« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Holidays - UK or abroad?  (Read 20201 times)

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,990
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #560 on: October 1, 2021, 09:07:07 am »
Quote from: Legs on September 30, 2021, 10:11:51 pm
Cant be bothered with all the testing just in case I test positive 2 days before leaving the UK !

I suspect this might be the new normal for some time to come.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,681
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #561 on: October 1, 2021, 09:38:32 am »
Quote from: .adam on October  1, 2021, 09:07:07 am
I suspect this might be the new normal for some time to come.

It's dependent on the country you're visiting.

Germany required nothing other than your proof of vaccination.

That UK locator form is a pain on your return. Routinely taken round in circles and asked for the same information again and again
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #562 on: October 1, 2021, 10:16:50 am »
Im going to Poland next Friday and trying to sort the vaccine evidence out for entry into the country.

Ive just noticed that when you download the Covid pass it has 2 different options, 1 for domestic and 1 for travel abroad, the travel abroad option mentions verifying your identity and that it may take up to 7 days to issue it. It doesnt actually say its needed but that it might be?

Any ideas?
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,053
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #563 on: October 1, 2021, 10:19:32 am »
Scatman lives in Poland I think. Maybe send him a message and ask.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #564 on: October 1, 2021, 10:23:13 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October  1, 2021, 10:19:32 am
Scatman lives in Poland I think. Maybe send him a message and ask.

It isnt specific to Poland, its just on the NHS app when you go to download the Covid pass.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,681
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #565 on: October 1, 2021, 10:24:31 am »
Both times I've been away I've used the "travel abroad".

On landing in Germany they did carefully read through the pdf, presumably to ensure the vaccine (AZ) is on their approved list
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #566 on: October 1, 2021, 10:42:30 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October  1, 2021, 10:24:31 am
Both times I've been away I've used the "travel abroad".

On landing in Germany they did carefully read through the pdf, presumably to ensure the vaccine (AZ) is on their approved list

Thanks.

It thankfully sorted it all immediately and I now have the pdf download. Shit myself for a bit there!
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,681
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #567 on: October 1, 2021, 10:47:22 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on October  1, 2021, 10:42:30 am
Thanks.

It thankfully sorted it all immediately and I now have the pdf download. Shit myself for a bit there!

Ha ha, it's a stressful time alright.

I had it after Berlin marathon on Sunday (I was just supporting my good lady) lateral flow was easy enough and validated immediately. The UK governments form is just painful. Have a good trip.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,990
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #568 on: October 1, 2021, 11:56:22 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October  1, 2021, 09:38:32 am
It's dependent on the country you're visiting.

Germany required nothing other than your proof of vaccination.

That UK locator form is a pain on your return. Routinely taken round in circles and asked for the same information again and again

I know la, just got back from Croatia and the form asked me to complete details of the islands I'd visited included dates or arrival and departure for each.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #569 on: October 1, 2021, 12:02:02 pm »
Quote from: .adam on October  1, 2021, 09:07:07 am
I suspect this might be the new normal for some time to come.

I think so too mate.

Id rather not take the risk of testing positive two days before flying and not being able to travel.

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,288
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #570 on: October 1, 2021, 12:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Legs on October  1, 2021, 12:02:02 pm
I think so too mate.

Id rather not take the risk of testing positive two days before flying and not being able to travel.



If you've booked through the likes of Jet2, they will move the holiday if you can accomodate the change.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #571 on: October 1, 2021, 12:29:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  1, 2021, 12:03:18 pm
If you've booked through the likes of Jet2, they will move the holiday if you can accomodate the change.

Ive booked flights with easyJet which I can move.

I can move my hotel as well with travel agent at a cost of £35 admin fee or I could use my Amsterdam hotel money and find a place in the UK.

Im not too fussed really and I cant be bothered with all the hassle but understand why its being done I guess it will be like this till 2023.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,288
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #572 on: October 1, 2021, 02:30:18 pm »
Quote from: Legs on October  1, 2021, 12:29:08 pm
Ive booked flights with easyJet which I can move.

