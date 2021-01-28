« previous next »
Author Topic: Holidays - UK or abroad?  (Read 1697 times)

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #40 on: January 28, 2021, 11:35:29 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 28, 2021, 10:26:12 am

I was lucky enough to go away in 2020, to Tallinn and Helsinki over five days in February before things started to change. Tallinn especially was an incredible little city with a great history that I would recommend to anyone - We flew there and back, stayed in a nice four star hotel, ate at good restaurants every night, visited multiple hotels and also caught the ferry across to Helsinki and back and saw the sights there, all for less than £600 as a couple - phenomenal value in my eyes. We ate at the best restaurant in Estonia, 3 courses and wine and it came to less than the equivalent of £40 - expensive for Estonia but compared to the UK, you'd pay probably quadruple for a similar quality over here.


Really want to go to Tallinn and it's never occurred to me before that you could get over to Helsinki for a short trip, so thanks for that idea!

Quote from: Stubbins on January 28, 2021, 11:01:02 am
You must be as old as me. We did a week in Porec in Istria, back when Tito was still holding it all together as Yugoslavia. Venice was the default day trip. I too remember how expensive the restaurants were around St Marks (they've got an orchestra you know !) and just the heaving mass of tourists at the height of summer.

One of my friends used to go to Yugoslavia every summer with her parents when we were teenagers (late 80s), always sounded so glamorous as my family holidays were usually to Devon or Somerset!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #41 on: January 28, 2021, 11:37:48 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on January 27, 2021, 09:38:32 pm
Abroad in the summer, a week or 10 days in Spain or the Canaries. No messing about, just lying by the pool and reading, loads of food and drink in the night.

Happy going away in the UK a few times a year other than that. Love a hot tub weekend or a spa hotel.

I hate the airport and the whole flying experience if I'm honest, I'd probably swerve abroad for years if my fiancee wasn't so mad on going.

This is for me. The last few times I've flown, particularly to the Canaries have been a nightmare.

Won't be planning to go abroad this year but hoping to get to France next year with a plan to stay longer and just have one continental break to minimise the airport/flight disruption.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #42 on: January 28, 2021, 11:44:00 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 28, 2021, 11:31:03 am
We're due to go to Cyprus end of October.
Nice one, enjoy.

Western Algarve is another one that can keep the warmth (although the sea is cold). Not guaranteed but better chance than somewhere like the Balearics. Ive become a bit of a late October weather nerd! Quite often dont book until the last minute when you can see what the weathers doing in the different parts of Europe. Cyprus and Canaries definitely the most consistently good. Far Eastern / south-eastern Crete gets the African influence as well.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #43 on: January 28, 2021, 11:46:09 am »
Despite going on about warmth, if I could go anywhere this October coming it would be northern Norway. Slowly risen to the top of my list (and not as cold as you might think due to the Gulf Stream)
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #44 on: January 28, 2021, 11:58:15 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 28, 2021, 11:35:29 am
Really want to go to Tallinn and it's never occurred to me before that you could get over to Helsinki for a short trip, so thanks for that idea!
Quote from: rob1966 on January 28, 2021, 11:31:03 am
We're due to go to Cyprus end of October. Missus has been, I've not, but she reckons I'll love it as I loved Zante. Luckily the kids are OK on long flights, they've done Florida twice and Dubai and are used to the 4 to 4.5 hr flights to Tenerife.

