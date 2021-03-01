« previous next »
Author Topic: Six Nations 2021  (Read 10264 times)

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #520 on: March 1, 2021, 03:48:01 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March  1, 2021, 03:32:55 pm
Not as fun when the terrible French refs are impacting your team Nick, eh?

Did I laugh when they impacted yours? Ive only seen England v Scotland and England v Wales this year, hard to get into it.

Or is it a Thierry Henry reference?
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #521 on: March 1, 2021, 03:52:55 pm »
I may be misremembering but I thought you hade made a few quips in the past about us Irish complaining about the French officials.

They are truly horrendous though, have been for years as well. Nearly worse than the lot reffing the Premier League.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #522 on: March 1, 2021, 03:54:42 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March  1, 2021, 03:52:55 pm
I may be misremembering but I thought you hade made a few quips in the past about us Irish complaining about the French officials.

They are truly horrendous though, have been for years as well. Nearly worse than the lot reffing the Premier League.

I almost certainly did. These things are always funny when they happen to other teams! Im just about getting bothered by football at the moment so the rugby isnt really stinging much though.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #523 on: March 1, 2021, 05:14:33 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  1, 2021, 03:29:20 pm
Not if they didnt play them. Would have to come with a big asterisk. :D

Theyve messed it all up though as per.

France manage to find a new way to throw it all away every year. Last year it was Haous throwing a punch in the Scotland game.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #524 on: March 2, 2021, 12:46:02 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March  1, 2021, 02:19:24 pm
Scotland are going to be screwed over by this completely if not. A lot of our best players are based in England and if they play the game on a non international week, the English clubs will not have to release those players. Meanwhile France will have all their players who caught Covid back.

Apparently the French sports minister has threatened to withdraw the team from the tournament.... which would hand the Grand Slam to Wales.
yep, they clearly have caused it by having someone leave the bubble. Naturally his friend La Porte has backed him fully over it, saying it was right for him to go and see his son play rugby!
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #525 on: March 3, 2021, 11:44:52 pm »
https://youtu.be/QObSnzYvomI

Well, well, well isn't this interesting? I wonder what Farrell has to say about this try...
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #526 on: March 11, 2021, 11:23:33 am »
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #527 on: Today at 12:00:56 pm »
So we're all hoping England win today yes?
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #528 on: Today at 12:06:25 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:00:56 pm
So we're all hoping England win today yes?

Is there a game on?

I was hoping for a Wales Grand Slam because of all the links to past Champions League wins. But turns out it doesnt matter who wins the Slam as long as someone does so a France win keeps our options open. :D

Although when is their game with Scotland due to be played?
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #529 on: Today at 02:02:21 pm »
The referee from Cardiff two weeks ago is running the line today in Rome. He appears to have forgotten his Wales shirt.  ;)
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #530 on: Today at 02:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:00:56 pm
So we're all hoping England win today yes?
yep 😳
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #531 on: Today at 02:27:22 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:02:21 pm
The referee from Cardiff two weeks ago is running the line today in Rome. He appears to have forgotten his Wales shirt.  ;)
he's my second most favourite referee after Steve Walsh  ;)
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #532 on: Today at 02:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:26:20 pm
yep 😳

This is awkward. Definitely has me wavering towards France more. :D

Doesnt really matter does it? And a Grand Slam decider in the last game makes for a better spectacle.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #533 on: Today at 02:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:00:56 pm
So we're all hoping England win today yes?

Yep
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #534 on: Today at 02:40:15 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:34:24 pm
This is awkward. Definitely has me wavering towards France more. :D

Doesnt really matter does it? And a Grand Slam decider in the last game makes for a better spectacle.
for the neutral maybe but a France defeat and the Championship is pretty much in the bag, then hoping for an Ireland win tomorrow, assuming we secure a BP win today
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #535 on: Today at 02:40:58 pm »
Italy are pointless.

Wales going at a point a minute.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #536 on: Today at 02:43:17 pm »
Its making me contemplate switching to Palace v West Brom. :o
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #537 on: Today at 02:44:48 pm »
Biggar could be in trouble here
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #538 on: Today at 02:46:47 pm »
They didn't look at the contact on the ground which I thought was worse
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #539 on: Today at 02:51:36 pm »
I've said it many times but other than a trip to Rome, what's the point of Italy being in the six nations, they haven't offered anything since the five nations were expanded to include Italy, seems a few are asking the same questions too.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #540 on: Today at 02:54:06 pm »
Ken Owens on a hat trick ;D
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #541 on: Today at 02:54:56 pm »
Italy are not very good at the Egg Chasing.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #542 on: Today at 02:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:51:36 pm
I've said it many times but other than a trip to Rome, what's the point of Italy being in the six nations, they haven't offered anything since the five nations were expanded to include Italy, seems a few are asking the same questions too.
they used to beat Scotland fairly regularly but I agree, recently their results have been dreadful, not sure what the answer is though to be honest
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #543 on: Today at 02:56:30 pm »
I guess they could bring South Africa in instead but doubt they would cut Italy away
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #544 on: Today at 03:00:04 pm »
Try disallowed for an actual forward pass klaxon!
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #545 on: Today at 03:00:23 pm »
Italy 6 Nations record:

Played: 108

Won: 12

Drew: 1

Lost: 95, 96 today.

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #546 on: Today at 03:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:56:30 pm
I guess they could bring South Africa in instead but doubt they would cut Italy away

Not a bad idea, they have a couple of teams in the Pro 14, & it's end of summer in South Africa.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #547 on: Today at 03:01:08 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:00:04 pm
Try disallowed for an actual forward pass klaxon!

Needless as well. Could have passed the ball back 20 yards and LRZ would still have scored
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #548 on: Today at 03:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:01:08 pm
Needless as well. Could have passed the ball back 20 yards and LRZ would still have scored

It did look slightly forward in real time but thought they had given it. It is rare to see them called but easier to do it when its fairly meaningless in terms of impacting the result of a game!
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #549 on: Today at 03:04:13 pm »
It was definitely forward to be fair
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #550 on: Today at 03:05:29 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:04:13 pm
It was definitely forward to be fair

How fair and reasonable you can be (when 4 tries up inside half an hour). :D
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #551 on: Today at 03:20:27 pm »
The thing is, Italy have been signed up to the CVC deal until 2026, so there's not much point in wondering if they're going to be relegated. It's just a nice trip to Rome every couple of years for supporters I guess.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #552 on: Today at 03:46:26 pm »
Players love trying to get sent off against Wales. That was a borderline red.
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #553 on: Today at 03:48:35 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:46:26 pm
Players love trying to get sent off against Wales. That was a borderline red.
think yellow was just about the right call, the one in the first half looked worse I thought