I can move my hotel as well with travel agent at a cost of £35 admin fee or I could use my Amsterdam hotel money and find a place in the UK.

Im not too fussed really and I cant be bothered with all the hassle but understand why its being done I guess it will be like this till 2023.

Are you double jabbed yet? If so, there are no tests needed before flying. We're off to Cyprus in 20 days, me, the wife and our 11 yr old don't need departure tests, the only pain is the 13 yr old needs testing, but he's just had Covid so we'd have been exempt if we were still in the EU :butt
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,681
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #573 on: October 1, 2021, 02:45:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  1, 2021, 02:30:18 pm
Are you double jabbed yet? If so, there are no tests needed before flying. We're off to Cyprus in 20 days, me, the wife and our 11 yr old don't need departure tests, the only pain is the 13 yr old needs testing, but he's just had Covid so we'd have been exempt if we were still in the EU :butt

I believe The Netherlands is different. We were looking at it as Chicago is off the cards but you need a test I believe before leaving the UK.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,053
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #574 on: October 1, 2021, 02:47:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  1, 2021, 02:30:18 pm
Are you double jabbed yet? If so, there are no tests needed before flying. We're off to Cyprus in 20 days, me, the wife and our 11 yr old don't need departure tests, the only pain is the 13 yr old needs testing, but he's just had Covid so we'd have been exempt if we were still in the EU :butt

Same for us. Hoping to go to Tenerife in October. Main worry is the 12 year old who will need to do a test before we go so no point getting excited until were on the plane really!
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,288
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #575 on: October 1, 2021, 02:59:24 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October  1, 2021, 02:45:31 pm
I believe The Netherlands is different. We were looking at it as Chicago is off the cards but you need a test I believe before leaving the UK.

Fly into Belgium/Germany and get the train in?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,288
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #576 on: October 1, 2021, 03:00:59 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October  1, 2021, 02:47:34 pm
Same for us. Hoping to go to Tenerife in October. Main worry is the 12 year old who will need to do a test before we go so no point getting excited until were on the plane really!

I'm paying for the 3 hour test at Manc airport so we at least have time to pack/cancel. The Cyprus fly pass people emailed saying if he is nagative flying out, he will be negative when he takes a PCR at Paphos when we land, I fucking hope so.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #577 on: October 1, 2021, 06:58:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  1, 2021, 02:30:18 pm
Are you double jabbed yet? If so, there are no tests needed before flying. We're off to Cyprus in 20 days, me, the wife and our 11 yr old don't need departure tests, the only pain is the 13 yr old needs testing, but he's just had Covid so we'd have been exempt if we were still in the EU :butt

Yeah im double jabbed mate.

Netherlands rules are different to Spain/Malta etc.

Still things could change yet mate I know from reading all your holidays you are a pro at this !!
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #578 on: October 3, 2021, 07:25:41 am »
Right so sorry to bother everyone with more Covid-check questions but.....

I am flying back to the UK on 6th October from Spain (only the second time I have managed to get home since 2019....)

I am travelling back with my girlfriend - we are both double vaccinated with the EU Covid Passport

I had heard that, as of the 6th October, you no longer need to provide a negative test result to enter into the UK from Spain. Is this true? I can´t seem to find this information on the UK Gov Website.

Also, if a test before arrival is needed - what kind of test is needed? The UK Gov website seems to "recommend" a PCR coming back from Spain, but then I have read other people saying an Anti-Gen is fine. So which is it?

Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,681
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #579 on: October 3, 2021, 08:10:06 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on October  3, 2021, 07:25:41 am
Right so sorry to bother everyone with more Covid-check questions but.....

I am flying back to the UK on 6th October from Spain (only the second time I have managed to get home since 2019....)

I am travelling back with my girlfriend - we are both double vaccinated with the EU Covid Passport

I had heard that, as of the 6th October, you no longer need to provide a negative test result to enter into the UK from Spain. Is this true? I can´t seem to find this information on the UK Gov Website.

