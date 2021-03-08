« previous next »
Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool

Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,720
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 8, 2021, 07:03:43 pm
Quote from: Sharado on March  8, 2021, 05:29:27 pm
For me it was the psychological factor as much as anything that meant it would have been a positive contribution to bring a player in on 1 Jan [assuming said player was half decent]. It was a message, to players and fans [and indeed manager] alike, of 'we see the problem, we are going to sort it, the cavalry is coming". Instead we overplayed Fabinho and Matip until we had to press the emergency button on Kabak and Davies [as well as the strange decision to loan Minamino - quite possibly to afford it]. It all felt like we were saying to a players who had been to the wall for us for 3 years - keep going, it'll be fine, and we were storing up a problem that was just itching to come to the surface. It was never going to be fine. Even bringing in Kabak on day 1, and I am not sure he's going to be the next Baresi or whatever, it means more time to settle and get used to the systems. We're trying to - as it were - fix a plane whilst it's still in the air at the minute. Whilst a CB on Jan 1 may not have changed things much, I certainly don't think it would have done us any damage.

A lot of this is hard to prove. Particularly the phycological effects of bringing someone in on Jan 1st.  Maybe a CB, even Kabak, on Jan 1st may have been the difference maker. I just don't see how anyone can say it would have been with any conviction though.

Having centre backs since the end of January hasn't really helped us at all. They've have had 4 weeks more to settle but would that really have changed much?

For me it feels like an easy thing to point blame at whilst the obvious problems that have blighted our season, plus the one we potentially don't know about, have mounted up. I think we'd all have liked a centre back on January 1st and for the club to be proactive but I think that's much easier to say than do and I also find it hard to draw a correlation between that decision and it accounting for all the results based issues we have had since the Palace.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,077
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 8, 2021, 08:58:25 pm
Quote from: Jookie on March  8, 2021, 07:03:43 pm
Having centre backs since the end of January hasn't really helped us at all. They've have had 4 weeks more to settle but would that really have changed much?

Have you forgotten Fabinho's repeat muscle injury shortly after returning? Matip's injury? Those all occurred after 1 January during a compressed fixture list.

 Find it hard to believe they (and Henderson since) would have been playing so many games in quick succession following returns from injury if we had a good centre back signed 30 days earlier.
a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,385
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 8, 2021, 09:01:59 pm
Quote from: Classycara on March  8, 2021, 08:58:25 pm
Have you forgotten Fabinho's repeat muscle injury shortly after returning? Matip's injury? Those all occurred after 1 January during a compressed fixture list.

 Find it hard to believe they (and Henderson since) would have been playing so many games in quick succession following returns from injury if we had a good centre back signed 30 days earlier.

Yep. Fabinho pretty much was patched up and played against City because nobody was ready to go. He then misses a few games after that.

Safe to say everybody has fucked up and some point this season but its hard to call the decision to get centrebacks so late anything other than a fuck up.

Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......
  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 8, 2021, 09:15:47 pm
He's like the Nessie Monster haha, the legend, the myth.

Hope we see him in real life soon. And Davies too lol.
stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,510
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 8, 2021, 09:19:44 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on March  8, 2021, 09:15:47 pm
He's like the Nessie Monster haha, the legend, the myth.

Hope we see him in real life soon. And Davies too lol.

Aye, get the Barrow lad on. We need some steel.
The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,809
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 8, 2021, 10:04:38 pm
Shades of Alexander Doni all over this one.

Well see a "Ben Davies" playing his trade in Indonesia by spring.
VVM

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 9, 2021, 10:50:47 am
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on March  8, 2021, 10:04:38 pm
Shades of Alexander Doni all over this one.

Well see a "Ben Davies" playing his trade in Indonesia by spring.

Just looked at Doni's wikipedia after reading this. Apparently had a heart attack in 2012 during his last season for us poor guy.
rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,087
  • Dutch Class
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 9, 2021, 11:20:32 am
Quote from: VVM on March  9, 2021, 10:50:47 am
Just looked at Doni's wikipedia after reading this. Apparently had a heart attack in 2012 during his last season for us poor guy.

Yep. Unless confirmed otherwise, it is nothing like Doni's situation
redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,873
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 9, 2021, 12:58:28 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  8, 2021, 01:11:08 pm
You expect him to say anything else ?
Something the manager actually says, versus forum poster 'starting to feel...'. Which could be more reliable?
We Are Liverpool.

MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 9, 2021, 01:11:17 pm
I am getting worried that Klopp feels that he is not good enough. Not being in the squad when the first 4 CB is injured and the emergency CB rested must show a lot. Behind Williams and Philips.

