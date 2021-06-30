« previous next »
Holidays - UK or abroad?

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
June 30, 2021, 08:06:25 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on June 30, 2021, 06:23:51 pm
Looking to re-book my 4 times cancelled Dubai trip for early October. Surely by then things will have opened up, not very optimistic but like so many Brits Im eager to get away after a tough year or so. Any one else taking the plunge and booking holidays for later this year?
Personally wouldn't book it until two things happen;

1. UAE moves out of the red list
2. Quarantine is scrapped for vaccinated people travelling to amber list countries
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
June 30, 2021, 08:08:56 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on June 30, 2021, 06:23:51 pm
Looking to re-book my 4 times cancelled Dubai trip for early October. Surely by then things will have opened up, not very optimistic but like so many Brits Im eager to get away after a tough year or so. Any one else taking the plunge and booking holidays for later this year?

We've got Cyprus booked for the end of October, missus booked that last year. Our Dubai holiday got cancelled three times, but as my 13 yr old is now 6ft tall, we'd have to get two rooms and I'm not paying over £6k, so she is looking at Turkey for NEXT October instead, under £3k all inclusive.

Going the lakes in about 6 weeks - Fri to Monday, lodge with wifi and a hot tub, booked  a year ago £595. Her mate has been quoted Monday to Friday, in reality its only 3 days as its 4pm check in and 10am out without a hot tub,  £1200.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
June 30, 2021, 10:46:28 pm
Long weekend away with the Mrs in York starting tomorrow, I've never been but people rave about it. I've pre-booked pretty much everything due to Covid. Weather isn't looking too great but we'll get by. It's the third domestic getaway in a row after the Highlands and the south coast last summer, and we're over at Oban end of July. Fingers still crossed for Greece in late September, we'll both be double jabbed by then.

We're lucky as she owns a house in Athens so don't have to take too much of a gamble on hotels.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 1, 2021, 10:56:14 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on June 30, 2021, 06:23:51 pm
Looking to re-book my 4 times cancelled Dubai trip for early October. Surely by then things will have opened up, not very optimistic but like so many Brits Im eager to get away after a tough year or so. Any one else taking the plunge and booking holidays for later this year?

We've got New York booked for January which should hopefully be ok.

Got ten days holiday booked for October, might look at something a lot closer but still seems too risky to book something at the moment. We had a bloke come in do to some training yesterday who had booked a week in Majorca as soon as it came off the red list, for today at short notice, and got an email on Tuesday saying it was cancelled.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 1, 2021, 11:16:25 am
Missus has booked a 5 star place in Turkey for October 2022 during school holidays last night, £2750 all inclusive for a family room what gives the kids their own room and the place looks fantastic.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 1, 2021, 11:32:09 am
Yeah we're holding off now. After we had to cancel Italy at the end of this month (wasn't intending to quarantine for 5 out the 7 days!) we've got the RyanAir flights to use before the end of the year, so we'll wait for things to become a bit more clear and get a last minute deal somewhere.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 1, 2021, 11:57:40 am
Booked a week in...wait for it....fanfare....Norfolk!

Hmm, never set foot in the county as always thought it was flat and boring (at least one of those is definitely correct).

But some people have said the beaches are great, theres plenty of quaint old pubs and nice cycling, and most importantly found somewhere to stay for a reasonable price. So were giving it a go.

A-ha! (No, its not a Travel Tavern).
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 1, 2021, 12:17:07 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on July  1, 2021, 11:57:40 am
Booked a week in...wait for it....fanfare....Norfolk!

Hmm, never set foot in the county as always thought it was flat and boring (at least one of those is definitely correct).

But some people have said the beaches are great, theres plenty of quaint old pubs and nice cycling, and most importantly found somewhere to stay for a reasonable price. So were giving it a go.

A-ha! (No, its not a Travel Tavern).

