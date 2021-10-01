Flying to Poland on Friday and just sorting out my 2 day PCR test now.
Random has a 4-6 day turnaround for delivery which would potentially mean that the test arrives on the day that I need it, which is next Tuesday.
What are the requirements with this? Do I just need the booking reference in order to fill the passenger locator form out rather than the physical test and what are the implications if the test is delivered late? Is it just a case of isolating until it arrives?
Presumably this is your UK day two test?
If you're double jabbed you don't need to isolate (unless you test positive).
Ours arrived the day after we landed and posted them back on the same day.
Results came through within 48 hours of me posting back.
You should get a "passenger locator reference" when you order the tests.
If your reference doesn't work on the form, contact the company and they should provide it.
If you're booking for more than one person, each person has an individual locator reference