Yes they have broken our transfer record three times selling Torres, Suarez and Coutinho. As for an incredible squad of players behave, we have had really good starting 11's but have always struggled with the squad.
The best bit is lauding them for making a profit and then stating people want a sugar daddy, you are a bit confused there.
They have failed to back a succession of managers Kenny wanted a Striker in January 2012 he didn't get one, Rodgers had Carroll sold and no one brought in followed by an open letter from Henry. Then Klopp practically had to beg for a centre back right through the January window.
As a result poor Kabak has been thrown in at the deep end and has struggled as a result.
Suarez was the only regrettable sale but he was toxic in the end for us. Torres was sold at the perfect time and likewise Coutinho. As for saying we only have a really good starting 11, I have to disagree with that. We have at least 16 top quality players with a 4 or 5 being world class.
Kabak is hopefully going to be another top quality signing but he has been thrown in at the deep end, totally agree.