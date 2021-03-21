« previous next »
Author Topic: Six Nations 2021  (Read 16843 times)

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #920 on: March 21, 2021, 12:19:48 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 20, 2021, 11:15:55 pm
Yep.

France created situations in which Wales pretty much had two options concede a try or a penalty. It wasn't a case of making unforced errors. Wales couldn't win the ball back. The Wales defence was magnificent but France just kept on coming. Once France get on a roll they have always been pretty much unstoppable. They now have the discipline to keep the momentum going.

At the end there I couldn't really see a way for Wales to legally stem the flow.
Im agreeing with you. Its just splitting hairs.

France were good for the win. Wales fell apart in the last ten and deserved to lose.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #921 on: March 21, 2021, 07:17:59 pm »
Will be interesting to see who gets into the Lions team this year but surely will be one of the weakest ever if the likes of Sexton playing well below his best years may be a shoe in for the team.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #922 on: March 21, 2021, 07:20:19 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on March 21, 2021, 07:17:59 pm
Will be interesting to see who gets into the Lions team this year but surely will be one of the weakest ever if the likes of Sexton playing well below his best years may be a shoe in for the team.

You need someone who can handle themselves against the Saffers. Id probably go Biggar. Possibly Farrell (but I wouldnt start him).
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #923 on: March 21, 2021, 07:54:32 pm »
Don't think Sexton should be anywhere near starting at 10 for the Lions. The problem is there's no one else really that's a shoe in. Definitely have Finn Russell there as an option though. When he's on it, he's like Carlos Spencer or someone of that ilk.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #924 on: March 21, 2021, 07:55:27 pm »
No doubt Biggar will start with Gatland as coach. Farrell will probably be the back up as well. If they're taking three 10s then does Finn Russell deserve to go over Sexton?
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #925 on: March 21, 2021, 07:56:58 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 21, 2021, 07:54:32 pm
Don't think Sexton should be anywhere near starting at 10 for the Lions. The problem is there's no one else really that's a shoe in. Definitely have Finn Russell there as an option though. When he's on it, he's like Carlos Spencer or someone of that ilk.

The only problem is when he's off it he's been sin binned and you're playing with 10 ;D

Do South Africa still use the tactics they had during the World Cup of playing your forwards full pelt for 50 minutes and then replacing the lot so they can continue to batter you?
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #926 on: March 21, 2021, 07:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on March 21, 2021, 07:55:27 pm
No doubt Biggar will start with Gatland as coach. Farrell will probably be the back up as well. If they're taking three 10s then does Finn Russell deserve to go over Sexton?

In my opinion yes. If Joey Carberry was healthy he'd really be pushing Sexton for that Ireland jersey. Maybe his experience is something Gatland would want but apart from that I can't really make a case for him. One of the Leinster lads on here might have a different take though.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #927 on: March 21, 2021, 08:00:25 pm »
Biggar and Farrell have plenty of experience themselves having 87 and 93 caps respectively so I don't think that'll be a consideration.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #928 on: March 21, 2021, 08:02:42 pm »
Russell would be a shoe in to start if it wasn't Gatland in charge. Think he will still make the squad but will probably be the midweek player.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #929 on: March 21, 2021, 08:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March 21, 2021, 08:02:42 pm
Russell would be a shoe in to start if it wasn't Gatland in charge. Think he will still make the squad but will probably be the midweek player.

Love him as a player but Gatland, probably justifiably, likes to go with what he knows.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #930 on: March 21, 2021, 08:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on March 21, 2021, 08:00:25 pm
Biggar and Farrell have plenty of experience themselves having 87 and 93 caps respectively so I don't think that'll be a consideration.

Yeah that's true. Wouldn't be a shock to see him included but it's by no means a definite this time.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #931 on: March 21, 2021, 08:15:30 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 21, 2021, 08:12:35 pm
Love him as a player but Gatland, probably justifiably, likes to go with what he knows.

