« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kabak signs  (Read 46388 times)

Online SteveLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #680 on: Today at 05:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Quaesto on Today at 04:29:21 pm
Yeah, just ignore the net spend in comparison with the other top clubs because it doesn't fit your narrative. We spent less than Fulham, Brighton, Villa, Sheffield etc. in the past five years (net) wtf are you talking about Chelsea or City?

They're businessmen and they're good with money and for the time being that worked out for both parties, which is a win-win scenario. However, the lack of investment following the big wins and especially this season made clear that their profit is above everything else and not the sustainable success of the club. In fact, when the club needed financial backing the most (last transfer period), they only provided the funds for the loan of a 20 year old who certainly needs his time to adapt (which should be completely fine in normal circumstances) and a Championship player. That doesn't do it for me and that's as far from Chelsea or City as you could imagine. In fact, that's mid table business and that's where this season is heading.

But this is about Kabak and I think this game can be important for him to get more comfortable with the team. Hope he can build up some confidence.

Its not about lack of investment though. Kabak was a target even before January. The fact that we got him at the end of January on a good deal when at the start of the month he would have cost us many millions is good business. Its not his fault we are in this injury crisis and therefore he is in at the deep end. Its nobodies fault and we just have to deal with it. If you think City and Chelsea are the models we should follow then you are welcome to it.
Logged

Online SteveLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #681 on: Today at 05:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:32:19 pm
Yes they have broken our transfer record three times selling Torres, Suarez and Coutinho. As for an incredible squad of players behave, we have had really good starting 11's but have always struggled with the squad.

The best bit is lauding them for making a profit and then stating people want a sugar daddy, you are a bit confused there.

They have failed to back a succession of managers Kenny wanted a Striker in January 2012 he didn't get one, Rodgers had Carroll sold and no one brought in followed by an open letter from Henry. Then Klopp practically had to beg for a centre back right through the January window.

As a result poor Kabak has been thrown in at the deep end and has struggled as a result.

Suarez was the only regrettable sale but he was toxic in the end for us. Torres was sold at the perfect time and likewise Coutinho. As for saying we only have a really good starting 11, I have to disagree with that. We have at least 16 top quality players with a 4 or 5 being world class.

Kabak is hopefully going to be another top quality signing but he has been thrown in at the deep end, totally agree.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 