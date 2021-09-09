« previous next »
Author Topic: Holidays - UK or abroad?  (Read 16689 times)

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #440 on: September 9, 2021, 04:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on September  8, 2021, 09:59:39 pm
Hi all. I have a covid holiday question.

My partner tested positive for covid around 3 weeks ago. Shes still got some mild symptoms (loss of taste, etc) and is still testing positive on the PCR tests even now - even though she should have passed the infectious period by the tenth day.

What I wondered was - if shes still testing positive in three weeks time (before the honeymoon!) would she be unable to go (be refused entry from every country)? Or is there some understanding and / or agreement when it comes to travelling abroad that even though she is testing positive, she is not infectious anymore - and so can still travel? 

And I also know of people going to Tenerife where they werent even asked to do PCR test, just lateral flows (my partner is showing negative on lateral flows). Is that a thing?

Stressful this.

If you are double jabbed a lot of countries on our Amber list don't require the tests on exit from the UK, its for the unvaccinated and teenagers that they want the PCR test. For Cyprus my 13 yr old has to do a PCR 72 hours before we go and another PCR at Pathos airport and then quarantine til he gets the result - usually 3 hours we've been told.

According to gov.uk, you cannot do an LFD to go to Spain, it must be a PCR if not double jabbed.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #441 on: September 9, 2021, 07:50:31 pm »
Really touch and go now for us. Just over 5 weeks until we are due to go to Gran Canaria. We are double jabbed but with the cases rising and talks of this circuit breaker I just have no idea if we will be able to go.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #442 on: September 10, 2021, 02:04:33 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  9, 2021, 04:21:51 pm
Essentially yes. The PCR test will pick up a "smaller" viral load than a lateral flow.

My girlfriend who has a biochemistry degree explained it in that the PCR is more "accurate" but will ultimately pick it up for longer. I believe there is some guidance about not taking PCRs within 90 days of testing positive.

I can't say if the country requires a PCR test you can "get around that"

Does the country you're flying to definitely require ONLY a PCR test?

Its St Lucia which requires a PCR. The Bahamas (another option) requires a lateral flow. Whereas Spain requires no testing - just a covid certificate / proof of vaccination on the NHS app.

Re lateral flow: my partner is testing negative. Which means we'd be able to go to The Bahamas. But I wasn't sure (worried) whether the private company run lateral flow tests (which we'd need to take to travel) may be more "accurate" a la the PCR tests (and so possibly come back positive) or if they're basically like the NHS ones (which she's testing negative on). 

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #443 on: September 10, 2021, 02:07:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  9, 2021, 04:53:25 pm
If you are double jabbed a lot of countries on our Amber list don't require the tests on exit from the UK, its for the unvaccinated and teenagers that they want the PCR test. For Cyprus my 13 yr old has to do a PCR 72 hours before we go and another PCR at Pathos airport and then quarantine til he gets the result - usually 3 hours we've been told.

According to gov.uk, you cannot do an LFD to go to Spain, it must be a PCR if not double jabbed.

Thanks for this. We are double jabbed, which means that we wouldnt need to get a test to go to Spain - just show proof of vaccination. Taken from here: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/spain/entry-requirements#entry-rules-in-response-to-coronavirus-covid-19

Entry to Spain
The Spanish government requires all arrivals to Spain from the UK to present on entry a pre-travel declaration form and one of the following: a negative COVID-19 test; or proof of vaccination.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #444 on: September 10, 2021, 02:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on September 10, 2021, 02:04:33 pm
Its St Lucia which requires a pcr. The Bahamas (another option) requires a lateral flow. Whereas Spain requires no testing - just a covid certificate / proof of vaccination on the nhs app.

No one can really say if she'll still be testing positive on a PCR in a few weeks.

Can understand your worry, travelling at this time can be relatively easy (we've been to Gibraltar recently) but obviously each country sets their own requirements
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #445 on: September 10, 2021, 02:17:45 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 10, 2021, 02:14:12 pm
No one can really say if she'll still be testing positive on a PCR in a few weeks.