I will support him and Kabak but it is extremely amazing that we got him and Kabak on loan after the manager almost cried for help. FSG need to be 'adored' though for their work according to some here.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,933
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 9, 2021, 01:44:14 pm
Quote from: MdArshad on March  9, 2021, 01:11:17 pm
I am getting worried that Klopp feels that he is not good enough. Not being in the squad when the first 4 CB is injured and the emergency CB rested must show a lot. Behind Williams and Philips.

I will support him and Kabak but it is extremely amazing that we got him and Kabak on loan after the manager almost cried for help. FSG need to be 'adored' though for their work according to some here.

I wouldnt worry too much about it.

He was a cheap signing, pretty much a player they took a punt on due to circumstances - i.e his contract status, and our desperation. Im sure theyll see the rest of this season and then in pre-season if he can offer anything moving forward, and go from there.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,809
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 10, 2021, 05:00:44 pm
Quote from: VVM on March  9, 2021, 10:50:47 am
Apparently had a heart attack in 2012 during his last season for us poor guy.
wow wtf, had no idea.


That's how secretive everything was at the time.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,524
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 10, 2021, 05:04:04 pm
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on March 10, 2021, 05:00:44 pm
wow wtf, had no idea.


That's how secretive everything was at the time.

I remember it at the time, although it may have only come out after he left.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,147
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 10, 2021, 07:48:03 pm
Quote from: Fromola on March 10, 2021, 05:04:04 pm
I remember it at the time, although it may have only come out after he left.

It was known at the time he had heart issues, but we only found out later after he left how serious it was. I remember reading that interview and thinking how sad it is for a person that young to have such terrible heart issues.
hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,715
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 11, 2021, 04:08:22 am
Read a piece about Doni a while back. He was the first to tell the club to buy Becker.
Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,354
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 11, 2021, 07:39:23 am
Slightly surprised Davies wasnt brought on during the closing stages last night, after the tie was wrapped up.
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,461
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 11, 2021, 07:51:01 am
Quote from: Adeemo on March 11, 2021, 07:39:23 am
Slightly surprised Davies wasnt brought on during the closing stages last night, after the tie was wrapped up.
Think it was important to aim for the clean sheet, to help everyone's confidence, and especially that of the defence as well as enhancing the rest of the team's trust in the defence. So probably not a good time to bring on an untried player. He'll get his chances when the time is right.
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,994
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 11, 2021, 12:43:12 pm
It's all very very odd. It's striking me as not too dissimilar to a Chelsea punt purchase (Michael Hector etc) with a view to profit down the line, rather than a long-term strategy. I don't really like the club looking at player's in that vein, though I may be being a touch cynical.

If it was more 'bring him in and bed him in slowly to see what he can do' then fair enough, but the players we've done this with before have, with the exception of Robertson, been very, very expensive players we were always going to utilise at some stage.

Robertson is the one to look at really here for him, massively under used and practically written off as a pointless signing by some, before seizing his chance and massively emerging. It does strike me as odd he's not had any minutes whatsoever, considering last season he was in the Championship and played against Premier League opposition, whereas someone like Phillips and Williams were in second division and non-league (with young Rhys especially struggling).
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,484
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 11, 2021, 01:17:16 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 11, 2021, 12:43:12 pm
It's all very very odd. It's striking me as not too dissimilar to a Chelsea punt purchase (Michael Hector etc) with a view to profit down the line, rather than a long-term strategy. I don't really like the club looking at player's in that vein, though I may be being a touch cynical.

If it was more 'bring him in and bed him in slowly to see what he can do' then fair enough, but the players we've done this with before have, with the exception of Robertson, been very, very expensive players we were always going to utilise at some stage.

Robertson is the one to look at really here for him, massively under used and practically written off as a pointless signing by some, before seizing his chance and massively emerging. It does strike me as odd he's not had any minutes whatsoever, considering last season he was in the Championship and played against Premier League opposition, whereas someone like Phillips and Williams were in second division and non-league (with young Rhys especially struggling).

