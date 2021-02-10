1st Annual RAWK UEFA Champions League & Europa League Draft - Subterfuge Point System





1. Deadline to secure 5 points is February 24th - 9am EST - 16 Managers will submit a 5 manager list to me by email. ONLY 5 managers and their corresponding team assignment (can be either Europa or CL.A. If someone submits more than 5, their submission is no longer valid (they may submit less if they so wish --- but there is no punishment for guessing).B. 1 point for each correct guess up to 5 totalC. Will be tallied and added onto manager rankings after deadlines2. Any manager who can document with my help that they were at least partially responsible for another managers' changing of players will receive 1 point per influence (leading to a roster change).Since any one manager may only make up to two changes (costing 10 votes) during group play (between games 2 and 3) - managers will want to make sure they have not given false praise cancelling any future influence as well as target a few of those most apt to change.I will track the points for this and document all posts - which lead to a change -- however I will not share who has secured these points publicly as they will be included in managerial rankings...3. Trend will oversee this popularity contest of humor. Top 3 posts over the entire tournament will secure 1 point each. This will be organized by Trend (50% his opinion) and (50% Poll on the top 10 ten quotes).4. Trend will rank each manager on the basis of 1 to 16 on their ability to protect their anonymity. The rankings will take into account how many Sherlock points were made against them, strategies used to throw people off the scent, and quality of posts. All determinations are final.Each manager will get a ranking and the top 3 will get points (winner = 3; runner up = 2; bronze medal = 1 point)