Well he picked Russell as cover last tour.... and he has only improved and Sexton declined since then. Russell has been arguably the best 10 in Europe along with Ntamack over the last couple of years.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #932 on: March 21, 2021, 08:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March 21, 2021, 08:15:30 pm
Well he picked Russell as cover last tour.... and he has only improved and Sexton declined since then. Russell has been arguably the best 10 in Europe along with Ntamack over the last couple of years.

Oh I know, if it was my choice he'd be starting at 10 on the test team. I'm not Warren Gatland though, luckily.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #933 on: March 21, 2021, 11:59:49 pm »
Sexton is still the best ten around. Would prefer if he wasnt picked and none of our others either. Us being in the lions is a load of bollocks and we should have been out of it years ago.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #934 on: March 22, 2021, 01:16:49 am »
Hard to believe people dissing Sexton after he destroyed England. Farrell got exposed yesterday, he should be nowhere near a Lions starting spot.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #935 on: March 22, 2021, 01:20:09 am »
Quote from: Elisha S on March 22, 2021, 01:16:49 am
Hard to believe people dissing Sexton after he destroyed England. Farrell got exposed yesterday, he should be nowhere near a Lions starting spot.

Quote from: MBL? on March 21, 2021, 11:59:49 pm
Sexton is still the best ten around. Would prefer if he wasnt picked and none of our others either. Us being in the lions is a load of bollocks and we should have been out of it years ago.


I still believe in it. It`s as much our team as theirs.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #936 on: March 22, 2021, 09:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on March 20, 2021, 08:18:29 pm
Scottish players have been released by Premiership Rugby for Friday's game - just in.

We've had to leave Sean Maitland out as the agreement reached only allowed us to pick 5 England based players.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #937 on: March 22, 2021, 11:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Elisha S on March 22, 2021, 01:20:09 am
I still believe in it. It`s as much our team as theirs.
Im very much going against it and I know most fans in Ireland are on board with it but its just how I feel. The whole thing is a sham IMO, feels like a money making exercise. Made sense when it was a boat trip and a few months on the other side of the world as the logistics of each team going to these places were far more problematic. It just doesnt make any sense to me now and Id prefer if our lads arent mates with their key international competitors that they play against for a trophy every year.

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #938 on: March 23, 2021, 12:02:52 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March 21, 2021, 08:15:30 pm
Well he picked Russell as cover last tour.... and he has only improved and Sexton declined since then. Russell has been arguably the best 10 in Europe along with Ntamack over the last couple of years.

The issue with Finn is he is very mercurial - at his best he can be amongst the best in the NH, but at his worst he is worse than anyone else - and he is that bad about one game every 4/5 at min.  Personally, on his day, Ford is the best FH in the NH outside of the French guys, is much much better as a FH than Farrell, but this season has probably been his worst (equally Farrell hasn't had a season, given he has not been playing for any club, so doesn't deserve to go either). 
« Reply #939 on: March 23, 2021, 08:41:00 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on March 23, 2021, 12:02:52 am
The issue with Finn is he is very mercurial - at his best he can be amongst the best in the NH, but at his worst he is worse than anyone else - and he is that bad about one game every 4/5 at min. 

By all accounts this is pretty much a myth these days. I don't watch the Top 14 but he has apparently been very consistent and cut out most of these bad games. He is far more consistent than he was 2 or 3 yearws ago but the reputation seems to have stuck.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #940 on: March 23, 2021, 08:52:39 am »
Gats will probably goes with what he knows, thought the 9 & 10 would be Youngs and Farrell before the Ireland game but Youngs may have played himself out of the team.

9 will be either Connor Murray or Gareth Davies, Rhys Webb would have been in with a shout as Gatland really rates him but he's out for three months so may be too late for him.

