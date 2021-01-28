Really want to go to Tallinn and it's never occurred to me before that you could get over to Helsinki for a short trip, so thanks for that idea!



We're due to go to Cyprus end of October. Missus has been, I've not, but she reckons I'll love it as I loved Zante. Luckily the kids are OK on long flights, they've done Florida twice and Dubai and are used to the 4 to 4.5 hr flights to Tenerife.



I was late to holidaying abroad, first flew at 27 when I did a skydive, didn't fly commercial til I was 29 and went to Amsterdam. My missus is a holiday freak, so when I met her at 39, it all started properly for me. Our kids have been abroad two or three times a year since they were babies, not bad for 10 and 12 yr olds. Must eldest wants to live abroad as soon as he can, he's got his eye on Tenerife right now.



Make sure you do go to Tallinn when you get a chance mate. I inter-railed round Europe a few years ago after uni, so am pretty well-versed in European cities to visit. I'd say Florence and Tallinn rank as my two absolute favourites (Ljubljana and Krakow also highly regarded by myself). Tallinn was a spur of the moment booking - I'd read a 'underrated city breaks' article online and Tallinn looked very pretty and seemed to have a reasonable amount to do whilst being very cheap. Just an absolutely lovely city, with a wonderful medieval quarter, loads of interesting history given the Danes, the Communists and the Nazis have all occupied at one time or another (and the country has fought wars of independence against the latter two). I have a quite a heart warming story about the tour I did of the Luscher & Matiesen distillery and brewery in the City (just checked online and it's listed as permanently closed, I sincerely hope that's a covid-based temporary thing and it isn't shut forever, because what a storied place).Helsinki was like a 2/3 hour ferry that we had to get up early for, but it was definitely worth it, very cool city and lots to see (extremely expensive though, we knew it would be so took packed lunches across with us and ate dinner at a little Vietnamse pop up, like fuck was I paying the equivalent of £20 for a bowl of soup).Rob, if you enjoyed Zante, like your missus said, I reckon you'll love Cyprus. Zante is great, Tsilivi a fave of mine and Cypris was fantastic. We stayed in Makronissos, about 15 minutes from Ayia Napa and 20 from Protaras, 5 minutes from Nissi Beach on the Southern Part of the island. Now I'm by no means into the clubbing scene so whilst we did have a night out in Ayia Napa and check out Nissi Beach (both good fun really), we got the chilled out, relaxed holiday we wanted at a great hotel for a decent price. The weather was superb (bit hot for some in my party but I love 30+) and the sea was like walking into a warm bath. We rented quad bikes and toured the coast, seeing the sea caves and pulling up where and when we wanted to grab a drink and food by the beach and finding little private beaches and alcoves. One of the best days I've ever had on holiday. My one regret (and a reason I'd go back with the Missus) is that we didn't do a day trip into Nicosia, which by all accounts is a fascinating city, given it's divided in the way it is.I'll stop rambling now - suffice to say I love the English countryside where I grew up but you can't have the above experiences at home.