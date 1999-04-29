Back from our couple of weeks in Croatia. Lovely place if a bit expensive. I guess that's the price for visiting the tourist places in the country - the islands, Dubrovnik, Split. I would imagine it would be a lot cheaper inland. Did feel that for what you get for your money in Spain and Italy, the prices were a bit OTT. Some places were £15 a starter and £30+ for a bottle of Croatian wine.



No real Covid-related issues despite a lot of hoops to jump through. Self-testing lateral flow was a piece of piss - exactly like you'd do at home then send a picture of the device back to an email address in the UK who send you a 'fit to fly' certificate.



Day 2 PCR we went with a home test too - just had to drop that off in a mailbox at Manchester Airport.



EDIT: Actually, forgot to mention that we were contacted by Test & Trace 24 hours after landing saying we'd come into close contact with someone who has tested positive. Given we'd been away for two weeks and hadn't been anywhere since we landed, it must have been from someone from our flight who tested positive. They must take your details from the Passenger Locator Form you need to fill out.



As we're both fully vaccinated, we don't have any requirement to isolate which is good news.