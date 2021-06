Rob, I think your problem with your Lanzarote trip might have been that Spain has extended the ban on UK arrivals until at least 31 May. Even if you'd been able to get on the plane they wouldn't have let you in and if you had an EJ package I'm not surprised they cancelled it.



We're meant to be coming over from Bermuda in July for my mum's 70th. She really wants to spend it abroad so we had been looking at coming over then all of us going on a package trip to Portugal or the Canaries. There are loads of variables in that plan as it is and if they're not putting us on the green list then I think we might have to jib the whole thing as we certainly don't want to quarantine. Going to be a very fluid situation which we're just going to have to keep an eye on I think.