Don't think theres anything cynical going on. We were up shit creek at the end of January and were really scratching around. He's a championship player who's been training with us for a month and injured for a bit of that as well. As you say, Klopp doesn't throw a lot of players straight in. Both Rhys and Nat have been training with us for 6 months and also trying to contribute in really trying circumstances. He probably has a bit of loyalty to them also. No doubt Klopp will give Davies some minutes if he's good enough. But if he leaves in the summer without a single start then so be it.
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

redwillow

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 11, 2021, 02:27:06 pm
I would not be surprised if we never see this lad on the pitch for first team
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,524
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 11, 2021, 04:30:06 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on March 11, 2021, 01:17:16 pm
Don't think theres anything cynical going on. We were up shit creek at the end of January and were really scratching around. He's a championship player who's been training with us for a month and injured for a bit of that as well. As you say, Klopp doesn't throw a lot of players straight in. Both Rhys and Nat have been training with us for 6 months and also trying to contribute in really trying circumstances. He probably has a bit of loyalty to them also. No doubt Klopp will give Davies some minutes if he's good enough. But if he leaves in the summer without a single start then so be it.

We were in the bargain bucket in the dying embers of January trying to get someone.

I wouldn't write him off yet. The only disappointing thing is if he was to leave without even getting a chance. Even if he doesn't play this season, he'll have had 4 months training with us and should then get chances to impress in pre-season.

It took Robertson a long time for Klopp to feel he was ready. Disappointing thing was him not even making the bench against Fulham when we were so down to the bare bones.

It's took Nat most of the season to earn Klopp's trust more and develop.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,524
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 13, 2021, 05:23:36 pm
A bit more clarification from the boss:

 
Quote
Ben Davies has to adapt, it was always clear. A lot of players came here to Liverpool and the most famous story is maybe Andy Robertson and it took him half a year in a normal season, where pretty much everything else was kind of settled, to settle in. Ben is a really good player but he has to get used to all the stuff here as well and these kind of things. That's how it is. What we have now still [are] options and hopefully it will stay like this.

On whether he's building up Ben Davies as a 'longer-term project'...

I don't make these kinds of judgements, really. What you are surprised about, I don't know. But I don't tell Ben now you have just to train until the middle of May and then we see further. No, no, no. It will take as long as it takes. But the problem was that it was clear that we will not start with two new centre-halves if we don't have to, because of the situation and the position. It's really important that the boys in the last line, especially, are used to each other, and the more games you can play together, the better it is. So that's why we always figured it a little bit here and there and tried to make it as consistent as possible. But a lot of things disturbed that process but now it's OK. Ben will play when he will play, so that's how it is.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,513
  • Brace for Impact
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 14, 2021, 12:13:41 am
Always was an odd signing, the sort of player you'd sign in the summer, blood in cup competitions and see where you were after. I would guess that we'll take every available opportunity for Phillips and Kabak to get minutes together so they can gel and build their partnership, which doesn't leave room for Davies.

There is a three week break after the Wolves game, if he's not getting minutes soon after, then I don't think we'll see him this season and possibly not at all. As much as I don't like the idea of flipping players, if we sell him in the summer for £10m and then sign a world class forward with those funds, I would happily accept the pragmatism even if it is strongly tinged by self-interest.

Part of me wonders whether we'll keep him, use him as cover for centre back and left back, and move Tsimikas on... but that is straying far too far into football manager insanity.
Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 15, 2021, 02:10:54 pm
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on March 14, 2021, 12:13:41 am
Always was an odd signing, the sort of player you'd sign in the summer, blood in cup competitions and see where you were after. I would guess that we'll take every available opportunity for Phillips and Kabak to get minutes together so they can gel and build their partnership, which doesn't leave room for Davies.

There is a three week break after the Wolves game, if he's not getting minutes soon after, then I don't think we'll see him this season and possibly not at all. As much as I don't like the idea of flipping players, if we sell him in the summer for £10m and then sign a world class forward with those funds, I would happily accept the pragmatism even if it is strongly tinged by self-interest.

Part of me wonders whether we'll keep him, use him as cover for centre back and left back, and move Tsimikas on... but that is straying far too far into football manager insanity.

If we manage to sell a 26 year old (as he turns this summer), top half of league 1/bottom half of championship CB, after barely no minutes for us after buying him for 1.7m in Jan, for anywhere near close to 10m than the market has officially gone insane, and Michael Edwards should win the Nobel Prize in economics.  He was bought in to basically act as a backup for Kabak in case he didn't work out as a new signing, himself who was bought in to be our 4th/5th choice pure-CB (and 6th/7th choice CB in the depth chart) due to our injuries to our front 3.   Selling someone like that for 10m would be financial wizardry!