Do you like owls?
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 1, 2021, 12:22:57 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  1, 2021, 12:17:07 pm
Do you like owls?
;D love em, you dont know of a cracking owl sanctuary do you?
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 2, 2021, 08:57:22 am
So, she's gone on and on and on about this place in Turkey, booked it (I'm paying using the money from a cancelled holiday) and then this morning she's looked at the reviews properly. Sunbeds crammed together, have to get up at 6:30 to reserve one, full of ignorant Russians - now she wants to cancel it :butt
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 5, 2021, 03:33:00 pm
Missus managed to cancel Turkey with no issues and rebook a different hotel. Easyjet just gave us the deposit as a credit, so paid the new deposit with that. She's then seen the same holiday we are due to have in Oct in Cyprus £400 cheaper with Jet2 and better return flight, so she's booked that, cancelled Easyjet and used the credit towards paying for Tenerife in Feb which she booked ages ago.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 5, 2021, 03:51:21 pm
Looking like our trip to San Francisco in September will only go ahead if the UK and US announce a 'double-jab travel corridor'. Can't imagine we'll have our infection rates under control by then so can only hope that they allow double-jabbed people to travel freely.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 5, 2021, 07:29:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July  2, 2021, 08:57:22 am
So, she's gone on and on and on about this place in Turkey, booked it (I'm paying using the money from a cancelled holiday) and then this morning she's looked at the reviews properly. Sunbeds crammed together, have to get up at 6:30 to reserve one, full of ignorant Russians - now she wants to cancel it :butt
Where in Turkey was this? From my experience, Marmaris is for younger folks who just want to get rat-arsed. Antalya is decent but full of Russians who have zero manners. Oludeniz is the most chilled out. Loads of British but not the Ingurland type.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 5, 2021, 07:32:00 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July  5, 2021, 03:33:00 pm
Missus managed to cancel Turkey with no issues and rebook a different hotel. Easyjet just gave us the deposit as a credit, so paid the new deposit with that. She's then seen the same holiday we are due to have in Oct in Cyprus £400 cheaper with Jet2 and better return flight, so she's booked that, cancelled Easyjet and used the credit towards paying for Tenerife in Feb which she booked ages ago.
Your missus is incredible at finding various holiday deals! Great saving too. Enjoy the extra £400!
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 5, 2021, 07:34:37 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July  5, 2021, 07:29:15 pm
Where in Turkey was this? From my experience, Marmaris is for younger folks who just want to get rat-arsed. Antalya is decent but full of Russians who have zero manners. Oludeniz is the most chilled out. Loads of British but not the Ingurland type.

Antalaya but the reviews say this place doesn't have many Russians staying thank fuck.

Quote from: keano7 on July  5, 2021, 07:32:00 pm
Your missus is incredible at finding various holiday deals! Great saving too. Enjoy the extra £400!

She's always bloody looking at holidays.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 6, 2021, 11:27:49 am
Quote from: rob1966 on July  5, 2021, 07:34:37 pm
Antalaya but the reviews say this place doesn't have many Russians staying thank fuck.

She's always bloody looking at holidays.


Is it at Lara Beach?

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 6, 2021, 03:49:27 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July  5, 2021, 07:34:37 pm
Antalaya but the reviews say this place doesn't have many Russians staying thank fuck.

She's always bloody looking at holidays.

we stayed at https://www3.hilton.com/en/hotels/turkey/hilton-dalaman-sarigerme-resort-and-spa-DLMHRHI/index.html?WT.mc_id=zELWAKN0EMEA1HI2DMH3LocalSearch4DGGenericx6DLMHRHI

got it on Hilton points at the time. Had a million of them. Fantastic place, but had a few Russians.
We had an interesting water polo game where one of the Russians bit an ex Wigan Rugby League player who was staying there, that didn't end well  ;D ;D ;D

Place itself is a little off the beaten track, but the place itself was fantastic. Plus it cost me nothing apart from flights  ;)
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 6, 2021, 03:53:18 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  6, 2021, 11:27:49 am

Is it at Lara Beach?



Side Star Resort

Quote from: nuts100 on July  6, 2021, 03:49:27 pm
we stayed at https://www3.hilton.com/en/hotels/turkey/hilton-dalaman-sarigerme-resort-and-spa-DLMHRHI/index.html?WT.mc_id=zELWAKN0EMEA1HI2DMH3LocalSearch4DGGenericx6DLMHRHI

got it on Hilton points at the time. Had a million of them. Fantastic place, but had a few Russians.
We had an interesting water polo game where one of the Russians bit an ex Wigan Rugby League player who was staying there, that didn't end well  ;D ;D ;D

Place itself is a little off the beaten track, but the place itself was fantastic. Plus it cost me nothing apart from flights  ;)

Who was the player?
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 6, 2021, 04:49:30 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July  6, 2021, 03:53:18 pm
Side Star Resort


Ah, right - it's about 40 miles outside of Antalya at Manavgat.

The Lara Beach area (purpose-built strip of hotels) is about 25 miles closer to Antalya. Stayed there a few times in two different hotels.

Still a lot of Russians (that whole Antalya to Alanya length of coast was popular with Russians before British tour operators started going there). Moderately wealthy Russians, too, which brings a huge level of arrogance.

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 6, 2021, 04:56:03 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  6, 2021, 04:49:30 pm

Ah, right - it's about 40 miles outside of Antalya at Manavgat.

