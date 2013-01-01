For me it was the psychological factor as much as anything that meant it would have been a positive contribution to bring a player in on 1 Jan [assuming said player was half decent]. It was a message, to players and fans [and indeed manager] alike, of 'we see the problem, we are going to sort it, the cavalry is coming". Instead we overplayed Fabinho and Matip until we had to press the emergency button on Kabak and Davies [as well as the strange decision to loan Minamino - quite possibly to afford it]. It all felt like we were saying to a players who had been to the wall for us for 3 years - keep going, it'll be fine, and we were storing up a problem that was just itching to come to the surface. It was never going to be fine. Even bringing in Kabak on day 1, and I am not sure he's going to be the next Baresi or whatever, it means more time to settle and get used to the systems. We're trying to - as it were - fix a plane whilst it's still in the air at the minute. Whilst a CB on Jan 1 may not have changed things much, I certainly don't think it would have done us any damage.



A lot of this is hard to prove. Particularly the phycological effects of bringing someone in on Jan 1st. Maybe a CB, even Kabak, on Jan 1st may have been the difference maker. I just don't see how anyone can say it would have been with any conviction though.Having centre backs since the end of January hasn't really helped us at all. They've have had 4 weeks more to settle but would that really have changed much?For me it feels like an easy thing to point blame at whilst the obvious problems that have blighted our season, plus the one we potentially don't know about, have mounted up. I think we'd all have liked a centre back on January 1st and for the club to be proactive but I think that's much easier to say than do and I also find it hard to draw a correlation between that decision and it accounting for all the results based issues we have had since the Palace.