liverpool play, that is death.

I am pretty worried about the Chelsea game as they have nothing but speed merchants up front. Werner, Pulisic, even Mount, all will be running through Liverpool's (current) soft midfield and at two raw, slow CBs. A recipe for disaster I feel.
Phillips is even slower than Kabak though. TYhe way Liverpool play, that is death.

I am pretty worried about the Chelsea game as they have nothing but speed merchants up front. Werner, Pulisic, even Mount, all will be running through Liverpool's (current) soft midfield and at two raw, slow CBs. A recipe for disaster I feel.

But hes better positionally  and less rash. Anyway we haven't much choice now so hopefully they can play better as a unit to get through the game.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Pages on this poor kid after each game.
Didnt Kevin Lisbie score his first ever hatrick against us

He did. With Hyypia and Biscan at the back for us.
He did. With Hyypia and Biscan at the back for us.

To this day it baffles me that we got done for pace with that centre back partnership.
