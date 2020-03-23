« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Six Nations 2021  (Read 8369 times)

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,474
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #440 on: Today at 06:38:07 pm »
Just a shame Dan Cole wasnt playing, we could have seen a record
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 pm
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,450
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #441 on: Today at 06:38:33 pm »
Imagine bitching about the ref gifting it to Wales all game, only to draw yourselves level and proceed to give away 3 consecutive idiotic penalties with minutes left. Id have been fuming with the ref if I was English but even more fuming with those stupid gifted penalties after managing to draw level.

Englands lack of discipline has cost them this match, not poor officiating.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,183
  • Red since '64
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #442 on: Today at 06:38:39 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:36:55 pm
Ill take that as a compliment from the masters of it. :D

Bizarre game. Ultimately those two tries made the difference but at 24-24 England absolute blew that.

I agree Nick. England threw this away through indiscipline.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,358
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #443 on: Today at 06:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:34:18 pm
Will Jones be under pressure after this loss??


He should be to be fair. Mourinho tactics at the moment.
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #444 on: Today at 06:39:13 pm »
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,244
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #445 on: Today at 06:40:44 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:36:55 pm
Ill take that as a compliment from the masters of it. :D

Bizarre game. Ultimately those two tries made the difference but at 24-24 England absolute blew that.

I was enjoying the madness of this game in the first half. The second half turned into more of an England type of game though and yeah, theyve blown it.

We arent the masters of it any more. Not enough players left in our side that do it well AND intimidate the ref enough to get away with it
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,183
  • Red since '64
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #446 on: Today at 06:41:01 pm »
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on Today at 06:39:13 pm
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Wondered where youd got to 🤗
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #447 on: Today at 06:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:41:01 pm
Wondered where youd got to 🤗
Jumping around my living room. Today was too easy
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,830
  • JFT 96
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #448 on: Today at 06:45:18 pm »
I think it is too easy to say England lost through indiscipline. England had to play on the edge just to get back in to the game. The Referee was shocking. As for people saying that Rugby doesn't have VAR controversies.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #449 on: Today at 06:45:54 pm »
Sam Warburton is an excellent pundit.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,358
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #450 on: Today at 06:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:45:18 pm
I think it is too easy to say England lost through indiscipline. England had to play on the edge just to get back in to the game. The Referee was shocking. As for people saying that Rugby doesn't have VAR controversies.

I know. But they did play on the edge and did get back into it. To then just gift 3 shots away at goal is pretty inexcusable. Thats the time to calm it down and grind out the win.

Thank the Lord for Italy for some wooden spoon avoidance!
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,410
  • JFT96
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #451 on: Today at 06:49:17 pm »
I genuinely didn't think we'd win that up up until we were 9 ahead, England should have won it but I'll take the Triple Crown.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,358
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #452 on: Today at 06:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:49:17 pm
I genuinely didn't think we'd win that up up until we were 9 ahead, England should have won it but I'll take the Triple Crown.

Will France have their Covid player back when they play you (he asks nervously)?
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,410
  • JFT96
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #453 on: Today at 06:51:00 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:50:05 pm
Will France have their Covid player back when they play you (he asks nervously)?

They should do its 3 weeks away
Logged

Offline Pheeny

  • Captain Pheeny of Maastricht
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,627
  • "Go and wake your kids up!"
  • Super Title: The King of Belgium
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #454 on: Today at 06:53:54 pm »
Last couple of pages of this thread have made my night.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,358
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #455 on: Today at 06:53:59 pm »
Can we offer Wayne Barnes to ref it? Its only fair.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #456 on: Today at 06:54:17 pm »
You can tell the players and coaches can't be arsed with this interviewer's line of questioning.
Logged

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #457 on: Today at 06:54:41 pm »
BBC interviewer having a mare  ;D
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,703
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #458 on: Today at 06:55:32 pm »
Triple Crown baby!!!

Can't believe it, a tad fortunate with the second try, I'd have been fuming on the first if it had been the other way around, when it got back level I thought it was England's but great composure from the boys to seal it out
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,830
  • JFT 96
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #459 on: Today at 06:55:33 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:47:05 pm
I know. But they did play on the edge and did get back into it. To then just gift 3 shots away at goal is pretty inexcusable. Thats the time to calm it down and grind out the win.

Thank the Lord for Italy for some wooden spoon avoidance!

'Talk to your team.'

When you feel hard done by and play on the edge it isn't easy to turn it off. I thought England looked really good with ball in hand.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,410
  • JFT96
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #460 on: Today at 06:57:06 pm »
I live for interviews like the one Owen Farrell just gave :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,358
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #461 on: Today at 06:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:55:33 pm
'Talk to your team.'

