Do you remember Klopps comments when he signed? It was around not really ever targeting players like this. Surely that was a bit of a red flag?



He probably got given him as a desperate attempt to try to sign a centre back and he wasnt good enough.



"I think its probably clear that in a normal transfer window, without any issues, we would not look at Preston if theres a player for us or something like that. Its not really likely.He almost alluded at the fact him being a local player played a part in it too!"But since we saw him and since our situation got clearer and clearer  the problems we had  when we saw him we got really excited about it and thought, Wow. Hes a boy who played his whole life for Preston, is around the corner pretty much. We see the potential really."But yes, all in all, a strange situation, to me it just reads as being a case of taking advantage of a situation where they could get a cheap plan b option from close by.Maybe with Covid there where issues with travel and concern with Kabak in that sense maybe, hence the local aspect of the signing?