His role is to be sold for a profit.



I hope for his sake it hasn't cost him the chance to play for Celtic.



Yeh of all the players that could be brought to sell on for profit, the might of the club's brainpower and scouting settled upon a reasonable -but-nothing-spectacular-yet mid-twenties centreback from Preston, because he was clearly the standout best choice for a quick buy-markup-sell on operation. That it happened suspiciously just when we were having a centre-back injury crisis is just a coincidence. Definitely bought to sell on, absolutely nothing in the fact that we needed more CBs. Nevermind the unprecedented crisis the club is undergoing in every field of operation, we just couldn't let this opportunity to make a few hundred thousand quid go byWith that kind of business acumen we'll be running the stock exchange this time next year