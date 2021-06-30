Looking to book something for one/two nights in mid August, as a surprise for my girlfriend as she's passed her ANP course and will be starting a new job later this year.
Anyone stayed at pubs/chalets/glamping pod style retreats they can recommend? Preferably with a hot tub, though I appreciate most will be booked up this time of year. Mainly want to stay within reasonable driving distance of home (so less than 90 mins away) which probably limits us to Chester area, parts of North Wales, Liverpool, Cheshire, South Manchester, Peak District etc. Preferably either in an area with good walks, or can make it to a reasonably interesting town or city within 12-20 mins from the location.
Any good shouts? Even a nice room at a pub that does good food would be great. For one night I'd like to spend £90 or less and equivalent for two.