Madrid-Mancs is a draw. Back to my usual point concerning decades, Madrid are playing with 10 men in that one. Gento played all of 7 professional matches in the 1970s and he's only ever played on the left, inverted wingers were not really much of a thing in the 50s and 60s when he actually played football.
Win for the South Italy consortium. It could've been a draw, but I feel that the South Italy team is better constructed and the drafter made better decisions, that has to count for something.
Lazio-Leeds is a draw. That Lazio side should've been better, a lot of flash but I'm not really convinced. Mendieta had about 3 good seasons his whole career, and he was actually considered a huge flop for Lazio, his career completely stalled there. I'm not fully sold on their fullbacks, who are vital in a diamond formation and Gascoigne is one of the most overrated footballers of the last 30 years. Leeds make the most of what they have and scrape a draw.
Win for Red Star. Fair play to Kiev for giving it a go, but there's simply not enough quality throughout the team.