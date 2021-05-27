« previous next »
Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Quote from: Samie on May 27, 2021, 02:33:22 pm


he exists!

Maybe the plan is for Ben to be the 5th choice centre back after all  :P
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Mad really, the lad has been injured all this time yet the thread is full of utter helmets posting shit about him and making up theories. ''He was on loan at Southport'' swear to god some of you lot should be on fucking Grand Old Team.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Quote from: Butter Keks on May 27, 2021, 08:36:58 pm
Mad really, the lad has been injured all this time yet the thread is full of utter helmets posting shit about him and making up theories. ''He was on loan at Southport'' swear to god some of you lot should be on fucking Grand Old Team.

They were only joking, to be fair to them.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 27, 2021, 08:06:06 pm
he exists!

Maybe the plan is for Ben to be the 5th choice centre back after all  :P

I mean you're saying it but that may be a cardboard cutout
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Quote from: [new username under construction] on May 27, 2021, 09:26:02 pm
I mean you're saying it but that may be a cardboard cutout

Looks like the same photo shopped thumbs in that mock up of Hames on that private jet.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
He is off according to Reddy. Played some cracking games for us, will be missed.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 28, 2021, 09:48:39 am
He is off according to Reddy. Played some cracking games for us, will be missed.

James Pearce's piece in The Athletic is different:

Quote
Ben Davies didnt play a single minute after his move from Championship club Preston North End for an initial fee of £500,000 midway through the season. The 25-year-old defender has been told that Klopp sees parallels with how Andrew Robertson needed months to adjust to the teams style of play when he arrived from Hull City in the summer of 2017.

Liverpool arent currently looking to off-load Davies, who will be assessed along with Phillips and Williams in pre-season before decisions on their futures are made. Much will depend on what kind of shape Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip are in, and whether they are properly fit to start the new campaign when it kicks off on August 14.

It'd makes sense to at least give him a shot in pre-season, even if ultimately as a shop window.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Quote from: Butter Keks on May 27, 2021, 08:36:58 pm
Mad really, the lad has been injured all this time yet the thread is full of utter helmets posting shit about him and making up theories. ''He was on loan at Southport'' swear to god some of you lot should be on fucking Grand Old Team.
You should spend 5 minutes on twitter.
When you're in the penalty area & dont know what to do with the ball, stick it in the net & we'll discuss the options later"  Bob Paisley

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Is he visible in training photos then? Does he really exist?
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Quote from: eeekaj on July  9, 2021, 09:09:02 am
Players reporting for pre-season training on July 12

James Milner, Adrian, Ben Davies, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nat Phillips, Divock Origi, Ben Woodburn, Rhys Williams, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Caoimhin Kelleher, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Taiwo Awoniyi, Marko Grujic, Harvey Elliott, Loris Karius, Takumi Minamino, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Marcelo Pitaluga, Harvey Davies, Billy Koumetio, Owen Beck, Kaide Gordon, Mateusz Musialowski, Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Good luck to the lad
This is Spiderhes replacing you

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Can't wait to see him in a Liverpool shirt this Pre-Season. The mystery of Ben Davies coming to an alpine village near you.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Really want him to at least get a few games so we can see how he measures up.  If we do end up selling him without giving him a chance, think that'll be disappointing.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Ironically seemed to spend most of his time injured after joining us last year. Good to see him fit and joining in pre-season.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
I can see him! He's in the training session!
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Might just be hologram Ben Davies though, can't be too sure.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
The two Scarlett pimpernels  him tymikcas .or what ever his name is (
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Id like him to be a success. It would be a good story, similar to Nat.