I don't think Russell will go, Hogg will be in the squad, starting full back but as cover for 10. Gatland likes players who can cover multiple positions. Think the 10s will be Farrell and Biggar with Hogg as cover
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #941 on: March 23, 2021, 08:54:51 am »
Scottish players have an opportunity to impress on Friday and stake a claim for a Lion's place. I hope they all play out of their skins and all get a place on the plane!
« Reply #942 on: March 23, 2021, 08:55:25 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on March 23, 2021, 08:52:39 am
Gats will probably goes with what he knows, thought the 9 & 10 would be Youngs and Farrell before the Ireland game but Youngs may have played himself out of the team.

9 will be either Connor Murray or Gareth Davies, Rhys Webb would have been in with a shout as Gatland really rates him but he's out for three months so may be too late for him.

I don't think Russell will go, Hogg will be in the squad, starting full back but as cover for 10. Gatland likes players who can cover multiple positions. Think the 10s will be Farrell and Biggar with Hogg as cover

Did you watch Scotland against Italy? Hogg isn't a test level 10, let alone Liopns quality. He will absolutely start though, he is by far the best 15.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #943 on: March 23, 2021, 08:58:16 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March 23, 2021, 08:55:25 am
Did you watch Scotland against Italy? Hogg isn't a test level 10, let alone Liopns quality. He will absolutely start though, he is by far the best 15.

Did he get a facial injury in NZ? Vaguely remember it but Williams started at full back didnt he?

Who will be the wings? Obviously Id go Keith Earls but who are we looking at? May and Rees-Zammit?
« Reply #944 on: March 23, 2021, 09:01:44 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 23, 2021, 08:58:16 am
Did he get a facial injury in NZ? Vaguely remember it but Williams started at full back didnt he?

Who will be the wings? Obviously Id go Keith Earls but who are we looking at? May and Rees-Zammit?

He had to drop out before the first match because of injury, can't remember what the injury was though.

Suspect it will be May and LRZ starting. Watson, Adams, DVDM after that?
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #945 on: March 23, 2021, 09:01:52 am »
Think LRZ has played himself into the team, he's been electric in the 6 Nations and his pace is frightening.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #946 on: March 23, 2021, 09:05:41 am »
You know with Gatland coaching that possession wont be the name of the game. Therefore pace will probably be even more important than normal. Put all the speedsters in.
« Reply #947 on: March 23, 2021, 09:13:04 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March 23, 2021, 09:01:44 am
He had to drop out before the first match because of injury, can't remember what the injury was though.

Suspect it will be May and LRZ starting. Watson, Adams, DVDM after that?

Sounds about right. I thought if Watson and Adams. Gatland likes them both.VDM probably had in the inside line on the opposition. :D

Its a doddle this. Whos playing in the centres then? Need a bit of beef to handle the big Boks I think. Davies and North as a partnership? Huw Jones a shout.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #948 on: March 23, 2021, 09:25:49 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 23, 2021, 09:13:04 am
Sounds about right. I thought if Watson and Adams. Gatland likes them both.VDM probably had in the inside line on the opposition. :D

Its a doddle this. Whos playing in the centres then? Need a bit of beef to handle the big Boks I think. Davies and North as a partnership? Huw Jones a shout.
Henshaw is a player that Gatland would love - great in the air, good defence, can play at either 12 or 13 but I think he'll be the 12 for the first test.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #949 on: March 23, 2021, 09:43:48 am »
Quote from: Ray K on March 23, 2021, 09:25:49 am
Henshaw is a player that Gatland would love - great in the air, good defence, can play at either 12 or 13 but I think he'll be the 12 for the first test.
My rah thought of him too but thought he was a 13 and might get overlooked there. I guess an in form Farrell is always a shout at 13 too for the extra kicking option but havent really seen that this year.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #950 on: March 23, 2021, 11:18:25 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on March 23, 2021, 08:52:39 am
Gats will probably goes with what he knows, thought the 9 & 10 would be Youngs and Farrell before the Ireland game but Youngs may have played himself out of the team.

