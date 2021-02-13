« previous next »
Author Topic: Six Nations 2021

Andy-oh-six

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,599
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #480 on: Today at 08:09:30 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:45:57 pm
The best team won, no doubt.  If England were disciplined there would be no need for the team meeting that took so long, and it wasnt a knock on. It was however a 16 point gap, and still they moan  ::)

Martin Johnson was quite embarrassing today.

Yes. Wales deserved winners. For the first England just switched off as they just expected Biggar to kick. Having a word with the team is usually just a quick shout as the players switch back on. They were having a team meeting with water carriers on. Hilarious. Got what they deserved.
Logged
Internet terrorist

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,318
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #481 on: Today at 08:38:05 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:28:16 pm
Royal Wedding anyone? Come on Andrew, redeem yourself!

We are winning number 7.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,265
Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #482 on: Today at 08:40:35 pm
Bloody hell England, losing to Wales by more than Ireland and Scotland did... but with 15 men.

Wales are like Man United, doing inexplicably well with a shit coach, and all the refs calls going in their favour.
Logged

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,363
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #483 on: Today at 08:45:30 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 08:40:35 pm
Bloody hell England, losing to Wales by more than Ireland and Scotland did... but with 15 men.

Wales are like Man United, doing inexplicably well with a shit coach, and all the refs calls going in their favour.

Last try was a bit like sending your keeper up for a corner and conceding from it. Not sure missing out on a losing bonus point is going to affect our final position too much!
Logged

ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #484 on: Today at 08:51:07 pm
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on February 13, 2021, 06:59:51 pm
Can we play against 15 English players please. We struggle against 14 😅😅

Called it. 🤣🤣
Logged

ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #485 on: Today at 08:54:04 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:57:38 pm
Triple Crown? Is that a big deal anymore?
Aw. Bless you
Logged

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,363
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #486 on: Today at 09:19:27 pm
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on Today at 08:54:04 pm
Aw. Bless you

True though. I think we won it last year but no one really remembers. Obviously if you win a Slam thats impressive.
Logged

Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,265
Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #487 on: Today at 09:31:43 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:19:27 pm
True though. I think we won it last year but no one really remembers. Obviously if you win a Slam thats impressive.

We all know the Calcutta Cup is the most important and treasured trophy.
Logged

Pheeny

  • Captain Pheeny of Maastricht
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,630
  • "Go and wake your kids up!"
  • Super Title: The King of Belgium
Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #488 on: Today at 10:17:19 pm
This thread just gets better and better...
Logged

ABZ Rover

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,339
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #489 on: Today at 10:21:38 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:31:43 pm
We all know the Calcutta Cup is the most important and treasured trophy.

What? That old piece of shyte.
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,809
Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #490 on: Today at 10:22:16 pm
Quote from: Pheeny on Today at 10:17:19 pm
This thread just gets better and better...

They've had a tough week, lost because of the pitch in cricket and now the ref in rugby   :P
Logged

Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,412
  • JFT96
Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #491 on: Today at 10:42:26 pm
Hey leave the cricket one out that still cuts deep!
Logged

Pheeny

  • Captain Pheeny of Maastricht
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,630
  • "Go and wake your kids up!"
  • Super Title: The King of Belgium
Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #492 on: Today at 11:01:46 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:42:26 pm
Hey leave the cricket one out that still cuts deep!
Exactly as the official title is England & Wales...
Logged