When you feel hard done by and play on the edge it isn't easy to turn it off. I thought England looked really good with ball in hand.

Oh I know, that was a joke.

But at 24-24 they should have gone on to win. And we did look decent with ball in hand. We should try it occasionally when were not chasing a game!
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,358
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #462 on: Today at 06:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:55:32 pm
Triple Crown baby!!!

Can't believe it, a tad fortunate with the second try, I'd have been fuming on the first if it had been the other way around, when it got back level I thought it was England's but great composure from the boys to seal it out

Triple Crown? Is that a big deal anymore?
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,830
  • JFT 96
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #463 on: Today at 07:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:57:06 pm
I live for interviews like the one Owen Farrell just gave :lmao :lmao

Reminded me of Hendo talking about VAR.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,703
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #464 on: Today at 07:01:57 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:57:38 pm
Triple Crown? Is that a big deal anymore?
yes
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,703
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #465 on: Today at 07:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:49:17 pm
I genuinely didn't think we'd win that up up until we were 9 ahead, England should have won it but I'll take the Triple Crown.
neither did I, before the game I thought England by 15, before the tournament I had us to beat Italy and that was it
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online ABZ Rover

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #466 on: Today at 07:05:23 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:57:38 pm
Triple Crown? Is that a big deal anymore?

Only if you win it.
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,830
  • JFT 96
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #467 on: Today at 07:06:47 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:57:11 pm
Oh I know, that was a joke.

But at 24-24 they should have gone on to win. And we did look decent with ball in hand. We should try it occasionally when were not chasing a game!

I agree with you about Jones being like Mourinho. The irony though is that Wales are the team that has been Mourinhoesque in the six nations. Absolutely clinical and hard-nosed. They pretty much put away every half chance today.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,358
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #468 on: Today at 07:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:06:47 pm
I agree with you about Jones being like Mourinho. The irony though is that Wales are the team that has been Mourinhoesque in the six nations. Absolutely clinical and hard-nosed. They pretty much put away every half chance today.

Old Mourinho. Weve got the new version. :D

To be fair to Wales in the last ten they did what we often try to do, give the opposition the ball and wait for a mistake. They just didnt have to work too hard for them.

Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:01:57 pm
yes

Its a bit Europa League.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #469 on: Today at 07:12:01 pm »
Eddie Jones needs to be questioned about his blatant favouritism - why on earth there were more Saracens players in the starting 15 than Bristol and Exeter after their relegation and not playing any form of rugby for months; even discouting that, there were more players from the bottom 3/4 teams than the top 2.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,703
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #470 on: Today at 07:15:14 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:09:08 pm
Old Mourinho. Weve got the new version. :D

To be fair to Wales in the last ten they did what we often try to do, give the opposition the ball and wait for a mistake. They just didnt have to work too hard for them.

Its a bit Europa League.
good news for Liverpool though if Wales win the Grand Slam, I bet the Pope is in panic mode though
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,410
  • JFT96
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #471 on: Today at 07:17:55 pm »
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,304
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #472 on: Today at 07:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 06:54:41 pm
BBC interviewer having a mare  ;D

Deservedly so, you could see how desperate they were for somebody to call the ref a cheat or worse and nobody was having any of it.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,358
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #473 on: Today at 07:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:15:14 pm
good news for Liverpool though if Wales win the Grand Slam, I bet the Pope is in panic mode though

Royal Wedding anyone? Come on Andrew, redeem yourself!
Logged

Online ABZ Rover

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #474 on: Today at 07:38:33 pm »
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Online harryc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,500
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #475 on: Today at 07:45:10 pm »
That was one brainless display from England.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #476 on: Today at 07:45:57 pm »
The best team won, no doubt.  If England were disciplined there would be no need for the team meeting that took so long, and it wasnt a knock on. It was however a 16 point gap, and still they moan  ::)

Martin Johnson was quite embarrassing today.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:51:42 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,358
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #477 on: Today at 07:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:45:57 pm
The best team won, no doubt.  If England were disciplined there would be no need for the team meeting that tuck so long, and it wasnt a knock on. It was however a 16 point gap, and still they moan  ::)

Martin Johnson was quite embarrassing today.

Thats a fair and gracious view. Hard to argue with.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #478 on: Today at 07:53:01 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:49:45 pm
Thats a fair and gracious view. Hard to argue with.

I have to say, I completely  agree with you.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #479 on: Today at 07:58:02 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 07:12:01 pm
Eddie Jones needs to be questioned about his blatant favouritism - why on earth there were more Saracens players in the starting 15 than Bristol and Exeter after their relegation and not playing any form of rugby for months; even discouting that, there were more players from the bottom 3/4 teams than the top 2.

Elliott Daly has been poor for ages.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 