9 will be either Connor Murray or Gareth Davies, Rhys Webb would have been in with a shout as Gatland really rates him but he's out for three months so may be too late for him.

I don't think Russell will go, Hogg will be in the squad, starting full back but as cover for 10. Gatland likes players who can cover multiple positions. Think the 10s will be Farrell and Biggar with Hogg as cover

Just for a bit of balance here and to show I'm not being biased when talking about Sexton's decline, Murray has regressed even more than him. If he's starting for the Lions or even in the squad we're in big trouble.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #951 on: March 23, 2021, 04:26:16 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 23, 2021, 09:13:04 am
Sounds about right. I thought if Watson and Adams. Gatland likes them both.VDM probably had in the inside line on the opposition. :D

Its a doddle this. Whos playing in the centres then? Need a bit of beef to handle the big Boks I think. Davies and North as a partnership? Huw Jones a shout.

Huw Jones is another Scottish player who doesn't suit Gatlands style, and he is only just coming back into form after a coupel of years of injuries and poor form. He's also playing fullback at club level.

Chris Harris would suit Gatland a lot more and is an outside shout.

Only based on one game but I think if Redpath had stayed fit for the whole 6 Nations he could have snuck into the squad.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #952 on: March 23, 2021, 04:55:44 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 23, 2021, 11:18:25 am
Just for a bit of balance here and to show I'm not being biased when talking about Sexton's decline, Murray has regressed even more than him. If he's starting for the Lions or even in the squad we're in big trouble.
I can't imagine he'll pick Murray. I'd say both Welsh 9s are ahead of him.

I don't think he can pick Mako Vunipola at prop. If he got schooled against Ireland in the scrum, the Bokke are going to have a field day with him.

Lions have said they want to tour SA as planned.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #953 on: March 23, 2021, 05:17:15 pm »
SO if this is turning into a Lions thread.... unlike all recent tours, Scotland genuinely have contenders in almost every position.

I would expect Sutherland to go as Loosehead, and likely start.

Z Fagerson has a very good shout at tighthead.

Gray will almost certainly go (along with Itoje, AWJ and Ryan would expect).

Hamish Watson should go and start on current form though has very tough competition in Tipuric and Curry. Jamie Ritchie also in with a shout in the back row.

Price probabaly won't go but isn't that far off considering the general weakness across all four nations at SH.

Russell has already been discussed.

I doubt any Scottish centres will go but Harris, Johnson, Redpath and Jones are all ability wise not far off.

Duhan Van Der Merwe suits Gatland style to a tee and has made a very good start to his international career but has touch competition.

Hogg absolutely nailed on at full back and should start.

The only positions we don't have contenders is at Hooker (though if they had been fit McInally and Brown would have had a chance), and at Number 8.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #954 on: March 24, 2021, 12:11:06 pm »


France have used the term 'Finisseurs' to refer to replacements. Wales must be awarded the championship, regardless of the outcome on Friday. 
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #955 on: Today at 05:48:36 pm »
So France need to score 4 tries and win by 21 points to win the title. Scotland need to win by 8 points and stop France getting a bonus point to finish 2nd.

My guess is France will get the 4 tries and win, but not by enough points.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #956 on: Today at 07:12:47 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 05:48:36 pm
So France need to score 4 tries and win by 21 points to win the title. Scotland need to win by 8 points and stop France getting a bonus point to finish 2nd.

My guess is France will get the 4 tries and win, but not by enough points.

Or if we win by 8 points and get a bonus point as well, then it doesn't matter if France get a bonus point.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #957 on: Today at 07:53:34 pm »
It's what we've all been waiting for, the battle of the two best anthems in the 6 nations.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #958 on: Today at 07:58:17 pm »
Andy Nicol made a very good point about the SRU letting the 4 Exeter players go for the Prem final last year without compensation.... the favour was not returned.

I'm aware I'm starting to sound a bit bitter here.  ;D
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #959 on: Today at 07:58:22 pm »
Come on Scotland!!!
