Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool

a treeless whopper

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #520 on: July 26, 2021, 07:22:25 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 26, 2021, 01:00:26 am
He was injured and it was a hellish situation where introducing a player from the championshio could very well have ended badly and destroyed his confidence.

Hence it's quite untrue to say the transfer hasn't worked out. Some of you have no patience and would have blown a fuse every season in the old days when players were bought and not seen again for ages and yet would eventually go on to have significant careers at the club.

Now its a different situation as he is pretty much 5th or 6th choice but we did buy him with the intention to use him straight away. He didnt work out at the time.
suede lady

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #521 on: July 26, 2021, 08:11:27 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 26, 2021, 01:00:26 am
He was injured and it was a hellish situation where introducing a player from the championshio could very well have ended badly and destroyed his confidence

We did play a teenager from non-league football though, so if Davies had been fit surely he would have played. 
thaddeus

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #522 on: July 26, 2021, 09:02:49 am
Quote from: suede lady on July 26, 2021, 08:11:27 am
We did play a teenager from non-league football though, so if Davies had been fit surely he would have played.
The teenager had been brought up to play the same way as our first team and had trained alongside his teammates.

As I understand it Preston play with a back three and probably a deeper defensive line than we do (disclaimer: I've never watched any on their games but Sepp van den Berg was playing as a wing-back for them).  I assume Klopp felt he needed more time to adjust but I guess we'll never know if he was ever close to making his debut as the injuries took any lingering chances away.
royhendo

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #523 on: July 26, 2021, 09:27:24 am
All kinds of detective work going on in relation to Ben Davies then.

Not being funny but the fella got an injury and the manager didn't have the option of using him as the season unfolded. He's played a few pre-season minutes in a Liverpool shirt, and that's it - if the thread's not just fun, I don't see the point in it being open. If you feel like you need to be negative or critical in threads all over the forum, I dunno - any chance you could have a think of how you might bring some more joy into your lives?
royhendo

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #524 on: August 4, 2021, 11:24:09 am
Funny to see things unfold on this. Looks like you lot might have been more right than me on it.
a treeless whopper

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #525 on: August 4, 2021, 11:49:08 am
Quote from: royhendo on August  4, 2021, 11:24:09 am
Funny to see things unfold on this. Looks like you lot might have been more right than me on it.

Do you remember Klopps comments when he signed? It was around not really ever targeting players like this. Surely that was a bit of a red flag?

He probably got given him as a desperate attempt to try to sign a centre back and he wasnt good enough.
tubby pls.

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #526 on: August 4, 2021, 11:49:33 am
Really feel for him not even getting a chance in the first team.  Looked a very decent player in the Championship.
AndyMuller

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #527 on: August 4, 2021, 11:50:59 am
Fucking weird signing to be honest.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #528 on: August 4, 2021, 12:08:06 pm
Not good enough, don't think it's weird, we saw first hand that he was lacking quality once we signed him and he never got a sniff.

Not sure why that's weird.

Transfer didn't work out. We took a gamble given our circumstances.
Dim Glas

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #529 on: August 4, 2021, 12:08:29 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on August  4, 2021, 11:49:08 am
Do you remember Klopps comments when he signed? It was around not really ever targeting players like this. Surely that was a bit of a red flag?

He probably got given him as a desperate attempt to try to sign a centre back and he wasnt good enough.

"I think its probably clear that in a normal transfer window, without any issues, we would not look at Preston if theres a player for us or something like that. Its not really likely.

He almost alluded at the fact him being  a local player played a part in it too!

"But since we saw him and since our situation got clearer and clearer  the problems we had  when we saw him we got really excited about it and thought, Wow. Hes a boy who played his whole life for Preston, is around the corner pretty much. We see the potential really."

But yes, all in all, a strange situation, to me it just reads as being a case of taking advantage of a situation where they could get a cheap plan b option from close by.

Maybe with Covid there where issues with travel and concern with Kabak in that sense maybe, hence the local aspect of the signing?

 
a treeless whopper

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #530 on: August 4, 2021, 12:14:00 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August  4, 2021, 12:08:06 pm
Not good enough, don't think it's weird, we saw first hand that he was lacking quality once we signed him and he never got a sniff.

Not sure why that's weird.

Transfer didn't work out. We took a gamble given our circumstances.

Some signings get at least some time on the pitch and then are deemed not good enough. He doesnt seem it based on training.
AndyMuller

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #531 on: August 4, 2021, 12:14:46 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August  4, 2021, 12:08:06 pm
Not good enough, don't think it's weird, we saw first hand that he was lacking quality once we signed him and he never got a sniff.

Not sure why that's weird.

Transfer didn't work out. We took a gamble given our circumstances.

Arent the scouts paid to see if someone is good enough before signing them? It was a weird signing.
b_joseph

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #532 on: August 4, 2021, 12:34:56 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on August  4, 2021, 12:14:46 pm
Arent the scouts paid to see if someone is good enough before signing them? It was a weird signing.
If it were that easy, nobody would ever make a bad transfer. But when the fee is low, the risk is non existent and the potential to make more in selling them, than you spent in buying them. Thats likely.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #533 on: August 4, 2021, 12:38:11 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on August  4, 2021, 12:14:46 pm
Arent the scouts paid to see if someone is good enough before signing them? It was a weird signing.

