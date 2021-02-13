The best team won, no doubt. If England were disciplined there would be no need for the team meeting that took so long, and it wasnt a knock on. It was however a 16 point gap, and still they moan Martin Johnson was quite embarrassing today.
Royal Wedding anyone? Come on Andrew, redeem yourself!
Bloody hell England, losing to Wales by more than Ireland and Scotland did... but with 15 men.Wales are like Man United, doing inexplicably well with a shit coach, and all the refs calls going in their favour.
people like big dick nick.
Can we play against 15 English players please. We struggle against 14 😅😅
Triple Crown? Is that a big deal anymore?
Aw. Bless you
True though. I think we won it last year but no one really remembers. Obviously if you win a Slam thats impressive.