The Lara Beach area (purpose-built strip of hotels) is about 25 miles closer to Antalya. Stayed there a few times in two different hotels.

Still a lot of Russians (that whole Antalya to Alanya length of coast was popular with Russians before British tour operators started going there). Moderately wealthy Russians, too, which brings a huge level of arrogance.
Is this the issue or conception? Because I deal with quite a few Russian people through work, you get a few arseholes like any nation but most of them are an absolute pleasure and quite warm once you get to know them.

I did go a pretty nice, brand new hotel in Cyprus in 2019 though, everyone there pretty much was Russian and there was a distinct lack of courtesy around the buffet and pool, some right rude behaviour etc - to my English eyes anyway.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 6, 2021, 05:49:32 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  6, 2021, 04:56:03 pm
Is this the issue or conception? Because I deal with quite a few Russian people through work, you get a few arseholes like any nation but most of them are an absolute pleasure and quite warm once you get to know them.

I did go a pretty nice, brand new hotel in Cyprus in 2019 though, everyone there pretty much was Russian and there was a distinct lack of courtesy around the buffet and pool, some right rude behaviour etc - to my English eyes anyway.


Perhaps it's just a holiday thing - but yes, the lack of courtesy, manners, concept of waiting your turn, etc came across as arrogant.

Funny thing is, first time we went in around 2010 and the hotel was probably something like 35% Russian, 35% German, 15% British and 15% other countries. Even with some impolite Russians, the atmosphere was nice. This was second week of May.

Went back the year after on Whit week, and a few tour operators were really pushing the area by then. Guest split had changed to around 50% British and the atmosphere of the place had got worse - more chavviness, more pissed-up noise, more screeching kids running amok.

Preferred the majority as Russian/German to be honest.

That was this place:

https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Hotel_Review-g297962-d557048-Reviews-Royal_Wings_Hotel-Antalya_Turkish_Mediterranean_Coast.html




Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 6, 2021, 06:02:46 pm
Quote from: .adam on July  5, 2021, 03:51:21 pm
'double-jab travel corridor'.

Think I saw a DVD in Amsterdam with that title.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 6, 2021, 07:11:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July  6, 2021, 03:53:18 pm
Side Star Resort

Who was the player?

Cant remember his name, 11/12years ago now. Was never a top level player, got to a certain point then no more. He was just so imposing though. Fit as a fiddle, ripped just a great guy.
But he had a funeral business in Wigan and had half of his nose bitten off. He was the nicest guy youd ever meet. However a switch flicked when playing sport and a Russian bit him on the shoulder. He looks at him, bang, sparked him out. Then went on a little rampage. We were all ordered out of the pool and banned from playing.

However. Back to the Russians. What I hated as this was all inclusive was the following

At any mealtime, buffet, they would pick 100 pieces of watermelon and most of the cakes and pile them  18 inches high. Then theyd pick the best pieces and just leave the rest. The amount of food that was left at their table was just shocking. Could feed a homeless shelter for a week. The waste was astronomical. Didnt give a fuck. Yeah we all indulge a little, but Christ it was an eye opener.

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 6, 2021, 08:32:30 pm
Quote from: .adam on July  5, 2021, 03:51:21 pm
Looking like our trip to San Francisco in September will only go ahead if the UK and US announce a 'double-jab travel corridor'. Can't imagine we'll have our infection rates under control by then so can only hope that they allow double-jabbed people to travel freely.

Bought tickets for an NFL game in Cleveland in November a few months back, but held off booking flights and accommodation to see how the land lay so to speak.

Hoped to do Cleveland and NYC but I still dont feel confident.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 9, 2021, 08:33:17 am
Quote from: keano7 on July  5, 2021, 07:32:00 pm
Your missus is incredible at finding various holiday deals! Great saving too. Enjoy the extra £400!

She's even happier this morning, the holiday with Jet2 has now gone up £350 and £600 with EasyJet*  ;D.



 * That's if we get to go, she'll cancel if they stay on the Amber List due to the risk of red-listing.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 9, 2021, 01:16:57 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July  2, 2021, 08:57:22 am
So, she's gone on and on and on about this place in Turkey, booked it (I'm paying using the money from a cancelled holiday) and then this morning she's looked at the reviews properly. Sunbeds crammed together, have to get up at 6:30 to reserve one, full of ignorant Russians - now she wants to cancel it :butt

Dont blame her

I see one serious review that mentions 6am sunbed races. Im out.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 11, 2021, 04:32:30 pm
We are looking at a 10 day break in the new year incorporating Salzburg, Vienna and Munich so any advice on trains, places to stay and so on would be great, Myself the wifey, daughters aged 14, 15 and 19.