I was late to holidaying abroad, first flew at 27 when I did a skydive, didn't fly commercial til I was 29 and went to Amsterdam. My missus is a holiday freak, so when I met her at 39, it all started properly for me. Our kids have been abroad two or three times a year since they were babies, not bad for 10 and 12 yr olds. Must eldest wants to live abroad as soon as he can, he's got his eye on Tenerife right now.
Make sure you do go to Tallinn when you get a chance mate. I inter-railed round Europe a few years ago after uni, so am pretty well-versed in European cities to visit. I'd say Florence and Tallinn rank as my two absolute favourites (Ljubljana and Krakow also highly regarded by myself). Tallinn was a spur of the moment booking - I'd read a 'underrated city breaks' article online and Tallinn looked very pretty and seemed to have a reasonable amount to do whilst being very cheap. Just an absolutely lovely city, with a wonderful medieval quarter, loads of interesting history given the Danes, the Communists and the Nazis have all occupied at one time or another (and the country has fought wars of independence against the latter two). I have a quite a heart warming story about the tour I did of the Luscher & Matiesen distillery and brewery in the City (just checked online and it's listed as permanently closed, I sincerely hope that's a covid-based temporary thing and it isn't shut forever, because what a storied place).

Helsinki was like a 2/3 hour ferry that we had to get up early for, but it was definitely worth it, very cool city and lots to see (extremely expensive though, we knew it would be so took packed lunches across with us and ate dinner at a little Vietnamse pop up, like fuck was I paying the equivalent of £20 for a bowl of soup).

Rob, if you enjoyed Zante, like your missus said, I reckon you'll love Cyprus. Zante is great, Tsilivi a fave of mine and Cypris was fantastic. We stayed in Makronissos, about 15 minutes from Ayia Napa and 20 from Protaras, 5 minutes from Nissi Beach on the Southern Part of the island. Now I'm by no means into the clubbing scene so whilst we did have a night out in Ayia Napa and check out Nissi Beach (both good fun really), we got the chilled out, relaxed holiday we wanted at a great hotel for a decent price. The weather was superb (bit hot for some in my party but I love 30+) and the sea was like walking into a warm bath. We rented quad bikes and toured the coast, seeing the sea caves and pulling up where and when we wanted to grab a drink and food by the beach and finding little private beaches and alcoves. One of the best days I've ever had on holiday. My one regret (and a reason I'd go back with the Missus) is that we didn't do a day trip into Nicosia, which by all accounts is a fascinating city, given it's divided in the way it is.

I'll stop rambling now - suffice to say I love the English countryside where I grew up but you can't have the above experiences at home.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #45 on: January 28, 2021, 11:58:35 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on January 28, 2021, 11:44:00 am
Nice one, enjoy.

Western Algarve is another one that can keep the warmth (although the sea is cold). Not guaranteed but better chance than somewhere like the Balearics. Ive become a bit of a late October weather nerd! Quite often dont book until the last minute when you can see what the weathers doing in the different parts of Europe. Cyprus and Canaries definitely the most consistently good. Far Eastern / south-eastern Crete gets the African influence as well.

Done the Canaries in both October and November, lovely weather both times, just one day of rain. Did Dubai Oct 2019, that was brilliant, nice and hot all day and night as well. The kids loved it there, we played Table Tennis, Squash, went kayaking, rented a 3 seat Seakart, that was a hoot, think I hit 80kph on that and did Falconry and watched Desert foxes roaming the beach of a night.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #46 on: January 28, 2021, 12:02:12 pm »
I guess I must live in a totally different price bracket or world to you guys.

Talk of 2, 3 or even 4 holidays a year is way out of our range, we're lucky to do a week every few years sometimes.

Apart from visiting my brother in Wales a few times we've been away 3 times since 2010.  Twice to Northumberland and then to Scotland for our honeymoon, it's always self catering and we never eat out apart from a chippy takeaway.

Boring maybe but we like being remote, away from everyone, walking the dogs and don't like hot weather so go away in September or October.

Have to say though out of the three holidays we've had it's only rained on one morning, the rest of the time it's been beautiful blue skies and 17/18° which is perfect temps for walking.



Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #47 on: January 28, 2021, 12:09:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 28, 2021, 12:02:12 pm
I guess I must live in a totally different price bracket or world to you guys.

Talk of 2, 3 or even 4 holidays a year is way out of our range, we're lucky to do a week every few years sometimes.

Apart from visiting my brother in Wales a few times we've been away 3 times since 2010.  Twice to Northumberland and then to Scotland for our honeymoon, it's always self catering and we never eat out apart from a chippy takeaway.

