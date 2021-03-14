« previous next »
Six Nations 2021

Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,157
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 14, 2021, 04:50:04 pm
Quote from: Robinred on March 14, 2021, 04:47:28 pm
Hamish Watson - return of the mullet 🤗

Its very Braveheart.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,812
  • Truthiness
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 14, 2021, 04:51:50 pm
Never in doubt
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,368
  • Red since '64
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 14, 2021, 04:52:33 pm
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,157
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 14, 2021, 04:53:46 pm
Quote from: Ray K on March 14, 2021, 04:51:50 pm
Never in doubt

;D Had them where we wanted them.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,852
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 14, 2021, 04:54:22 pm
Quote from: Sarge on March 14, 2021, 04:53:46 pm
;D Had them where we wanted them.

Yeah, best to keep them up in Scotland I find.
Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,157
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 14, 2021, 04:55:25 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 14, 2021, 04:54:22 pm
Yeah, best to keep them up in Scotland I find.

Handy one for us next i hear.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,387
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 14, 2021, 05:01:57 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 14, 2021, 04:49:03 pm
Or not, up to you. :D

I'll leave it thanks.
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,852
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 14, 2021, 05:04:10 pm
Quote from: Sarge on March 14, 2021, 04:55:25 pm
Handy one for us next i hear.

Yeah, a real third v fourth (or fifth) tussle in front of an empty stadium to really get the pulses racing Sarge.
Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,157
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 14, 2021, 05:06:29 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 14, 2021, 05:04:10 pm
Yeah, a real third v fourth (or fifth) tussle in front of an empty stadium to really get the pulses racing Sarge.

Cannot wait.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,387
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 14, 2021, 05:07:13 pm
The lack of discipline is so frustrating. We beat England with good discipline and I think we would have wone both our last 2 games if we had kept that up.
Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,883
  • Allez Allez Allez
    My Twitter Account
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 14, 2021, 05:07:43 pm
After beating England first game, Scotland will be very disappointed if the only other game they win will be against Italy (assuming they win that one of course 😬)
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,157
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 14, 2021, 05:11:39 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March 14, 2021, 05:07:13 pm
The lack of discipline is so frustrating. We beat England with good discipline and I think we would have wone both our last 2 games if we had kept that up.

Disagree we should have been out of sight in the last 20 of the game. Could and should have been a lot more up in the first 20 too.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,812
  • Truthiness
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 16, 2021, 10:30:04 am
CJ Stander is retiring from rugby at the end of the summer. Quite a shock, he's only 31.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,852
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 16, 2021, 11:03:20 am
Quote from: Ray K on March 16, 2021, 10:30:04 am
CJ Stander is retiring from rugby at the end of the summer. Quite a shock, he's only 31.

Through injury or to pursue something else?
Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,658
  • JFT96
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 16, 2021, 11:06:10 am
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,812
  • Truthiness
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 16, 2021, 11:10:07 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 16, 2021, 11:03:20 am
Through injury or to pursue something else?
Sounds like it's not injury, but just wants to leave while he's still healthy etc to pursue other things.

An even bigger loss for Munster. He's the linchpin of that team. Axel Foley made that red #8 jersey special and CJ's added to that legacy.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,852
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 16, 2021, 11:10:23 am
Quote from: Welshred on March 16, 2021, 11:06:10 am
https://twitter.com/CJStander/status/1371764641618087938?s=20

His announcement is here

Fair play. And this is huge ignorance on my part but I assumed all Saffers spoke English, even the Afrikaans.
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,812
  • Truthiness
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 16, 2021, 11:39:37 am
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,387
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 16, 2021, 05:53:38 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 16, 2021, 11:10:23 am
Fair play. And this is huge ignorance on my part but I assumed all Saffers spoke English, even the Afrikaans.

I presume you mean white South Africans? Apparently less than half of South Africans speak it at all, and it is the fourth most common first language.
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,852
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 16, 2021, 06:01:06 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March 16, 2021, 05:53:38 pm
I presume you mean white South Africans? Apparently less than half of South Africans speak it at all, and it is the fourth most common first language.

Well I looked at CJ Stander and guessed he was Afrikaans when he spoke about his poor English.

I know there are lots of languages spoken there but didnt know your stat.
FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 16, 2021, 06:07:39 pm
Come as quite a shock but no one can begrudge a man going out when he decides enough is enough. Thanks for the memories CJ, an absolute Munster man through and through, hopefully one or two more memories still to be made.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,387
Re: Six Nations 2021
March 16, 2021, 07:45:48 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 16, 2021, 06:01:06 pm
Well I looked at CJ Stander and guessed he was Afrikaans when he spoke about his poor English.

I know there are lots of languages spoken there but didnt know your stat.

Yes sorry, a fair assumption for Stander, was just referring to Saffers in general.
sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Six Nations 2021
Today at 02:08:43 pm
I know it's only Italy they're playing, but Scotland playing Stuart Hogg at fly half is just weird.
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,852
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Six Nations 2021
Today at 02:24:12 pm
Italy lead 7-0.

Early days sadly. :D
Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,387
Re: Six Nations 2021
Today at 02:49:13 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:24:12 pm
Italy lead 7-0.

Early days sadly. :D

Very early days.
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,852
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Six Nations 2021
Today at 02:53:30 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 02:49:13 pm
Very early days.
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 02:49:13 pm
Very early days.

Yeah, long since turned over to the cricket!
Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,883
  • Allez Allez Allez
    My Twitter Account
Re: Six Nations 2021
Today at 02:54:50 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:53:30 pm
Yeah, long since turned over to the cricket!
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:53:30 pm
Yeah, long since turned over to the cricket!
me too!
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,852
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Six Nations 2021
Today at 02:55:19 pm
Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,387
Re: Six Nations 2021
Today at 03:00:26 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:53:30 pm
Yeah, long since turned over to the cricket!

Did you need something to help you sleep?
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,852
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Six Nations 2021
Today at 03:09:02 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 03:00:26 pm
Did you need something to help you sleep?

Watching Italy get hammered is enough for that.
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,812
  • Truthiness
Re: Six Nations 2021
Today at 05:12:29 pm
Sensational finish by the Moyross Express. Robbie Henshaw is flawless so far today.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Six Nations 2021
Today at 05:24:12 pm
These French refs love us. Bloody hell.
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,812
  • Truthiness
Re: Six Nations 2021
Today at 05:27:59 pm
Another great try. Been a while since we produced this level of play against a big side.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
