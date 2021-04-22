Should have gave lad a few games .klopp thrown him under a bus .like he done with nat .which was wrong .not playing him in games earlier?



Klopp operates on a pecking order which you'd expect. We went into the season with Virg, Gomez, Matip and then Fabinho the 4th option. Phillips and Williams were battling out for 5th choice. Then after a few games each Henderson ended up the next option until he got injured. Kabak then came in and had a decent run with Phillips but Fabinho next in line to drop back in. Williams has stayed ahead of Davies.Klopp doesn't like to throw in a partnership he hasn't used before. When making the two signings he's gone with Kabak. Davies essentially discarded.To be fair Phillips has stepped up well and Kabak has done reasonably well. It's the forwards and lack of a midfield that have been as much of a problem. The last 2 games we'd have perhaps seen out had we avoided the Phillips injury (and you could ponder whether Davies or Williams at the back and Fabinho in midfield would have been a net benefit).The reality is, we shouldn't have needed a clean sheet in either game to get the three points.