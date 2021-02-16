« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: The best fucking thing ever  (Read 3805 times)

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #80 on: February 16, 2021, 09:02:38 am »
Quote from: reddebs on February 14, 2021, 11:56:11 am
When we were kayaking and camping every weekend the fascination males had with fire always surprised me.  As you say, almost transfixed by the flames.

Not one of them had a clue how to build a fire from scratch and actually get it burn though, that was left to the intelligent females

Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk

So what were you doing whilst the other ladies got the fire going
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,643
  • Never Forget
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #81 on: February 16, 2021, 02:08:04 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on February 13, 2021, 12:45:16 am
A Mullet - and yes that is me.

business in the front, party in the back
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #82 on: February 16, 2021, 02:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on February 16, 2021, 09:02:38 am
So what were you doing whilst the other ladies got the fire going
Gathering food

Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,284
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #83 on: February 16, 2021, 02:42:57 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on February 16, 2021, 08:50:41 am
Audio Technica headphones

I tried a pair on in Beaver Radio in 1977. Great sound, couldn't afford them.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,535
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #84 on: February 16, 2021, 02:44:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 16, 2021, 02:37:30 pm
Gathering food

Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk



Tesco or Asda?
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,458
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #85 on: February 16, 2021, 04:44:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 16, 2021, 02:37:30 pm
Gathering food

Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk


Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #86 on: February 16, 2021, 05:05:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 16, 2021, 02:44:22 pm
Tesco or Asda?
From my rucksack

Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,626
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #87 on: February 17, 2021, 01:50:23 pm »
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,910
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #88 on: February 17, 2021, 02:05:15 pm »
That's what my backpack looks like after coming out of Home Bargains after popping in for one thing.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,535
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #89 on: February 26, 2021, 09:07:13 pm »
Its a concept, but If they ever make this crash helmet, I'm getting one.

Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,536
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #90 on: February 26, 2021, 09:11:09 pm »
You might find this disturbing but I have a lack of faith that it'll actually get made.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,535
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #91 on: February 26, 2021, 09:33:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on February 26, 2021, 09:11:09 pm
You might find this disturbing but I have a lack of faith that it'll actually get made.

Someone probably will, this got made  :D



Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,679
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 07:29:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  9, 2021, 05:47:46 pm

Good call.

Could go round a corner at far-too-fast mph, and still cling to the road like a limpet. Best handling car I've ever had.
;)
What engine was in yours?

And what were the other cars you had?  ;D
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,679
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 07:31:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  9, 2021, 06:38:47 pm
My wife has got an Astra H, 2006 1.6 and that sticks to the road like shit to a blanket. I can get around the slip road at the Croft Interchange, going M6 North to M62 East at around 75 mph. Its funny as fuck as any BMW tries to sit on my arse before the panic sets in and you can see the Beemer weaving everywhere and can imagine what the electronics are doing ;D
I also used to own an Astra.
The older models are renowned for having one of the worst handling suspension set ups out of all the small family hatchbacks.
You'll get Focus and Golf owners looking down on you  :(

Are you sure that your wife's car hasn't been modified in any way?

BMWs normally handle great btw
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,394
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 09:06:05 pm »
Compeed plasters.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,535
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 09:27:56 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 07:31:20 pm
I also used to own an Astra.
The older models are renowned for having one of the worst handling suspension set ups out of all the small family hatchbacks.
You'll get Focus and Golf owners looking down on you  :(

Are you sure that your wife's car hasn't been modified in any way?

BMWs normally handle great btw

1.6 club, bought at 9 months old, totally standard car, no traction control, no electronics its seriously good. Maybe it's because I spent my youth tear arsing about in mk4 cortinas and a 2.0 mk3 Capri and flatbed transits  and learnt how to drive properly without all these aids.

It could be that people just can't drive these days, like I said, I'll get a BMW up my arse coming off the M6, I'll have the astra twitching and see the beemer all over the place. They normally come flying past doing a ton at least a mile later.

Best handling car I've driven was a Focus RS
Logged

Offline tray fenny

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,317
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 09:40:02 pm »
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,577
  • YNWA
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 09:45:55 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:06:05 pm
Compeed plasters.

A bigger medical marvel than the COVID vaccines these.
Logged

Offline red vinyl

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 10:04:39 pm »
Now they were a brilliant football boot,I loved my Puma Kings but the SPA were even better.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #99 on: Today at 12:32:48 am »
Strawberry & Cream Chupa Chups.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 