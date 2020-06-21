Poll

Predict Match Results (only one vote per fixture) CL & EL GAMES GROUP A

Win - Milan Consortium
Draw - Milan Consortium-French Consortium
Win - French Consortium
Win - Brazil (Chile) Consortium
Draw - Brazil (Chile) Consortium-Portuguese Consortium
Win - Portuguese Consortium
Win - Monaco FC
Draw - Monaco FC- Udinese Calcio
Win - Udinese Calcio
Win - Celtic FC
Draw - Celtic FC - Olympique Lyonnais
Win - Olympique Lyonnais
Author Topic: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A  (Read 31936 times)

Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Game 3
« Reply #2360 on: Today at 02:01:06 am »
UEFA CL ANONYMOUS DRAFT - CHAMPIONS LEAGUE KNOCKOUT ROUND SEEDINGS





UEFA EL ANONYMOUS DRAFT - EUROPA KNOCKOUT ROUND SEEDINGS





**** WILL POST THE DRAWS TOMORROW





Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Game 3
« Reply #2361 on: Today at 04:18:30 am »
UEFA CL ANONYMOUS DRAFT - CHAMPIONS LEAGUE KNOCKOUT ROUND DRAW





UEFA EL ANONYMOUS DRAFT - EUROPA KNOCKOUT ROUND DRAW





**** WILL POST THE MATCHES GROUP A & B FOR EACH TOURNAMENT TOMORROW





Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A
« Reply #2362 on: Today at 04:38:24 am »
  1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA Champions League Tournament - Managers Thread: Matches, Voting & Subterfuge




     


               
Todays's Knockout Matches:
Game  #1 (Milan v French)        Champions League Group A- and Game #8 (Brazil v Portuguese)
   
Game #1 (Monaco v Udinese)     Europa Group A-  and Game #8 Celtic v Lyon
   



                 
Results - Group Standing



CL & EL Knockout Draw



Managerial Rankings - Before Knockout Games


Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A
« Reply #2363 on: Today at 04:42:59 am »
Hey Lads!

Managers who have not submitted the Sherlock guesses - you still have a few hours left to get them to me for points.  PM Me.

Also, make sure you are ready for any ties as knockout play begins.  As the last vote, I will almost always lean towards settling things by penalties in knockout rounds.  You've been warned!!!!

So, have your 5 shooters and GK ready (along with penalty takers - RIGHT/LEFT/CENTER and GK'er Dives - RIGHT/LEFT/CENTER).


Later today I am going to post everyone's Sherlock guesses without OUTING ANY MANAGER  --- do not out yourself on purpose because you cannot hold yourself quiet.   This is the game within the game.  There are still points available for CYA and Funny posts btw.

Trendo
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A
« Reply #2364 on: Today at 11:34:10 am »
Love the French set up. Beautifully balanced with everyone in their right position. French flair laced with organisation and balance. Milan has merit, again, well put together, no glaring errors save for no Costacurta which is a crime...but that's a personal thing and I hold no grudge...though to abandon him to Fenerbache should make the manager hang their head in shame. Draw

Brazil v Portugal is a tough one. Pele and Eusebio at the head of each team is a mouth watering prospect for an arl arse like me. I can't split them. Portugal with the more resolute defence up against a slightly more potent Brazilian attack. Draw

Monaco pretty comfortably. Lovely team that

I'm gonna put Celtic down for a win now before the gitanes smoking smart arses start pontificating about Lyon and their fucking powder puff attack. Wouldn't live with the Bhoys at their majestic best, save for McStay obvs (what were you thinking lawman?)
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A
« Reply #2365 on: Today at 01:02:31 pm »
Not me booby. I know who it is though. Didn't guess Europa managers though
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A
« Reply #2366 on: Today at 01:54:31 pm »
Gonna give a few managers another hour or forever hold their peace....
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A
« Reply #2367 on: Today at 02:25:40 pm »
What a shit draw for some of us
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A
« Reply #2368 on: Today at 02:35:49 pm »
I have no clue who is who, just put names next to teams randomly. Im a crap Sherlock.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A
« Reply #2369 on: Today at 03:02:32 pm »
SHERLOCK GUESSES - THESE ARE DECISIONS MANAGERS MADE - SOME OF YOU LOT ARE QUITE CLEVER - THIS IS NOT AN INVITATION FOR MANAGER TO DISCLOSE TEAMS - BUT AN EXERCISE TO HELP YOU VOTE MORE ACCURATELY




  THE LIST YOU ARE READING ARE THE SHERLOCK GUESSES - NOT THE REAL TEAMS ASSIGNED.  THERE MAY BE A FEW CORRECT ANSWERS SPRINKLED IN THERE BUT VERY FEW GOT MORE THAN ONE RIGHT, IF THAT.
                        *** CURRENTLY THERE ARE 12 TEAMS WITHIN A POINT OR TWO OF ONE ANOTHER - 1 Team is all alone at the top with 12 Points before SHERLOCK POINTS are included.  BTW TUBBY & ELZAR win an extra point each as no one guessed his team
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A
« Reply #2370 on: Today at 03:11:48 pm »
Oh that tickled me.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A
« Reply #2371 on: Today at 03:21:53 pm »
I like how JT and I both think each other are the Mancs ;D
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A
« Reply #2372 on: Today at 03:31:51 pm »
Elzar gets a point because no one 'guessed' his team :o get dafuq ffs
« Last Edit: Today at 03:33:32 pm by Lawnmowerman »
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A
« Reply #2373 on: Today at 03:47:53 pm »
I literally outted myself as Milan manager and only three took the open goal :duh
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A
« Reply #2374 on: Today at 03:57:43 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:47:53 pm
I literally outted myself as Milan manager and only three took the open goal :duh
That was so long ago that most people dont even remember.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A
« Reply #2375 on: Today at 04:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 03:31:51 pm
Elzar gets a point because no one 'guessed' his team :o get dafuq ffs

Remember the Samie issue --- that was a part of that.  I attached Elzar to some rando team so he play in the subterfuge part too and he and that team get a point because no one guessed. 

Its fair because we asked him to take a team that had been outed in a very public way --- not only did he not complain, he participated in unique and fun ways.   He deserves it.  Now, Tubby is another story. :)
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A
« Reply #2376 on: Today at 04:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:57:43 pm
That was so long ago that most people dont even remember.

Or nobody pays attention to what he says.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A
« Reply #2377 on: Today at 04:03:37 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:47:53 pm
I literally outted myself as Milan manager and only three took the open goal :duh

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A
« Reply #2378 on: Today at 04:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:03:16 pm
Or nobody pays attention to what he says.
Thats true. Ive literally stop reading his posts after he got outwitted by Fordy on the Transfer Thread. Shameful stuff.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A
« Reply #2379 on: Today at 04:15:18 pm »
Ive been too busy today to do my sherlocks unfortunately.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A
« Reply #2380 on: Today at 04:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:07:47 pm
Thats true. Ive literally stop reading his posts after he got outwitted by Fordy on the Transfer Thread. Shameful stuff.

Outwitted by Fordy :lmao

The ultimate embarrassment.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A
« Reply #2381 on: Today at 04:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:18:40 pm
Outwitted by Fordy :lmao

The ultimate embarrassment.
I thought losing to Samie on a draft was the ultimate embarrassment, but I never thought getting outwitted by Fordy was a possibility.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A
« Reply #2382 on: Today at 04:51:57 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:47:53 pm
I literally outted myself as Milan manager and only three took the open goal :duh

That was a different year surely? No can remember that far back.