Thanks.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 11, 2021, 04:43:56 pm
Easyjet somehow managed to send me an email today apologising for the flight for our holiday in Antalaya in 2022 being cancelled due to bad weather in Gibraltar and putting us on an alternative flight from Gibraltar to Gatwick.

Couple of hours later gets an apology email about the error ;D
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 11, 2021, 04:52:39 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 11, 2021, 04:43:56 pm
Easyjet somehow managed to send me an email today apologising for the flight for our holiday in Antalaya in 2022 being cancelled due to bad weather in Gibraltar and putting us on an alternative flight from Gibraltar to Gatwick.

Couple of hours later gets an apology email about the error ;D

;D FFS now thats customer service, predicting the weater like that.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 11, 2021, 05:38:47 pm
Quote from: Sarge on July 11, 2021, 04:32:30 pm
We are looking at a 10 day break in the new year incorporating Salzburg, Vienna and Munich so any advice on trains, places to stay and so on would be great, Myself the wifey, daughters aged 14, 15 and 19.


Thanks.

Are you planning on doing it In that order sarge ? , been to all three to watch the reds and stayed in this one in Munich which was pretty central not far from the train station either , everything in the mini bar was Euro too  :) which was a nice touch

https://www.excelsior-hotel.de/en/hotel

We landed in Vienna when off to Salzburg a few years  ago but we stayed in a hostel but there was a few good hotels in the centre though and Salzburg was beautiful but cold .

We done the train from Vienna to Salzburg which took about three hours if I recall but trains are decent and good scenery to pass the hours away . Pretty sure you can do the train from Salzburg to Munich direct .

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 11, 2021, 05:43:49 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on July 11, 2021, 05:38:47 pm
Are you planning on doing it In that order sarge ? , been to all three to watch the reds and stayed in this one in Munich which was pretty central not far from the train station either , everything in the mini bar was Euro too  :) which was a nice touch

https://www.excelsior-hotel.de/en/hotel

We landed in Vienna when off to Salzburg a few years  ago but we stayed in a hostel but there was a few good hotels in the centre though and Salzburg was beautiful but cold .

We done the train from Vienna to Salzburg which took about three hours if I recall but trains are decent and good scenery to pass the hours away . Pretty sure you can do the train from Salzburg to Munich direct .



Cheers, no we will do Vienna - Salzburg - Munich in that order. 1.30 train journey for both trips.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 11, 2021, 05:48:23 pm
The red tour hop on off is a good way of getting around , we got off and went into the bmw museum and then crossed over to the original Olympic stadium from the 74 olympics / World Cup .
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 12, 2021, 10:18:16 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on July  9, 2021, 01:16:57 pm
Dont blame her

I see one serious review that mentions 6am sunbed races. Im out.


Get that most places in my experience.

The places we went to in Turkey (all at Lara Beach) all had no reserving beds before 8.30am - a team of hotel guys would go round at 8.20'ish and remove any unattended towels/bags/inflatables/etc and put them in a central place.

I got into the habit of wandering down about 7.30-8.00 with all our clobber, getting 4 beds where we'd decided the night before to sit for that day, spread the towels and stuff over 4 beds and stay lay down on one having a drink, smoke and a read in the quiet early-morning. Come 8.30, I'd stroll down to the sea, grab a beer from the bar on the hotel's pier, have a gaze out across the water, then walk back to the room via a quick dip in the pool, and we'd then all go for brekkie.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 12, 2021, 10:26:24 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 12, 2021, 10:18:16 am

Get that most places in my experience.

The places we went to in Turkey (all at Lara Beach) all had no reserving beds before 8.30am - a team of hotel guys would go round at 8.20'ish and remove any unattended towels/bags/inflatables/etc and put them in a central place.

I got into the habit of wandering down about 7.30-8.00 with all our clobber, getting 4 beds where we'd decided the night before to sit for that day, spread the towels and stuff over 4 beds and stay lay down on one having a drink, smoke and a read in the quiet early-morning. Come 8.30, I'd stroll down to the sea, grab a beer from the bar on the hotel's pier, have a gaze out across the water, then walk back to the room via a quick dip in the pool, and we'd then all go for brekkie.

We stayed at a place on Majorca where everyone lined up at 8am and legged it to get a lounger, missus ended up getting involved as me and the kids sat laughing. The worst was though, fuckers would put towels down then disappear for the whole day, roll up at 3, sit for 10 minutes and then fuck off and the hotel did nothing. Caused a few arguments that.

