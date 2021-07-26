For a new signing to not even get a single minute on the pitch is bizarre though. We might not even make the money back we paid for him either.
I'd be stunned if we don't make a profit on him.
The price he was available for will have played a role in the decision to sign him as well, because it mitigated the risk significantly. If he came in and showed the ability to raise his level to where we need, great. If he doesn't, well then you sell him on and at the very least you get your money back - but probably make a couple of million profit. Not a bad scenario in a business sense across a six month period.
Personally I would've liked to have seen him get a go, not least because he looked like he had some pace about him, and we badly lacked that last season.
Good luck to him whatever happens anyway.