As for the other question, I'd far rather us keep Tsimikas for cover at LB - at least he is actually, you know, an actual Left Back, and one who has played for his country - rather than a CB who, outside his debut season 7 years ago in League 2, has played  90 minutes in the Championship and less than 500 minutes in League One in that position in his career.  Unless the argument is about the fact that tsimilkas is foreign, and therefore is taking up a place in the squad that someone else could occupy, whereas we are lower on English-qualified players 
Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,023
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 15, 2021, 10:17:55 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on March 15, 2021, 02:10:54 pm
If we manage to sell a 26 year old (as he turns this summer), top half of league 1/bottom half of championship CB, after barely no minutes for us after buying him for 1.7m in Jan, for anywhere near close to 10m than the market has officially gone insane, and Michael Edwards should win the Nobel Prize in economics.  He was bought in to basically act as a backup for Kabak in case he didn't work out as a new signing, himself who was bought in to be our 4th/5th choice pure-CB (and 6th/7th choice CB in the depth chart) due to our injuries to our front 3.   Selling someone like that for 10m would be financial wizardry!

As for the other question, I'd far rather us keep Tsimikas for cover at LB - at least he is actually, you know, an actual Left Back, and one who has played for his country - rather than a CB who, outside his debut season 7 years ago in League 2, has played  90 minutes in the Championship and less than 500 minutes in League One in that position in his career.  Unless the argument is about the fact that tsimilkas is foreign, and therefore is taking up a place in the squad that someone else could occupy, whereas we are lower on English-qualified players 

I think that's a bit harsh mate, he is pretty highly regarded as Championship centre backs go so hardly "top half of league 1/bottom half of championship". He was due to sign for Celtic in the summer, whilst they certainly aren't the force they once were they certainly aren't league one standard.

Anyway, I'm sure he will benefit from the (3 week?) break now and get to work on the training pitch. I'm certain we'll see him before the end of the season.
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,809
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 15, 2021, 10:36:55 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on March 15, 2021, 02:10:54 pm
Michael Edwards should win the Nobel Prize in economics.
I'd sign that petition
Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Today at 12:17:47 am
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March 15, 2021, 10:17:55 pm
I think that's a bit harsh mate, he is pretty highly regarded as Championship centre backs go so hardly "top half of league 1/bottom half of championship". He was due to sign for Celtic in the summer, whilst they certainly aren't the force they once were they certainly aren't league one standard.

Anyway, I'm sure he will benefit from the (3 week?) break now and get to work on the training pitch. I'm certain we'll see him before the end of the season.

He played for Preston North End - who up until last season *were* in League 1, and last season were bottom half of the Championship - thus my comment.  Equally, reports suggest he would not have been 1st  choice at Celtic without proving himself - Duffy is a very decent CB for their standard (one of the better players in the PL for a bottom half team when he was at Brighton). and Jullien was a very decent CB in France.  And I'd argue Celtic, especially this season, would  be a relegation-standard PL team, or a top 6 Championship team
Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,184
  • JFT 96
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Today at 01:04:29 am
Why are people surprised that a player who has played for York, Tranmere, Southport, Newport, Fleetwood and Preston hasn't got a game for us.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,184
  • JFT 96
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Today at 01:08:58 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:17:47 am
He played for Preston North End - who up until last season *were* in League 1, and last season were bottom half of the Championship - thus my comment.  Equally, reports suggest he would not have been 1st  choice at Celtic without proving himself - Duffy is a very decent CB for their standard (one of the better players in the PL for a bottom half team when he was at Brighton). and Jullien was a very decent CB in France.  And I'd argue Celtic, especially this season, would  be a relegation-standard PL team, or a top 6 Championship team

Preston's last season in League 1 was 14/15.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,174
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Today at 03:18:33 am
Theres not too much to understand here really. Kabak out of them has played at a higher level, has a higher ceiling and is a bigger investment so he is the one who got the minutes. I know klopp has now confirmed it but he was never starting two new centre backs together, we all knew that. Davies was bought in case another one or two go down with injury.

Sounds harsh but I hope we dont see him till pre season or if we have a dead rubber at the end of the league season. Im in no way discounting his ability but there is no way you throw him in if the two back there are playing well with no injuries.
Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,936
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Today at 04:27:56 am
I don't really see the problem here.

We were desperately short of cover at CB.

We brought in 2 CBs, one of whom is closer to having the attributes we need. The other potentially needs more work to get to where we need him to be, but should/will get there at some point.

He's behind a guy who's spent a lot more time training with Liverpool, and is therefore probably a little better aligned with how we play. He's also had some injuries.

If we have more CB injuries, he'll be asked to step in. In the absence of more injuries, he'll take as long as he needs to step in.

Next season we'll have VvD and Gomez back with us, as well as probably Matip and Kabak. To the extent that one of those is gone, or that Davies has improved, he might be 4th or 5th choice, which as we know from this season isn't a bad idea to have.