When we went to Dubai, I did the same as you, went down around 8am, got the 3 beds, the staff come and lay your towels out for you, so I'd sit and chat to them and the fella cleaning the pool, they were from India and the Himalayas, so had some boss chats, learning about where they grew up, then I'd read for a bit. About 9 the kids would come get me and I'd go for brekkie.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 12, 2021, 10:31:56 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on July  9, 2021, 01:16:57 pm
Dont blame her

I see one serious review that mentions 6am sunbed races. Im out.

Never again; thankfully the kids are not kids anymore.. Two weeks outside Chania; got up at 7.30 first day - nothing available at the pool.. 7 am next morning - nothing. 6.30 nothing -

i thought f.. it.. put the alarm at 4 and then "scored".. not a relaxing holiday when you do your last mythos at midnight..
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 12, 2021, 11:52:25 am
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on July 12, 2021, 10:31:56 am
Never again; thankfully the kids are not kids anymore.. Two weeks outside Chania; got up at 7.30 first day - nothing available at the pool.. 7 am next morning - nothing. 6.30 nothing -

i thought f.. it.. put the alarm at 4 and then "scored".. not a relaxing holiday when you do your last mythos at midnight..

Bang on.  Fucked if I'm slogging me guts out all year to pay for the privilege of trying to out "alarm clock" a load of Russians.

Prefer to smash me credit card these days and book a slightly better AI resort in Mexico, Dom Rep etc.   Take me time with Breakfast, maybe go down the beach or see a few sights in the morning then grab a decent sunbed without hassle in the afternoon.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
July 12, 2021, 12:30:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 12, 2021, 10:26:24 am
We stayed at a place on Majorca where everyone lined up at 8am and legged it to get a lounger, missus ended up getting involved as me and the kids sat laughing. The worst was though, fuckers would put towels down then disappear for the whole day, roll up at 3, sit for 10 minutes and then fuck off and the hotel did nothing. Caused a few arguments that.

When we went to Dubai, I did the same as you, went down around 8am, got the 3 beds, the staff come and lay your towels out for you, so I'd sit and chat to them and the fella cleaning the pool, they were from India and the Himalayas, so had some boss chats, learning about where they grew up, then I'd read for a bit. About 9 the kids would come get me and I'd go for brekkie.


Thing is, even if we only went round the pool later, there were always beds available, and close to/even fronting onto, the pool.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
Today at 12:54:03 pm
Looking to book something for one/two nights in mid August, as a surprise for my girlfriend as she's passed her ANP course and will be starting a new job later this year.

Anyone stayed at pubs/chalets/glamping pod style retreats they can recommend? Preferably with a hot tub, though I appreciate most will be booked up this time of year. Mainly want to stay within reasonable driving distance of home (so less than 90 mins away) which probably limits us to Chester area, parts of North Wales, Liverpool, Cheshire, South Manchester, Peak District etc. Preferably either in an area with good walks, or can make it to a reasonably interesting town or city within 12-20 mins from the location.

Any good shouts? Even a nice room at a pub that does good food would be great. For one night I'd like to spend £90 or less and equivalent for two.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
Today at 02:46:32 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:54:03 pm
Looking to book something for one/two nights in mid August, as a surprise for my girlfriend as she's passed her ANP course and will be starting a new job later this year.

Anyone stayed at pubs/chalets/glamping pod style retreats they can recommend? Preferably with a hot tub, though I appreciate most will be booked up this time of year. Mainly want to stay within reasonable driving distance of home (so less than 90 mins away) which probably limits us to Chester area, parts of North Wales, Liverpool, Cheshire, South Manchester, Peak District etc. Preferably either in an area with good walks, or can make it to a reasonably interesting town or city within 12-20 mins from the location.

Any good shouts? Even a nice room at a pub that does good food would be great. For one night I'd like to spend £90 or less and equivalent for two.

This is a quiet park, but lovely lodges with Hot tubs - its a short drive to Skipton too. We've stayed there about 4 times now https://ribblesdalepark.com/accommodation/

In the lakes, we're going to White Cross bay in a few weeks. We always book through this company https://www.lakedistrictlodgeholidays.co.uk/?gclid=CjwKCAjwuvmHBhAxEiwAWAYj-D7N__DKu6Uo2Jiom6ZKbAS4Gjpz3t4khacbgy9jRASMGtBoTb_D9hoCZ5IQAvD_BwE

Be prepared for eye watering prices though. We booked a year ago so paid £630 for Friday to Monday, its £1200 now.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
Today at 03:24:36 pm
Has anyone travelled from UK to Ireland?

Due to go back home in a few weeks but I am unsure of the requirement. How do you prove you are double jabbed if you dont have that EU Covid app thing?