Also, if a test before arrival is needed - what kind of test is needed? The UK Gov website seems to "recommend" a PCR coming back from Spain, but then I have read other people saying an Anti-Gen is fine. So which is it?



You don't need to take a pre departure test and your day two can be a lateral flow but that's from late October.

As I understand it, you'd need a day 2 PCR test still on the 6th. The government's announcement is here

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-system-for-international-travel
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #580 on: October 3, 2021, 09:56:16 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October  3, 2021, 08:10:06 am
You don't need to take a pre departure test and your day two can be a lateral flow but that's from late October.

As I understand it, you'd need a day 2 PCR test still on the 6th. The government's announcement is here

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-system-for-international-travel

Perfect! Cheers for that. There seemed to be a few contradictions on the .gov site, but that page looks pretty clear to me.


Edit: Actually booking the Day 2 PCR is far less simple though. What a shitshow.

Eventually we´ve gone with the RyanAir sponsered one - but we´ve had to make two seperate bookings as it was only showing the details for one of us when we tried to book two tests
« Last Edit: October 3, 2021, 10:31:41 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 10:20:13 am »
Flying to Poland on Friday and just sorting out my 2 day PCR test now.

Random has a 4-6 day turnaround for delivery which would potentially mean that the test arrives on the day that I need it, which is next Tuesday.

What are the requirements with this? Do I just need the booking reference in order to fill the passenger locator form out rather than the physical test and what are the implications if the test is delivered late? Is it just a case of isolating until it arrives?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,288
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #582 on: Yesterday at 10:27:05 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:20:13 am
Flying to Poland on Friday and just sorting out my 2 day PCR test now.

Random has a 4-6 day turnaround for delivery which would potentially mean that the test arrives on the day that I need it, which is next Tuesday.

What are the requirements with this? Do I just need the booking reference in order to fill the passenger locator form out rather than the physical test and what are the implications if the test is delivered late? Is it just a case of isolating until it arrives?

I'm in a meeting right now, but I'll give you an answer in a bit as a fella in work used Randox and they tried to deliver his tests while he was away so he never got the tests !!!!
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,303
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 10:28:30 am »
Hi all, particularly our Irish reds.

Off to Dublin at the end of November (50th birthday present for the missus)

What are the requirements for two fully jabbed adults for both entry and return?  Are any PCR tests needed at the moment?
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,288
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #584 on: Yesterday at 10:29:44 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:28:30 am
Hi all, particularly our Irish reds.

Off to Dublin at the end of November (50th birthday present for the missus)

What are the requirements for two fully jabbed adults for both entry and return?  Are any PCR tests needed at the moment?

Common travel area is in place for Eire, no tests required at all. Double check on gov.uk, but im certain that is the case
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,681
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #585 on: Yesterday at 10:31:23 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:20:13 am
Flying to Poland on Friday and just sorting out my 2 day PCR test now.

Random has a 4-6 day turnaround for delivery which would potentially mean that the test arrives on the day that I need it, which is next Tuesday.

What are the requirements with this? Do I just need the booking reference in order to fill the passenger locator form out rather than the physical test and what are the implications if the test is delivered late? Is it just a case of isolating until it arrives?

Presumably this is your UK day two test?

If you're double jabbed you don't need to isolate (unless you test positive).
Ours arrived the day after we landed and posted them back on the same day.

Results came through within 48 hours of me posting back.

You should get a "passenger locator reference" when you order the tests.

If your reference doesn't work on the form, contact the company and they should provide it.

If you're booking for more than one person, each person has an individual locator reference
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,681
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #586 on: Yesterday at 10:32:23 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:27:05 am
I'm in a meeting right now, but I'll give you an answer in a bit as a fella in work used Randox and they tried to deliver his tests while he was away so he never got the tests !!!!

I used Chronomics and they delivered the tests through the letterbox.

I was in and didn't hear them as I was on a call
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #587 on: Yesterday at 10:35:40 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 10:31:23 am
Presumably this is your UK day two test?

If you're double jabbed you don't need to isolate (unless you test positive).
Ours arrived the day after we landed and posted them back on the same day.

