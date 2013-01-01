Yeah, just ignore the net spend in comparison with the other top clubs because it doesn't fit your narrative. We spent less than Fulham, Brighton, Villa, Sheffield etc. in the past five years (net) wtf are you talking about Chelsea or City?



They're businessmen and they're good with money and for the time being that worked out for both parties, which is a win-win scenario. However, the lack of investment following the big wins and especially this season made clear that their profit is above everything else and not the sustainable success of the club. In fact, when the club needed financial backing the most (last transfer period), they only provided the funds for the loan of a 20 year old who certainly needs his time to adapt (which should be completely fine in normal circumstances) and a Championship player. That doesn't do it for me and that's as far from Chelsea or City as you could imagine. In fact, that's mid table business and that's where this season is heading.



But this is about Kabak and I think this game can be important for him to get more comfortable with the team. Hope he can build up some confidence.



Its not about lack of investment though. Kabak was a target even before January. The fact that we got him at the end of January on a good deal when at the start of the month he would have cost us many millions is good business. Its not his fault we are in this injury crisis and therefore he is in at the deep end. Its nobodies fault and we just have to deal with it. If you think City and Chelsea are the models we should follow then you are welcome to it.