Can understand your worry, travelling at this time can be relatively easy (we've been to Gibraltar recently) but obviously each country sets their own requirements

Yeah quite frustrating. And my idea to go on honeymoon by myself didn't get much traction either! :)
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #446 on: September 10, 2021, 02:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on September 10, 2021, 02:17:45 pm
Yeah quite frustrating. And my idea to go on honeymoon by myself didn't get much traction either! :)

Ha ha ha, I can imagine
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #447 on: September 10, 2021, 02:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on September 10, 2021, 02:17:45 pm
Yeah quite frustrating. And my idea to go on honeymoon by myself didn't get much traction either! :)

That normally involves one of the parties not showing up at the altar ;D
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #448 on: September 11, 2021, 11:23:59 am »
I am officially 'on tilt'

Me and the missus spend all our money on holidays. It's our one true passion together. We are lucky enough to have seen much of the world. We haven't got a big car, we don't buy lots of shite that others do - all our money gets saved and we spend it on travelling and seeing new places.

It's been over a year and a half since I've had a break and the job I do (which I love) is giving me new tasks that I have to learn from scratch every week. It's massively challenging and massively enjoyable, but I feel burned out now.

No rest. No real time off. If you're at home, then that's no holiday.

I need a break, so we're thinking in the next few months of chancing it. Both double vaccinated and we're as careful as we can be.


Just the idea of getting away is an amazing thought.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #449 on: September 11, 2021, 12:56:17 pm »
Off to Poland on Monday, first business trip since lockdown. We have to have a £60 pcr in Poland a few days before flying back and also have to have the 2nd day, UK return test purchased before we leave.

French, Italian, Spanish colleagues going need nowt. Have a Covid passport on their phone and wear a mask when travelling. Thats it.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #450 on: September 13, 2021, 09:07:10 am »
Some decent stuff in here - https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/09/12/no-national-lockdowns-boris-johnson-rips-covid-rules/amp/

Mainly the traffic light system is being scrapped with only a smaller red list of countries.

If youre fully vaccinated you no longer need a PCR test to return to the U.K. (just a lateral flow 2 days before returning and one 2 days after returning.)

Glad that I decided to wait to purchase my tests for my holiday in December!
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #451 on: September 13, 2021, 11:24:54 am »
Not changing quick enough for us as we fly to Berlin a week on Friday
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #452 on: September 13, 2021, 11:36:31 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on September 13, 2021, 09:07:10 am
Some decent stuff in here - https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/09/12/no-national-lockdowns-boris-johnson-rips-covid-rules/amp/

Mainly the traffic light system is being scrapped with only a smaller red list of countries.

If youre fully vaccinated you no longer need a PCR test to return to the U.K. (just a lateral flow 2 days before returning and one 2 days after returning.)

Glad that I decided to wait to purchase my tests for my holiday in December!

Any idea when they are doing away with the traffic light system?

Sorry I can't read the article you posted because it's behind a paywall.

Going Portugal in 15 days. I suspect changes won't be in play by then.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #453 on: September 13, 2021, 11:37:33 am »
Got Rhodes booked for the 13th of October for ten days. Hopefully the traffic light rules change by then and its not quite so many tests to come back home.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #454 on: September 13, 2021, 11:40:13 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on September 13, 2021, 11:36:31 am
Any idea when they are doing away with the traffic light system?

Sorry I can't read the article you posted because it's behind a paywall.

Going Portugal in 15 days. I suspect changes won't be in play by then.

Supposedly Johnson is addressing the nation (I hate that phrase) tomorrow, is usually these changes are fairly immediate from the point that theyre announced.

If you do want to read the detail of that article just google Johnson winter lockdown and pretty much all the info is there.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #455 on: September 13, 2021, 11:41:42 am »
Thanks mate. Will do that.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #456 on: September 13, 2021, 11:48:18 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on September 13, 2021, 09:07:10 am
Some decent stuff in here - https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/09/12/no-national-lockdowns-boris-johnson-rips-covid-rules/amp/

Mainly the traffic light system is being scrapped with only a smaller red list of countries.