Boring maybe but we like being remote, away from everyone, walking the dogs and don't like hot weather so go away in September or October.

Have to say though out of the three holidays we've had it's only rained on one morning, the rest of the time it's been beautiful blue skies and 17/18° which is perfect temps for walking.



Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk
I wouldn't read too much into it Debs - I've mates who go away 3 or 4 times a year but spend literally every penny they have to do so - and are still living at home which explains the excess cash.

Me and my girlfriend when we first met did used to go away 3/4 times a year, but we'd do city breaks on the cheap and really squeeze the value out of each trip, spending probably less than £500 every time - we were also still living with our respective parents and both in full time work at the time, giving us more disposable income. Since I've bought my own place, it's now cut down to maybe 2 (1 city break 1 sun) a year, but again I'm in my late 20s without a family depending on me. I 100% think my opportunities to go away so often will nosedive dramatically in the next few years when we buy a bigger house together and potentially start a family.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #48 on: January 28, 2021, 12:15:23 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 28, 2021, 12:02:12 pm
I guess I must live in a totally different price bracket or world to you guys.
Debs, dont make the mistake of thinking a holiday in Europe is always more expensive. Last October we had our annual holiday in Cornwall. Spent a fortune on accom and eating out and ton in petrol getting there and back. The October before went to Puglia. Flight to Bari from Liverpool cost £30 return and the food and accomo was really cheap. Spent loads less than Cornwall :)
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #49 on: January 28, 2021, 12:19:30 pm »
Obviously not saying ones better than the other btw. A holiday is all about doing what you enjoy so theres not a right or wrong answer to the question.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #50 on: January 28, 2021, 12:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 28, 2021, 11:58:15 am
Make sure you do go to Tallinn when you get a chance mate. I inter-railed round Europe a few years ago after uni, so am pretty well-versed in European cities to visit. I'd say Florence and Tallinn rank as my two absolute favourites (Ljubljana and Krakow also highly regarded by myself). Tallinn was a spur of the moment booking - I'd read a 'underrated city breaks' article online and Tallinn looked very pretty and seemed to have a reasonable amount to do whilst being very cheap. Just an absolutely lovely city, with a wonderful medieval quarter, loads of interesting history given the Danes, the Communists and the Nazis have all occupied at one time or another (and the country has fought wars of independence against the latter two). I have a quite a heart warming story about the tour I did of the Luscher & Matiesen distillery and brewery in the City (just checked online and it's listed as permanently closed, I sincerely hope that's a covid-based temporary thing and it isn't shut forever, because what a storied place).

Helsinki was like a 2/3 hour ferry that we had to get up early for, but it was definitely worth it, very cool city and lots to see (extremely expensive though, we knew it would be so took packed lunches across with us and ate dinner at a little Vietnamse pop up, like fuck was I paying the equivalent of £20 for a bowl of soup).



Thanks, it's definitely on the list so hopefully soon! Meant to go to Ljubljana last year but cancelled due to Covid and rearranged for this year, fingers crossed.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #51 on: January 28, 2021, 12:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on January 28, 2021, 12:15:23 pm
Debs, dont make the mistake of thinking a holiday in Europe is always more expensive. Last October we had our annual holiday in Cornwall. Spent a fortune on accom and eating out and ton in petrol getting there and back. The October before went to Puglia. Flight to Bari from Liverpool cost £30 return and the food and accomo was really cheap. Spent loads less than Cornwall :)

