I’ll take that as a compliment from the masters of it.



Bizarre game. Ultimately those two tries made the difference but at 24-24 England absolute blew that.



I was enjoying the madness of this game in the first half. The second half turned into more of an England type of game though and yeah, they’ve blown it.We aren’t the masters of it any more. Not enough players left in our side that do it well AND intimidate the ref enough to get away with it