If youre fully vaccinated you no longer need a PCR test to return to the U.K. (just a lateral flow 2 days before returning and one 2 days after returning.)

Glad that I decided to wait to purchase my tests for my holiday in December!

So is the main difference there you can just do a lateral flow at home with 2 days of returning rather than having to pay too whack to do a PCR test? Was the one you had to do while away previously a PCR Test too?

So basically two lateral flows rather than 2 PCR tests?
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #457 on: September 13, 2021, 11:54:32 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 13, 2021, 11:48:18 am
So is the main difference there you can just do a lateral flow at home with 2 days of returning rather than having to pay too whack to do a PCR test? Was the one you had to do while away previously a PCR Test too?

So basically two lateral flows rather than 2 PCR tests?

Previously you had to do a lateral flow whilst away and then a PCR within 2 days of being at home (in addition to whatever tests the country you were flying to required). Companies were selling combined packs of the two for around £70.00 per head.

The proposition is now that youll have to do a lateral flow whilst away and one 2 days after returning (assuming youve been fully vaccinated otherwise a PCR is still required.)

What I havent seen is confirmation that the second lateral flow test can be one of the free NHS ones which I would hope would be the case, I know that the one you do whilst on holiday will still need to be paid for but obviously purchasing one lateral flow test per person should be far cheaper than one lateral flow and one PCR.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #458 on: September 13, 2021, 12:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on September 13, 2021, 11:54:32 am
Previously you had to do a lateral flow whilst away and then a PCR within 2 days of being at home (in addition to whatever tests the country you were flying to required). Companies were selling combined packs of the two for around £70.00 per head.

The proposition is now that youll have to do a lateral flow whilst away and one 2 days after returning (assuming youve been fully vaccinated otherwise a PCR is still required.)

What I havent seen is confirmation that the second lateral flow test can be one of the free NHS ones which I would hope would be the case, I know that the one you do whilst on holiday will still need to be paid for but obviously purchasing one lateral flow test per person should be far cheaper than one lateral flow and one PCR.

Not while there is money to be made for Tory Donors.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #459 on: September 13, 2021, 12:17:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 13, 2021, 12:10:13 pm
Not while there is money to be made for Tory Donors.

Theyll probably just treble the costs of the lateral flow tests do that they still make the same amount.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #460 on: September 13, 2021, 12:17:49 pm »
Cheers JM.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #461 on: September 13, 2021, 12:24:38 pm »
Has anyone had to have a fast track passport recently?

We were looking at the Post Office - but that seems to be saying even their electronic/paper submissions take 5-10 weeks?

Looking online, it seems that you have have a personal appointment and pay extra at Liverpool Passport Office? Has anyone done that recently?

I did it years ago, but not since Covid..
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #462 on: September 13, 2021, 12:32:54 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on September 13, 2021, 12:24:38 pm
Has anyone had to have a fast track passport recently?

We were looking at the Post Office - but that seems to be saying even their electronic/paper submissions take 5-10 weeks?

Looking online, it seems that you have have a personal appointment and pay extra at Liverpool Passport Office? Has anyone done that recently?

I did it years ago, but not since Covid..

Ive not done it since Covid either but when I did do it I attended a personal appointment at the passport office in London and I then got the passport within a couple of days, you do have to pay extra.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #463 on: September 13, 2021, 02:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on September 13, 2021, 12:24:38 pm
Has anyone had to have a fast track passport recently?

We were looking at the Post Office - but that seems to be saying even their electronic/paper submissions take 5-10 weeks?

Looking online, it seems that you have have a personal appointment and pay extra at Liverpool Passport Office? Has anyone done that recently?

I did it years ago, but not since Covid..