Yeah, we usually sort all ours out ourselves, cheap Easyjet flights, Booking.com for hotels/self-catering apartments, etc. Can get some real bargains if you're prepared to spend a bit of time looking.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #52 on: January 28, 2021, 12:25:41 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 28, 2021, 12:19:34 pm
Thanks, it's definitely on the list so hopefully soon! Meant to go to Ljubljana last year but cancelled due to Covid and rearranged for this year, fingers crossed.
Feel free to PM me mate about Tallinn - I'll be in Ljubljana a couple of times this year (Covid Dependent) as my partner's step-mum (who we're really close with) is Slovenian, so we try and get out there and to Bled and Kranjska Gora when we can. Feel free to PM about recommendations or even to meet up for a drink! Slovenians are - in my experience, one of the friendliest, kindest and most hospitable groups of people you could meet, as long as you have someone they are familiar with make an introduction.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #53 on: January 28, 2021, 12:27:29 pm »
When I lived in Portugal I would say the only really cold month was February, and that was only a few days.
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #54 on: January 28, 2021, 12:29:14 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 28, 2021, 12:21:23 pm
Yeah, we usually sort all ours out ourselves, cheap Easyjet flights, Booking.com for hotels/self-catering apartments, etc. Can get some real bargains if you're prepared to spend a bit of time looking.
Definitely. We were booking the following night as we went in Italy as there were loads of options out of season so you never had that worry about not finding anywhere. A good tip is to put <name of town> accommodation into google, scroll down to click on the map that comes up, change the dates and google searches not only the biggies like booking.com but also a whole host of other lesser known websites and shows you the price and (importantly) location. Much prefer searching on a map if you know where you want to be.  As you zoom in it finds even more.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #55 on: January 28, 2021, 12:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 28, 2021, 12:25:41 pm
Feel free to PM me mate about Tallinn - I'll be in Ljubljana a couple of times this year (Covid Dependent) as my partner's step-mum (who we're really close with) is Slovenian, so we try and get out there and to Bled and Kranjska Gora when we can. Feel free to PM about recommendations or even to meet up for a drink! Slovenians are - in my experience, one of the friendliest, kindest and most hospitable groups of people you could meet, as long as you have someone they are familiar with make an introduction.

Thanks a lot! :thumbup
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #56 on: January 28, 2021, 12:37:30 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 28, 2021, 12:30:34 pm
Thanks a lot! :thumbup

Might also be worth getting in touch with Jim (24/7) on here before you go.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #57 on: January 28, 2021, 12:45:16 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 28, 2021, 12:30:34 pm
Thanks a lot! :thumbup

24*7 lives in Estonia

Quote from: reddebs on January 28, 2021, 12:02:12 pm
I guess I must live in a totally different price bracket or world to you guys.

Talk of 2, 3 or even 4 holidays a year is way out of our range, we're lucky to do a week every few years sometimes.

Apart from visiting my brother in Wales a few times we've been away 3 times since 2010.  Twice to Northumberland and then to Scotland for our honeymoon, it's always self catering and we never eat out apart from a chippy takeaway.

Boring maybe but we like being remote, away from everyone, walking the dogs and don't like hot weather so go away in September or October.

Have to say though out of the three holidays we've had it's only rained on one morning, the rest of the time it's been beautiful blue skies and 17/18° which is perfect temps for walking.

Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk


We've put a lot into being able to do these things and been careful with the cash. I run two jobs, have done loads of overtime and the missus has done tons of oveys over the years to allow us to travel as much as we have done. I drive an 09 car, missus is still running about in an 06 Astra, its only the last 8 months we've really gone out as a couple due to the kids ages, so all the money that would go on that goes on holidays instead. Dubai in 2019 was from money left by her Dad, our next Dubai has been a mixture of the money from a share save scheme  and me doing loads of weekends last year. Its tiring but its been worth it.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #58 on: January 28, 2021, 12:53:46 pm »
We've holidayed in the UK for the last three years,mainly because we keep forgetting to renew our passports.

