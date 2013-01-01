Think a lot of what irks people (it does me) is that a lot of the criticism on here has been a rehash of what the commentator was saying on Sky during the match, which very much seemed like a continuation of the brain trust that is Carra and Neville deciding that he was shit after 5 mins.



I can though, see exactly why some others have made genuine points about his immediate abilities- he lost pretty much all of his aerial duels in the first 30mins, doesnt seem particularly fast, and although comfortable on the ball, hasnt really shown anything to say that hes going to be a great ball player yet.



The stuff today about positioning and ball watching though, you can clearly see him thinking about what he should be doing in certain situations and its unsurprisingly, not second nature yet. Couple of times in the first half they went to play a through ball and we stepped up getting the offside, eventually, second half he was still doing the right thing but just a second slower. Also, I dont want to slag off Phillips to defend kabak, but he likes to have a wander forward and out wide in a match and you can see Kabak trying to cover for him.



Klopp usually takes 3/4 months to start playing a defender, VVD is more than a mere defender, so even if he plays in a similar way to today for the rest of the season, I wouldnt be surprised if we end up signing him permanently if they like his progression and what they think he can offer down the line.