I'm still waiting for my HGV licence to be renewed, they received it on the 15th July. 10 weeks since they received it and just over 5 weeks since it expired, supposed to take 6 to 10 weeks, so if you need it quickly I'd make the face to face appt.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #464 on: Yesterday at 01:31:02 pm »
Back from Gran Canaria this time last week.

No test to enter Spain as double jabbed but you do have to have the NHS app to prove this and fill out a Spanish Health authority declaration on line then print or download to show to enter Spain.

Lat flow test within 48 hours of leaving Spain to re enter UK and another test 2 days later even if double jabbed. Also have to fill out a passenger locator form online with the UK government to get a reference number to use for check in.

We booked the holiday through Tui and then the tests through their provider for 20 quid each. All pretty seamless.

It was really quiet over there. Mainly Spanish tourists and residents of the other Canary islands when previously the mix of nationalities has been pretty even between UK, German and Spanish in my experience. Few Dutch and Belgians but not many. Lots of places still closed but plenty open or reopening. Pretty strict on mask wearing in bars etc when moving around but not outside.

Glad to have got away and not too much hassle.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #465 on: Yesterday at 02:32:20 pm »
Quote from: CaseRed on Yesterday at 01:31:02 pm
Back from Gran Canaria this time last week.

No test to enter Spain as double jabbed but you do have to have the NHS app to prove this and fill out a Spanish Health authority declaration on line then print or download to show to enter Spain.

Lat flow test within 48 hours of leaving Spain to re enter UK and another test 2 days later even if double jabbed. Also have to fill out a passenger locator form online with the UK government to get a reference number to use for check in.

We booked the holiday through Tui and then the tests through their provider for 20 quid each. All pretty seamless.

It was really quiet over there. Mainly Spanish tourists and residents of the other Canary islands when previously the mix of nationalities has been pretty even between UK, German and Spanish in my experience. Few Dutch and Belgians but not many. Lots of places still closed but plenty open or reopening. Pretty strict on mask wearing in bars etc when moving around but not outside.

Glad to have got away and not too much hassle.

Got family out there now, they're having a great time away in the sun.

Missus has just found out the hotel we are booked into in Cyprus for end if Oct is actually closed and won't be opening until April. Jet2 not contacting anyone until 3 weeks before departure, this missus has already picked a place on Gran Canaria as an alternative for when they finally cancel. We've got the kids, 11 and 13, so eldest will need at least 1 PCR test before departure and we all need to test coming home and once back.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #466 on: Yesterday at 02:56:04 pm »
Looking at holidays for next summer. I'm 50, it's our 25th wedding anniversary, and it's our eldest is 18 this Oct, so we're pondering another 'big' holiday.

Were thinking a cruise around Japan, with a night in Tokyo.

Frigging hell!  :o  The prices!!

Even looked at cruises in the Med and they've gone silly-money, too. We went on one in 2019 in a 2-bedroom/2-bathroom duplex cabin, at the front of the ship, with a big balcony that had a hot tub. Super-all inclusive with some extras, on an amazing new ship. Cost £5k.

Similar now is best part of £10k. Looked at a family room instead to save, but that was over £20k!!

I get that most cabins are filled by carried-over bookings from pre-Covid days, and live-pricing can do silly things, but that's mad.

Also looked at a week in an all-inclusive hotel in Malta, and again the price is eye-watering (over £4k before flights)
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #467 on: Yesterday at 03:21:18 pm »
Yeah it's crazy. We had a hotel booked for early October in Chicago for three nights for the Marathon. Around £450 (which still isn't cheap), same hotel next year. £1,400
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #468 on: Yesterday at 06:03:56 pm »

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:56:04 pm
Looking at holidays for next summer. I'm 50, it's our 25th wedding anniversary, and it's our eldest is 18 this Oct, so we're pondering another 'big' holiday.

Were thinking a cruise around Japan, with a night in Tokyo.

Frigging hell!  :o  The prices!!