The only thing we're planning this year is a weekend in Liverpool in July,it was cancelled last year so we rebooked,half expecting it to be cancelled again though. ::)
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #59 on: January 28, 2021, 01:07:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 28, 2021, 12:45:16 pm
24*7 lives in Estonia

We've put a lot into being able to do these things and been careful with the cash. I run two jobs, have done loads of overtime and the missus has done tons of oveys over the years to allow us to travel as much as we have done. I drive an 09 car, missus is still running about in an 06 Astra, its only the last 8 months we've really gone out as a couple due to the kids ages, so all the money that would go on that goes on holidays instead. Dubai in 2019 was from money left by her Dad, our next Dubai has been a mixture of the money from a share save scheme  and me doing loads of weekends last year. Its tiring but its been worth it.
Nice one. Must be knackering but rewarding all the same.
Your post is a cracking example of how different people have different priorities too. Some people must have the latest car etc. Some must go out all the time etc. and for others holidays are the big thing.

We thought we'd shaken the kids off, but they keep lobbying for family holidays - they're at their most expensive now the way they can drink  :lmao
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #60 on: January 28, 2021, 01:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on January 28, 2021, 01:07:54 pm
Nice one. Must be knackering but rewarding all the same.
Your post is a cracking example of how different people have different priorities too. Some people must have the latest car etc. Some must go out all the time etc. and for others holidays are the big thing.

We thought we'd shaken the kids off, but they keep lobbying for family holidays - they're at their most expensive now the way they can drink  :lmao


Not that Im a cheapskate but when we go abroad Ill keep the drinking to a minimum in the hotel bar or restaurant when its a few Euros a pop and instead will get my 50c cans from the Supermercado and have a couple during the day, on the balcony early evening and a couple when we get back. Do t stay up that late anyway with kids so its nice to come back and read with a (cheap) beer. :D
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #61 on: January 28, 2021, 02:21:35 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 28, 2021, 12:37:30 pm
Might also be worth getting in touch with Jim (24/7) on here before you go.
Quote from: rob1966 on January 28, 2021, 12:45:16 pm
24*7 lives in Estonia


:thumbup
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #62 on: January 28, 2021, 02:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on January 28, 2021, 01:07:54 pm
Nice one. Must be knackering but rewarding all the same.
Your post is a cracking example of how different people have different priorities too. Some people must have the latest car etc. Some must go out all the time etc. and for others holidays are the big thing.

We thought we'd shaken the kids off, but they keep lobbying for family holidays - they're at their most expensive now the way they can drink  :lmao


It near killed me at times, I was doing 55 hours in my FT job then 15 hr shifts on a Saturday, I've done 18/19 days straight at times. When she was pregnant with the first, I was doing things like a night shift after a day at work and stupid shit like that, or 3pm starts on a Saturday and get in at 5-6am Sunday, bed til 11 then visit the inlaws. The week/2 weeks away makes up for it as we get family time, which you never get at home as the kids just want to do their own stuff.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on January 28, 2021, 01:58:51 pm
Not that Im a cheapskate but when we go abroad Ill keep the drinking to a minimum in the hotel bar or restaurant when its a few Euros a pop and instead will get my 50c cans from the Supermercado and have a couple during the day, on the balcony early evening and a couple when we get back. Do t stay up that late anyway with kids so its nice to come back and read with a (cheap) beer. :D

Where we used to stay in tenerife was about Euro 1.50 a pint, but when it went silly we'd nip the Supermercado, big bottle of San Miguel, few bottles of the 3 euro wine and sit on the Balcony and drink that. I'd even get one pint from the bar, then refill from the apartment - they always gave us a ground floor one so I would just walk over and back.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #63 on: January 28, 2021, 04:04:39 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on January 28, 2021, 01:58:51 pm
Not that Im a cheapskate but when we go abroad Ill keep the drinking to a minimum in the hotel bar or restaurant when its a few Euros a pop and instead will get my 50c cans from the Supermercado and have a couple during the day, on the balcony early evening and a couple when we get back. Do t stay up that late anyway with kids so its nice to come back and read with a (cheap) beer. :D
We were similar when they were younger to be fair. Tended to use villas more too so it was drinking in most of the time. When we did go out we got stitched up plenty when they were younger. Find a nice bar, order the drinks, they'd neck their drinks at 3 euros a pop before we'd even blown the froth off or beers
They'd want to be out on the town now, meal, cocktails etc. with us picking up the tab - bloody students ha ha.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #64 on: February 9, 2021, 04:31:00 pm »
We managed to get away abroad last summer on holidays we'd booked in the Jan/Feb for July, assumed we wouldn't be going, but then Brittany Ferries & RyanAir recommenced operations. Took the dog for the first time (France - Vendee - in a villa) and had planned to go again this summer, but the uncertainty has made us think again and we decided to stay in Blighty.

