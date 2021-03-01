Not as fun when the terrible French refs are impacting your team Nick, eh?
people like big dick nick.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
I may be misremembering but I thought you hade made a few quips in the past about us Irish complaining about the French officials.They are truly horrendous though, have been for years as well. Nearly worse than the lot reffing the Premier League.
Not if they didnt play them. Would have to come with a big asterisk. Theyve messed it all up though as per.
Scotland are going to be screwed over by this completely if not. A lot of our best players are based in England and if they play the game on a non international week, the English clubs will not have to release those players. Meanwhile France will have all their players who caught Covid back.Apparently the French sports minister has threatened to withdraw the team from the tournament.... which would hand the Grand Slam to Wales.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
So we're all hoping England win today yes?
The referee from Cardiff two weeks ago is running the line today in Rome. He appears to have forgotten his Wales shirt.
yep 😳
This is awkward. Definitely has me wavering towards France more. Doesnt really matter does it? And a Grand Slam decider in the last game makes for a better spectacle.
I've said it many times but other than a trip to Rome, what's the point of Italy being in the six nations, they haven't offered anything since the five nations were expanded to include Italy, seems a few are asking the same questions too.
I guess they could bring South Africa in instead but doubt they would cut Italy away
Try disallowed for an actual forward pass klaxon!
Needless as well. Could have passed the ball back 20 yards and LRZ would still have scored
It was definitely forward to be fair
Players love trying to get sent off against Wales. That was a borderline red.
