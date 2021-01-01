Hi all. I have a covid holiday question.



My partner tested positive for covid around 3 weeks ago. Shes still got some mild symptoms (loss of taste, etc) and is still testing positive on the PCR tests even now - even though she should have passed the infectious period by the tenth day.



What I wondered was - if shes still testing positive in three weeks time (before the honeymoon!) would she be unable to go (be refused entry from every country)? Or is there some understanding and / or agreement when it comes to travelling abroad that even though she is testing positive, she is not infectious anymore - and so can still travel?



And I also know of people going to Tenerife where they werent even asked to do PCR test, just lateral flows (my partner is showing negative on lateral flows). Is that a thing?



Stressful this.



If you are double jabbed a lot of countries on our Amber list don't require the tests on exit from the UK, its for the unvaccinated and teenagers that they want the PCR test. For Cyprus my 13 yr old has to do a PCR 72 hours before we go and another PCR at Pathos airport and then quarantine til he gets the result - usually 3 hours we've been told.According to gov.uk, you cannot do an LFD to go to Spain, it must be a PCR if not double jabbed.