Even looked at cruises in the Med and they've gone silly-money, too. We went on one in 2019 in a 2-bedroom/2-bathroom duplex cabin, at the front of the ship, with a big balcony that had a hot tub. Super-all inclusive with some extras, on an amazing new ship. Cost £5k.

Similar now is best part of £10k. Looked at a family room instead to save, but that was over £20k!!

I get that most cabins are filled by carried-over bookings from pre-Covid days, and live-pricing can do silly things, but that's mad.

Also looked at a week in an all-inclusive hotel in Malta, and again the price is eye-watering (over £4k before flights)

Seems expensive.

We did a cruise from Hong Kong to Shanghai, Beijing (X'ian - via flight), South Korea (Seoul and that big Island down south - can't remember what it's called), Taiwan and Japan (Staying in Tokyo in the Palace Hotel) and it cost us about £3,500 about 7 or 8 years ago.

But you have to plug away, use sites against each other and argue a lot - missus handles all of it for us as I'm a big softy :D
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #469 on: Yesterday at 09:41:20 pm »
Whats the cheapest test for when returning to the UK from an amber list country? The one you have to do on day 2 and 8 I believe.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #470 on: Today at 08:49:21 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:41:20 pm
Whats the cheapest test for when returning to the UK from an amber list country? The one you have to do on day 2 and 8 I believe.

Day 8 is only for if you haven't been fully vaccinated and are over 18, you also need to do a 10 day quarantine if this is the case. Have a look on the EasyJet and Jet2 websites, they have a list of providers and discount codes, Collinson can get got for about £22 I believe. If you do need the day 8 test, check on the gov uk website as it might need to be a PCR test
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #471 on: Today at 11:36:08 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:49:21 am
Day 8 is only for if you haven't been fully vaccinated and are over 18, you also need to do a 10 day quarantine if this is the case. Have a look on the EasyJet and Jet2 websites, they have a list of providers and discount codes, Collinson can get got for about £22 I believe. If you do need the day 8 test, check on the gov uk website as it might need to be a PCR test
Thanks Rob, will take a look.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #472 on: Today at 11:39:23 am »
If a country is 'Red List,' but you booked prior to any of these lists existing, is the airline bound to cancel the flight?

A hypothetical, we don't go away til March but wanted to understand where we might stand.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #473 on: Today at 12:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:39:23 am
If a country is 'Red List,' but you booked prior to any of these lists existing, is the airline bound to cancel the flight?

A hypothetical, we don't go away til March but wanted to understand where we might stand.

Yes for red list countries they will leave it to a certain point and then cancel. We had Mexico, Dubai, Majorca and Lanzarote all cancelled by the airlines when they were all red list.

Even though its Amber, we're now waiting on Cyprus to get cancelled as the hotel is closed.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #474 on: Today at 01:00:31 pm »
I had similar in April 2020.

Government guidelines was you were not allowed to go to Italy (remember how bad it was in Milan. We were running Milan marathon).

easyJet relented eventually. But they waited and waited
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #475 on: Today at 01:35:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:49:21 am
Day 8 is only for if you haven't been fully vaccinated and are over 18, you also need to do a 10 day quarantine if this is the case. Have a look on the EasyJet and Jet2 websites, they have a list of providers and discount codes, Collinson can get got for about £22 I believe. If you do need the day 8 test, check on the gov uk website as it might need to be a PCR test

Collinsons have just been taken off the govt approved list
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #476 on: Today at 02:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 01:35:52 pm
Collinsons have just been taken off the govt approved list

Either they stopped the backhanders or that'll be because they were allowing people to do the test unsupervised, take pics of the test and upload. Easy scam, take a few free NHS LF tests with you, everyone does one, anyone fails then someone else takes their test and Bobs your uncle.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #477 on: Today at 03:32:26 pm »
Looking to go back to spain where I lived for 4 nights around Xmas time. Meant to be going to Tenerife in November but with starting a new job tomorrow I may have to sack it off. Which is annoying.
