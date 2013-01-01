Poll

RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP A

Well, I guess the choosing of the 2nd and 5th seeds is going well.   Seems like I'll have to make some decisions here...

Get your votes in if you have not already.  The draws will be posted tomorrow AM - with the first round of games lads!!!
UEFA CL ANONYMOUS DRAFT - CHAMPIONS LEAGUE KNOCKOUT ROUND SEEDINGS





UEFA EL ANONYMOUS DRAFT - EUROPA KNOCKOUT ROUND SEEDINGS





**** WILL POST THE DRAWS TOMORROW





UEFA CL ANONYMOUS DRAFT - CHAMPIONS LEAGUE KNOCKOUT ROUND DRAW





UEFA EL ANONYMOUS DRAFT - EUROPA KNOCKOUT ROUND DRAW





**** WILL POST THE MATCHES GROUP A & B FOR EACH TOURNAMENT TOMORROW





  1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA Champions League Tournament - Managers Thread: Matches, Voting & Subterfuge




     


               
Todays's Knockout Matches:
Game  #1 (Milan v French)        Champions League Group A- and Game #8 (Brazil v Portuguese)
   
Game #1 (Monaco v Udinese)     Europa Group A-  and Game #8 Celtic v Lyon
   



                 
Results - Group Standing



CL & EL Knockout Draw



Managerial Rankings - Before Knockout Games


Hey Lads!

Managers who have not submitted the Sherlock guesses - you still have a few hours left to get them to me for points.  PM Me.

Also, make sure you are ready for any ties as knockout play begins.  As the last vote, I will almost always lean towards settling things by penalties in knockout rounds.  You've been warned!!!!

So, have your 5 shooters and GK ready (along with penalty takers - RIGHT/LEFT/CENTER and GK'er Dives - RIGHT/LEFT/CENTER).


Later today I am going to post everyone's Sherlock guesses without OUTING ANY MANAGER  --- do not out yourself on purpose because you cannot hold yourself quiet.   This is the game within the game.  There are still points available for CYA and Funny posts btw.

Trendo
