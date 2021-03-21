SO if this is turning into a Lions thread.... unlike all recent tours, Scotland genuinely have contenders in almost every position.



I would expect Sutherland to go as Loosehead, and likely start.



Z Fagerson has a very good shout at tighthead.



Gray will almost certainly go (along with Itoje, AWJ and Ryan would expect).



Hamish Watson should go and start on current form though has very tough competition in Tipuric and Curry. Jamie Ritchie also in with a shout in the back row.



Price probabaly won't go but isn't that far off considering the general weakness across all four nations at SH.



Russell has already been discussed.



I doubt any Scottish centres will go but Harris, Johnson, Redpath and Jones are all ability wise not far off.



Duhan Van Der Merwe suits Gatland style to a tee and has made a very good start to his international career but has touch competition.



Hogg absolutely nailed on at full back and should start.



The only positions we don't have contenders is at Hooker (though if they had been fit McInally and Brown would have had a chance), and at Number 8.