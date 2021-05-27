Mad really, the lad has been injured all this time yet the thread is full of utter helmets posting shit about him and making up theories. ''He was on loan at Southport'' swear to god some of you lot should be on fucking Grand Old Team.
he exists! Maybe the plan is for Ben to be the 5th choice centre back after all
I mean you're saying it but that may be a cardboard cutout
Who?
He is off according to Reddy. Played some cracking games for us, will be missed.
Ben Davies didnt play a single minute after his move from Championship club Preston North End for an initial fee of £500,000 midway through the season. The 25-year-old defender has been told that Klopp sees parallels with how Andrew Robertson needed months to adjust to the teams style of play when he arrived from Hull City in the summer of 2017.Liverpool arent currently looking to off-load Davies, who will be assessed along with Phillips and Williams in pre-season before decisions on their futures are made. Much will depend on what kind of shape Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip are in, and whether they are properly fit to start the new campaign when it kicks off on August 14.
Players reporting for pre-season training on July 12James Milner, Adrian, Ben Davies, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nat Phillips, Divock Origi, Ben Woodburn, Rhys Williams, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Caoimhin Kelleher, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Taiwo Awoniyi, Marko Grujic, Harvey Elliott, Loris Karius, Takumi Minamino, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Marcelo Pitaluga, Harvey Davies, Billy Koumetio, Owen Beck, Kaide Gordon, Mateusz Musialowski, Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 2.88]