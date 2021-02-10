« previous next »
1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES

Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
Group G

     
     
      



Lineups







Group G Fixtures & Schedule                                  Dates

Portuguese Consortium v Udinese                              2/13/2021
Deportivo La Coruna v Dutch Consortium                   2/13/2021

Portuguese Consortium v Deportivo La Coruna          2/18/2021
Udinese v Dutch Consortium                                     2/18/2021

Dutch Consortium v Portuguese Consortium             2/23/2021
Udinese v Deportivo La Coruna                                  2/23/2021
Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
Group H

     
     
   



Lineups






Group H Fixtures & Schedule                                  Dates

Feyenoord v Spanish Consortium                               2/13/2021
SW Italy Consortium v Shakhtar Donetsk                    2/13/2021

Feyenoord v SW Italy Consortium                              2/18/2021
Spanish Consortium v Shakhtar Donetsk                   2/18/2021

Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord                                  2/23/2021
SW Italy Consortium v Spanish Consortium               2/23/2021
Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
1st Annual RAWK UEFA Champions League & Europa League Draft - Subterfuge Point System




SHERLOCK DEDUCTION POINTS
1.  Deadline to secure 5 points is February 24th - 9am EST - 16 Managers will submit a 5 manager list to me by email.  ONLY 5 managers and their corresponding team assignment (can be either Europa or CL.

         A.  If someone submits more than 5, their submission is no longer valid (they may submit less if they so wish --- but there is no punishment for guessing).
         B.   1 point for each correct guess up to 5 total
         C.   Will be tallied and added onto manager rankings after deadlines



2.  Any manager who can document with my help that they were at least partially responsible for another managers' changing of players will receive 1 point per influence (leading to a roster change). 
     Since any one manager may only make up to two changes (costing 10 votes) during group play (between games 2 and 3) - managers will want to make sure they have not given false praise cancelling any future influence as well as target a few of those most apt to change.

      I will track the points for this and document all posts - which lead to a change -- however I will not share who has secured these points publicly as they will be included in managerial rankings...


FUNNY FUNNY POSTS
3.  Trend will oversee this popularity contest of humor.   Top 3 posts over the entire tournament will secure 1 point each.   This will be organized by Trend (50% his opinion) and (50% Poll on the top 10 ten quotes).


COVER YOUR ASS POSTS
 4.  Trend will rank each manager on the basis of 1 to 16 on their ability to protect their anonymity.  The rankings will take into account how many Sherlock points were made against them, strategies used to throw people off the scent, and quality of posts.  All determinations are final.
       Each manager will get a ranking and the top 3 will get points (winner = 3; runner up = 2; bronze medal = 1 point)



**** We must honor those who would cover us all in the filth of subterfuge because at their very core they believe what they say so much that others will agree just to shut them up. Its the Bullshitting Olympiad 
Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
1st Annual RAWK UEFA Anonymous Champions League & Europa Draft - TRANSFER WINDOW

NW Italian Consortium - Juventus & Sampdoria - Selects Juan Sebastian Veron to replace Pietro Vierchowod



Before                                                          After
     

Next Game


Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
1st Annual RAWK UEFA Anonymous Champions League & Europa Draft - TRANSFER WINDOW

Newcastle United - Selects Bobby Cowell to replace Norberto Solano at Right Back



Before                                                          After
     

Next Game


Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
1st Annual RAWK UEFA Anonymous Champions League & Europa Draft - TRANSFER WINDOW

Red Star Belgrade - Enforces their contract with Nemanja Vidic to replace Belodedici at Centre Back



Before                                                          After
     

Next Game


Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
1st Annual RAWK UEFA Anonymous Champions League & Europa Draft - TRANSFER WINDOW

Deportivo La Coruna - replace Vidic (CB) with Wildcard selection Oscar Ruggeri



Before                                                          After
     

Next Game


Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
1st Annual RAWK UEFA Anonymous Champions League & Europa Draft - TRANSFER WINDOW

Lazio - replace CB/LB Favalli with Steven De Vrij




Before                                                          After
     

Next Game


Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
UEFA CL ANONYMOUS DRAFT - CHAMPIONS LEAGUE KNOCKOUT ROUND SEEDINGS





UEFA EL ANONYMOUS DRAFT - EUROPA KNOCKOUT ROUND SEEDINGS





**** WILL POST THE DRAWS TOMORROW






Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
UEFA CL ANONYMOUS DRAFT - CHAMPIONS LEAGUE KNOCKOUT ROUND DRAW





UEFA EL ANONYMOUS DRAFT - EUROPA KNOCKOUT ROUND DRAW





**** WILL POST THE MATCHES GROUP A & B FOR EACH TOURNAMENT TOMORROW





Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
  1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA Champions League Tournament - Managers Thread: Matches, Voting & Subterfuge




     


               
Todays's Knockout Matches:
Game  #1 (Milan v French)        Champions League Group A- and Game #8 (Brazil v Portuguese)
   
Game #1 (Monaco v Udinese)     Europa Group A-  and Game #8 Celtic v Lyon
   



                 
Results - Group Standing



CL & EL Knockout Draw



Managerial Rankings - Before Knockout Games


Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
SHERLOCK GUESSES - THESE ARE DECISIONS MANAGERS MADE - SOME OF YOU LOT ARE QUITE CLEVER - THIS IS NOT AN INVITATION FOR MANAGER TO DISCLOSE TEAMS - BUT AN EXERCISE TO HELP YOU VOTE MORE ACCURATELY




  THE LIST YOU ARE READING ARE THE SHERLOCK GUESSES - NOT THE REAL TEAMS ASSIGNED.  THERE MAY BE A FEW CORRECT ANSWERS SPRINKLED IN THERE BUT VERY FEW GOT MORE THAN ONE RIGHT, IF THAT.
                        *** CURRENTLY THERE ARE 12 TEAMS WITHIN A POINT OR TWO OF ONE ANOTHER - 1 Team is all alone at the top with 12 Points before SHERLOCK POINTS are included.  BTW TUBBY & ELZAR win an extra point each as no one guessed his team
Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
  1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA Champions League Tournament - Managers Thread: Matches, Voting & Subterfuge




     


               
Todays's Knockout Matches:
Game  #3 (Liverpool v Argentina (Uruguay))        Champions League Group B- and Game #6 (S Germany v Spanish Consortium)
   
Game #3 (Deportivo v Shakhtar Donetsk)     Europa Group B -  and Game #6  Tottenham v Flamengo
   



                 
Results - Group Standing



CL & EL Knockout Draw



Managerial Rankings - Before Knockout Games


Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
Congratulations to Milan Consortium, Monaco FC, and Celtic FC for winning their First Round Knockout Matches.
THE BRAZIL (CHILE) - PORTUGUESE CONSORTIUM MATCH went to Penalties - Stay Tuned for the Play by Play

 

   


Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
Congratulations to Liverpool FC, S German Consortium (Bayern Munich/Stuttgart), and Deportivo La Coruna for winning their First Round Knockout Matches.
THE TOTTENHAM - FLAMENGO MATCH went to Penalties - Stay Tuned for the Play by Play

     





Re: 1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL-Europa Draft RULES
Congratulations to Real Madrid, Lazio FC, and Red Star Belgrade for winning their First Round Knockout Matches.
THE SW ITALIAN & NW ITALIAN MATCH went to Penalties - Stay Tuned for the Play by Play

 

   