Mate, based on that logic, every transfer would be a success. Of course they're paid, but there are also lots of risks involved. Sometimes those risks are worth taking in certain circumstances. This is one of them, and not a risk we would usually take in normal situations. And not everybody translates whatever strengths they had from previous club to the current for various reasons.

AndyMuller

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #534 on: August 4, 2021, 12:40:29 pm
For a new signing to not even get a single minute on the pitch is bizarre though. We might not even make the money back we paid for him either.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #535 on: August 4, 2021, 12:49:20 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on August  4, 2021, 12:40:29 pm
For a new signing to not even get a single minute on the pitch is bizarre though. We might not even make the money back we paid for him either.

You order a pair of shoes online, you think they're worth buying given the price. You get them in person, and it's crap, not what you expected.. You never put them on.

It's not bizarre, you took a risk, and it didn't work out.

You don't need to give him a minute on the pitch if he's getting rinsed in training and lacking quality in certain areas.

Grobbelrevell

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #536 on: August 4, 2021, 12:55:08 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on August  4, 2021, 12:40:29 pm
For a new signing to not even get a single minute on the pitch is bizarre though. We might not even make the money back we paid for him either.

I'd be stunned if we don't make a profit on him.

The price he was available for will have played a role in the decision to sign him as well, because it mitigated the risk significantly. If he came in and showed the ability to raise his level to where we need, great. If he doesn't, well then you sell him on and at the very least you get your money back - but probably make a couple of million profit. Not a bad scenario in a business sense across a six month period.

Personally I would've liked to have seen him get a go, not least because he looked like he had some pace about him, and we badly lacked that last season.

Good luck to him whatever happens anyway.
5-times-Phill

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #537 on: August 4, 2021, 01:00:14 pm
At the time we were playing centre mids at centre half and I think one of them had just been injured (fab). We didnt even trust Philips at the time.
We absolutely had to bring another centre half but obviously didnt want to spend any money.

In the end between injuries and whatever else Klopp put his faith in the inexperienced lads hed had all year and not the inexperienced lad hed had in bits and pieces since Jan.

Thought personally wed sell Philips and keep Davies as cover but good luck to him whatever happens.
AndyMuller

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #538 on: August 4, 2021, 01:05:59 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August  4, 2021, 12:49:20 pm
You order a pair of shoes online, you think they're worth buying given the price. You get them in person, and it's crap, not what you expected.. You never put them on.

It's not bizarre, you took a risk, and it didn't work out.

You don't need to give him a minute on the pitch if he's getting rinsed in training and lacking quality in certain areas.

Dont know why your fuming mate, its bizarre  ;D
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #539 on: August 4, 2021, 01:07:00 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on August  4, 2021, 01:05:59 pm
Dont know why your fuming mate, its bizarre  ;D

I'm not fuming, I'm bored at work  ;D
Kopenhagen

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #540 on: August 4, 2021, 02:21:57 pm
He's just getting used to Klopp's expectations and our training methods. Be patient.
Elzar

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #541 on: August 4, 2021, 05:28:12 pm
£2.1 million for a centre back, when we needed one (okay circumstances meant he never played). It didn't work out, but it was risk free as it's almost certain we'll make a profit on him.

Exactly as said when he was signed, why not?
rafathegaffa83

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #542 on: August 4, 2021, 10:34:16 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on August  4, 2021, 12:08:29 pm
Maybe with Covid there where issues with travel and concern with Kabak in that sense maybe, hence the local aspect of the signing?

I honestly think he was the fallback in case Kabak fell through.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #543 on: August 4, 2021, 11:15:19 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August  4, 2021, 10:34:16 pm
I honestly think he was the fallback in case Kabak fell through.

I think so too. It was the easiest deal to do of all the irons we had in the fire, got him in and then tried to get Kabak (and/or Caleta-Car or was that bollocks?).

Wonder if wed have seen anything of him had we not signed Kabak?

Anyway, if he moves on this window, good luck to him. Hell have learnt a lot training with our squad, hopefully hell do well wherever he ends up.
royhendo

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #544 on: August 9, 2021, 09:40:48 pm
EEEEEEEEEYYYYYY.

Like Adam Lallana in a hall of mirrors.
Gaz123456

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #545 on: August 10, 2021, 07:54:55 am
Nice to see him get a few minutes. At least he can say he's played for Liverpool at Anfield now!
OOS

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #546 on: Today at 05:34:14 pm
Going to Sheffield United on loan.
terry_macss_perm

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #547 on: Today at 05:36:15 pm
Quote from: OOS on Today at 05:34:14 pm
Going to Sheffield United on loan.

Close to £1m loan fee, apparently.

A bonus if they get promoted was also mentioned but that might be in the c.£1m.
royhendo

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Reply #548 on: Today at 05:37:37 pm
All the best to him.
