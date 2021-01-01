« previous next »
Author Topic: Holidays - UK or abroad?  (Read 15830 times)

Online rob1966

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 04:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on September  8, 2021, 09:59:39 pm
Hi all. I have a covid holiday question.

My partner tested positive for covid around 3 weeks ago. Shes still got some mild symptoms (loss of taste, etc) and is still testing positive on the PCR tests even now - even though she should have passed the infectious period by the tenth day.

What I wondered was - if shes still testing positive in three weeks time (before the honeymoon!) would she be unable to go (be refused entry from every country)? Or is there some understanding and / or agreement when it comes to travelling abroad that even though she is testing positive, she is not infectious anymore - and so can still travel? 

And I also know of people going to Tenerife where they werent even asked to do PCR test, just lateral flows (my partner is showing negative on lateral flows). Is that a thing?

Stressful this.

If you are double jabbed a lot of countries on our Amber list don't require the tests on exit from the UK, its for the unvaccinated and teenagers that they want the PCR test. For Cyprus my 13 yr old has to do a PCR 72 hours before we go and another PCR at Pathos airport and then quarantine til he gets the result - usually 3 hours we've been told.

According to gov.uk, you cannot do an LFD to go to Spain, it must be a PCR if not double jabbed.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 07:50:31 pm »
Really touch and go now for us. Just over 5 weeks until we are due to go to Gran Canaria. We are double jabbed but with the cases rising and talks of this circuit breaker I just have no idea if we will be able to go.
Offline Rahul21

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #442 on: Today at 02:04:33 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 04:21:51 pm
Essentially yes. The PCR test will pick up a "smaller" viral load than a lateral flow.

My girlfriend who has a biochemistry degree explained it in that the PCR is more "accurate" but will ultimately pick it up for longer. I believe there is some guidance about not taking PCRs within 90 days of testing positive.

I can't say if the country requires a PCR test you can "get around that"

Does the country you're flying to definitely require ONLY a PCR test?

Its St Lucia which requires a PCR. The Bahamas (another option) requires a lateral flow. Whereas Spain requires no testing - just a covid certificate / proof of vaccination on the NHS app.

Re lateral flow: my partner is testing negative. Which means we'd be able to go to The Bahamas. But I wasn't sure (worried) whether the private company run lateral flow tests (which we'd need to take to travel) may be more "accurate" a la the PCR tests (and so possibly come back positive) or if they're basically like the NHS ones (which she's testing negative on). 

Offline Rahul21

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #443 on: Today at 02:07:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:53:25 pm
If you are double jabbed a lot of countries on our Amber list don't require the tests on exit from the UK, its for the unvaccinated and teenagers that they want the PCR test. For Cyprus my 13 yr old has to do a PCR 72 hours before we go and another PCR at Pathos airport and then quarantine til he gets the result - usually 3 hours we've been told.

According to gov.uk, you cannot do an LFD to go to Spain, it must be a PCR if not double jabbed.

Thanks for this. We are double jabbed, which means that we wouldnt need to get a test to go to Spain - just show proof of vaccination. Taken from here: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/spain/entry-requirements#entry-rules-in-response-to-coronavirus-covid-19

Entry to Spain
The Spanish government requires all arrivals to Spain from the UK to present on entry a pre-travel declaration form and one of the following: a negative COVID-19 test; or proof of vaccination.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #444 on: Today at 02:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 02:04:33 pm
Its St Lucia which requires a pcr. The Bahamas (another option) requires a lateral flow. Whereas Spain requires no testing - just a covid certificate / proof of vaccination on the nhs app.

No one can really say if she'll still be testing positive on a PCR in a few weeks.

Can understand your worry, travelling at this time can be relatively easy (we've been to Gibraltar recently) but obviously each country sets their own requirements
Offline Rahul21

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #445 on: Today at 02:17:45 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 02:14:12 pm
No one can really say if she'll still be testing positive on a PCR in a few weeks.

Can understand your worry, travelling at this time can be relatively easy (we've been to Gibraltar recently) but obviously each country sets their own requirements

Yeah quite frustrating. And my idea to go on honeymoon by myself didn't get much traction either! :)
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #446 on: Today at 02:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 02:17:45 pm
Yeah quite frustrating. And my idea to go on honeymoon by myself didn't get much traction either! :)

Ha ha ha, I can imagine
Online rob1966

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #447 on: Today at 02:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 02:17:45 pm
Yeah quite frustrating. And my idea to go on honeymoon by myself didn't get much traction either! :)

That normally involves one of the parties not showing up at the altar ;D