After a family discussion, we've opted for Scotland*.

I'm already regretting the decision. The car boot will be half-filled with anti-'wee beastie' devices and sprays, waterproofs & thermals, the rest with food and booze, as the nearest supermarket that isn't a shitty & overpriced Spar is 30 miles away from where we're staying.

Depending how Covid insanity progresses through the year, looking to visit our friends in Spain again, perhaps late Sept, for a long weekend. Need a sunshine, warmth & sea fix at some point!

 

 

* When it was agreed on a UK holiday, I wanted Devon or Cornwall, but was out-voted on the grounds of "we've never been to Scotland, but been to Devon loads", which isn't actually true as 3 of us 4 have been to Scotland, although no further north than Dunblane, and our eldest was only 2. And besides, 'we've never been there before' is a rubbish reason. None of us have ever been to Libya either. Or Croydon.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #65 on: February 9, 2021, 04:48:08 pm »
Fella who works with the missus booked Cornwall last year for this, £600. The same holiday is now £2500
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #66 on: February 9, 2021, 04:53:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  9, 2021, 04:48:08 pm
Fella who works with the missus booked Cornwall last year for this, £600. The same holiday is now £2500
Ridiculous. Just last night me and the missus were debating whether to pull the trigger on 10 nights in Kos in September at a good 4 star for £2000 all in.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #67 on: March 12, 2021, 04:36:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 28, 2021, 11:31:03 am
We're due to go to Cyprus end of October. Missus has been, I've not, but she reckons I'll love it as I loved Zante. Luckily the kids are OK on long flights, they've done Florida twice and Dubai and are used to the 4 to 4.5 hr flights to Tenerife.

I was late to holidaying abroad, first flew at 27 when I did a skydive, didn't fly commercial til I was 29 and went to Amsterdam. My missus is a holiday freak, so when I met her at 39, it all started properly for me. Our kids have been abroad two or three times a year since they were babies, not bad for 10 and 12 yr olds. Must eldest wants to live abroad as soon as he can, he's got his eye on Tenerife right now.

What part of Cyprus are you going to ?
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #68 on: March 12, 2021, 05:02:27 pm »
Cruises are cheap at the moment
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #69 on: March 12, 2021, 05:32:22 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on March 12, 2021, 04:36:15 pm
What part of Cyprus are you going to ?

Pathos. Never been so no idea what it is like
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #70 on: March 12, 2021, 07:04:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 12, 2021, 05:32:22 pm
Pathos. Never been so no idea what it is like

Thats the one part I have spent the least amount of time in, whenever weve headed out that part of the island we have tended to stay in Argaka, polis, latchi area. Had a few day trips to paphos and its always been lively enough. If your into water parks the one in paphos is pretty good although not the cheapest place.
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #71 on: Today at 09:57:38 am »
We stayed in the Larnaca/Nissi area in 2019, absolutely lovely. Even Ayia Napa itself down the road was perfectly okay.

We very, very nearly  pulled the trigger last night. Because of the way things have fallen with my work, the only time I can get 10/11 days off is early October - we both like it hot so Cyprus is one of the few places we can get to without spending the larger amounts for the Caribbean etc.

Reading all the regs, Jet2 have really good COVID cover. However Im assuming full vaccination will be needed and whilst my missus who is a nurse will get her second jab tomorrow, Im yet to get my first. Im hopeful, but if I was say late July for my diet that would mean late October before we could go away. 
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
