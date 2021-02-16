I also used to own an Astra.

The older models are renowned for having one of the worst handling suspension set ups out of all the small family hatchbacks.

You'll get Focus and Golf owners looking down on you



Are you sure that your wife's car hasn't been modified in any way?



BMWs normally handle great btw



1.6 club, bought at 9 months old, totally standard car, no traction control, no electronics its seriously good. Maybe it's because I spent my youth tear arsing about in mk4 cortinas and a 2.0 mk3 Capri and flatbed transits and learnt how to drive properly without all these aids.It could be that people just can't drive these days, like I said, I'll get a BMW up my arse coming off the M6, I'll have the astra twitching and see the beemer all over the place. They normally come flying past doing a ton at least a mile later.Best handling car I've driven was a Focus RS