Results came through within 48 hours of me posting back.

You should get a "passenger locator reference" when you order the tests.

If your reference doesn't work on the form, contact the company and they should provide it.

If you're booking for more than one person, each person has an individual locator reference

Yes its the 2 day test with Randox and Im double jabbed.

My question is what happens if it arrives later than 2 days after landing basically as I dont trust Royal Mail to deliver it on time. I can use a company which posts by DPD to guarantee delivery the following day but its an extra £16.00 which Id rather not pay if theres no actual sanction for the test arriving late.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,288
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #588 on: Yesterday at 10:48:09 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:35:40 am
Yes its the 2 day test with Randox and Im double jabbed.

My question is what happens if it arrives later than 2 days after landing basically as I dont trust Royal Mail to deliver it on time. I can use a company which posts by DPD to guarantee delivery the following day but its an extra £16.00 which Id rather not pay if theres no actual sanction for the test arriving late.


Just asked and the fella in work didn't get his as he was in Greece when they tried to deliver, it eventually turned up more than 2 days later - he just went and did a local PCR test and that was it, no-one actually checked up on him not contacted him on why he hadn't done the day 2 test. You do need the test code for the passenger locator form though, but that is emailed to you.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #589 on: Yesterday at 10:50:28 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:48:09 am

Just asked and the fella in work didn't get his as he was in Greece when they tried to deliver, it eventually turned up more than 2 days later - he just went and did a local PCR test and that was it, no-one actually checked up on him not contacted him on why he hadn't done the day 2 test. You do need the test code for the passenger locator form though, but that is emailed to you.

Thanks mate.

So basically the whole thing is a fucking sham to generate money for government approved testers.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,288
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #590 on: Yesterday at 01:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:50:28 am
Thanks mate.

So basically the whole thing is a fucking sham to generate money for government approved testers.

In a nutshell yes
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,496
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #591 on: Yesterday at 02:04:53 pm »
Glad i waited a few days before purchasing our fit to fly PCR tests for going out to Turkey.  Last week myself, the wife and my 14 yo were required to have a PCR test at a cost of £120, today it has changed and only my 14yo needs a fit to fly rapid antigen test at a cost of £10, as we can get through on our double jabbed certificate.

By the looks of it, the day 2 return tests are still required (£20 each) , but i'm holding off as long as possible before ordering as it says its under review on the TUI website.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #592 on: Yesterday at 02:35:15 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 02:04:53 pm
Glad i waited a few days before purchasing our fit to fly PCR tests for going out to Turkey.  Last week myself, the wife and my 14 yo were required to have a PCR test at a cost of £120, today it has changed and only my 14yo needs a fit to fly rapid antigen test at a cost of £10, as we can get through on our double jabbed certificate.

By the looks of it, the day 2 return tests are still required (£20 each) , but i'm holding off as long as possible before ordering as it says its under review on the TUI website.

Why were they so expensive?

Ive just booked the 2 day PCR and it was £43.00
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,496
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #593 on: Yesterday at 02:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 02:35:15 pm
Why were they so expensive?

Ive just booked the 2 day PCR and it was £43.00

sorry should have said £120 total, £40 each through the TUI website.

£43 for the day 2 test seems excessive tho, were are you getting that from?
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #594 on: Yesterday at 03:17:26 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 02:37:36 pm
sorry should have said £120 total, £40 each through the TUI website.

£43 for the day 2 test seems excessive tho, were are you getting that from?

From Randox, thats for a 2 day PCR (not lateral flow).
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,514
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #595 on: Yesterday at 04:07:25 pm »
Would anyone know the cheapest places to get the day 2 test, from experience? They seem to range pretty wildly from £30 to about £100! Going Rhodes next Wednesday for ten days so just need to do one once we're back (or is there a chance they might even change that by the 23rd of October?)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,303
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #596 on: Today at 12:59:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:29:44 am
Common travel area is in place for Eire, no tests required at all. Double check on gov.uk, but im certain that is the case
cheers Rob, it seems that's correct just need to Fill in a Passenger Locator Form
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 