Looking at holidays for next summer. I'm 50, it's our 25th wedding anniversary, and it's our eldest is 18 this Oct, so we're pondering another 'big' holiday.
Were thinking a cruise around Japan, with a night in Tokyo.
Frigging hell!
The prices!!
Even looked at cruises in the Med and they've gone silly-money, too. We went on one in 2019 in a 2-bedroom/2-bathroom duplex cabin, at the front of the ship, with a big balcony that had a hot tub. Super-all inclusive with some extras, on an amazing new ship. Cost £5k.
Similar now is best part of £10k. Looked at a family room instead to save, but that was over £20k!!
I get that most cabins are filled by carried-over bookings from pre-Covid days, and live-pricing can do silly things, but that's mad.
Also looked at a week in an all-inclusive hotel in Malta, and again the price is eye-watering (over £4k before flights)