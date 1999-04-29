Cant be arsed travelling abroad at the mo, even though I miss it like mad.
Travel is a way for me to relax,and Id only get wound up worrying about the extra security delays and testing regimes, so Im not bothering for the foreseeable.
I would genuinely turn round and go home if I was faced with some of those mad wait times to get through security/testing etc - I am the worst person in the world in a queue 😂.
Prices for hols in uk are a bit mad, so weve done something weve thought about for years, and bought a little holiday lodge in the lakes. Can go when we like, theres loads for the grandkids to do on site, and plenty of no kids allowed places for us too.
Thatll do us and the immediate family for the next few years.