Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
It really is a strange one because he was comfortably one of the best centre halves in The Championship and has the bonus of having a very decent left foot. I just cant see any way that Rhys Williams is better than him, it must be down to injuries. I wonder if Klopp views him as a longer term project?
Davies is an enigma indeed. We are all guessing different things, and it's curious that a seasoned decent player hasn't had a sniff, but no one really knows what's going on.

Was he injury prone before joining us ?
He was bought to give VVD and Gomez a break from the physio room and he'll play in that limping-XI team.  ;)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
The Yeti
The Lockness Monster
El Chupacabra
Ben Davis
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
The Yeti
The Lockness Monster
El Chupacabra
Ben Davis

Some back four that. Pace, strength, power and Ben Davies.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
This lad must be impossibly shit to not even make the bench.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
He must be the worse centre half ever to play for the club. When you can't get in the team ahead of Rhys Williams (who no offence has no redeeming qualities at centre half) then it's bad.

I just hope the recruitment team was upfront with him when he arrived and made it clear he would never play for the club under no circumstances and the only thing which would happen would end his season early at Preston despite playing well.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Feel bad for him
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
I just can't see it being as simple as him being bedded in, we're almost in May! Bedding in a player is something you can do in an ideal situation, not when you're facing a centre back crisis which is one of the main courses for you missing out on top 4.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
A truly head scratching signing.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Feel a bit bad for him now to be honest.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
This lad must be impossibly shit to not even make the bench.

Getting rinsed by the coaches every day.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Can only assume hes not the calibre of player the manager expected as was only signed incase the kaback deal fell through.

Feel for the lad though, hope he got a nice pay rise to sign.
Re: Ben "Ben" Davies signs for Liverpool
How bad must he be to not even make 5-10 minute cameos?

I mean we were clearly struggling to finish both games off against Leeds and Newcastle so it would have made sense to get another CB back there to just try and see the game out for the last few minutes. It'd hardly break our shape and and it would actually help for set pieces. Why he can't get in is beyond me.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
How bad must he be to not even make 5-10 minute cameos?

How bad must he be to not make the bench ahead of that Rhys Williams?!
Re: Ben "Ben" Davies signs for Liverpool
How bad must he be to not make the bench ahead of that Rhys Williams?!

It doesn't make sense. He was a competent if unspectacular footballer for a mid-table Championship side. By all accounts generally solid. I get not starting matches or even playing often but the fact that he hasn't even played a minute of football and can't even make the bench is just strange.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Can't believe I've done as much as him for our beloved club.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
I actually feel sorry for him, weve stalled his career and seemingly have no intention of ever playing him.

Hes not relying on someone paying good money to get his career going again.

Would we really do any worse with him at CB and Fabinho back in midfield?
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
What was the point ?
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
What was the point ?

They made a deadly Instagram video of him unfolding a jersey and walking out of the tunnel on deadline day, worth the cool half mil'.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
The fact he can't even make the bench when Klopp has no intention of ever using the other 3 defenders on the bench unless he's got no choice (added to 5 injuries to main CB options).

The only hope for him is if he's still here he gets a chance to show what he can do in pre-season.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Should have gave lad a few games .klopp thrown him under a bus .like he done with nat .which was wrong .not playing him in games earlier?
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Should have gave lad a few games .klopp thrown him under a bus .like he done with nat .which was wrong .not playing him in games earlier?

You don't understand the saying.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Klopp is not enough brave man. As he was not brave enough with the Phillips until he lost all other options, as he was not brave enough with Robertson in the first 6 months when Moreno was fit.... Klopp is not enough brave. Davies is shit and he cant be even on the bench, but Wijnaldum is amazing and deserve to play after 3 years and 3 days without assist, after 15 passes against Leeds... Klopp lost control.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Should have gave lad a few games .klopp thrown him under a bus .like he done with nat .which was wrong .not playing him in games earlier?

Klopp operates on a pecking order which you'd expect. We went into the season with Virg, Gomez, Matip and then Fabinho the 4th option. Phillips and Williams were battling out for 5th choice. Then after a few games each Henderson ended up the next option until he got injured. Kabak then came in and had a decent run with Phillips but Fabinho next in line to drop back in. Williams has stayed ahead of Davies.

Klopp doesn't like to throw in a partnership he hasn't used before. When making the two signings he's gone with Kabak. Davies essentially discarded.

To be fair Phillips has stepped up well and Kabak has done reasonably well. It's the forwards and lack of a midfield that have been as much of a problem. The last 2 games we'd have perhaps seen out had we avoided the Phillips injury (and you could ponder whether Davies or Williams at the back and Fabinho in midfield would have been a net benefit).

The reality is, we shouldn't have needed a clean sheet in either game to get the three points.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Klopp is not enough brave man. As he was not brave enough with the Phillips until he lost all other options, as he was not brave enough with Robertson in the first 6 months when Moreno was fit.... Klopp is not enough brave. Davies is shit and he cant be even on the bench, but Wijnaldum is amazing and deserve to play after 3 years and 3 days without assist, after 15 passes against Leeds... Klopp lost control.


You can fuck off.


Not brave enough  ::)
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
There are a lot of reasons to complain at the moment, the fact that this lad was signed for a cheap fee and then isn't at the moment getting a game is one of the least valid ones IMO.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Klopp is not enough brave man. As he was not brave enough with the Phillips until he lost all other options, as he was not brave enough with Robertson in the first 6 months when Moreno was fit.... Klopp is not enough brave. Davies is shit and he cant be even on the bench, but Wijnaldum is amazing and deserve to play after 3 years and 3 days without assist, after 15 passes against Leeds... Klopp lost control.

You seem to be slating the manager in every thread today . Tit
