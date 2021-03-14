Hamish Watson - return of the mullet 🤗
Never in doubt
Had them where we wanted them.
people like big dick nick.
Yeah, best to keep them up in Scotland I find.
Or not, up to you.
Handy one for us next i hear.
Yeah, a real third v fourth (or fifth) tussle in front of an empty stadium to really get the pulses racing Sarge.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
The lack of discipline is so frustrating. We beat England with good discipline and I think we would have wone both our last 2 games if we had kept that up.
CJ Stander is retiring from rugby at the end of the summer. Quite a shock, he's only 31.
Through injury or to pursue something else?
https://twitter.com/CJStander/status/1371764641618087938?s=20His announcement is here
Fair play. And this is huge ignorance on my part but I assumed all Saffers spoke English, even the Afrikaans.
I presume you mean white South Africans? Apparently less than half of South Africans speak it at all, and it is the fourth most common first language.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Well I looked at CJ Stander and guessed he was Afrikaans when he spoke about his poor English.I know there are lots of languages spoken there but didnt know your stat.
Italy lead 7-0. Early days sadly.
Very early days.
Yeah, long since turned over to the cricket!
me too!
Did you need something to help you sleep?
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]