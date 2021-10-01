Right so sorry to bother everyone with more Covid-check questions but.....



I am flying back to the UK on 6th October from Spain (only the second time I have managed to get home since 2019....)



I am travelling back with my girlfriend - we are both double vaccinated with the EU Covid Passport



I had heard that, as of the 6th October, you no longer need to provide a negative test result to enter into the UK from Spain. Is this true? I can´t seem to find this information on the UK Gov Website.



Also, if a test before arrival is needed - what kind of test is needed? The UK Gov website seems to "recommend" a PCR coming back from Spain, but then I have read other people saying an Anti-Gen is fine. So which is it?



