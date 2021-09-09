Back from Gran Canaria this time last week.



No test to enter Spain as double jabbed but you do have to have the NHS app to prove this and fill out a Spanish Health authority declaration on line then print or download to show to enter Spain.



Lat flow test within 48 hours of leaving Spain to re enter UK and another test 2 days later even if double jabbed. Also have to fill out a passenger locator form online with the UK government to get a reference number to use for check in.



We booked the holiday through Tui and then the tests through their provider for 20 quid each. All pretty seamless.



It was really quiet over there. Mainly Spanish tourists and residents of the other Canary islands when previously the mix of nationalities has been pretty even between UK, German and Spanish in my experience. Few Dutch and Belgians but not many. Lots of places still closed but plenty open or reopening. Pretty strict on mask wearing in bars etc when moving around but not outside.



Glad to have got away and not too much hassle.