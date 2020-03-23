Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Ill take that as a compliment from the masters of it. Bizarre game. Ultimately those two tries made the difference but at 24-24 England absolute blew that.
Will Jones be under pressure after this loss??
people like big dick nick.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Wondered where youd got to 🤗
I think it is too easy to say England lost through indiscipline. England had to play on the edge just to get back in to the game. The Referee was shocking. As for people saying that Rugby doesn't have VAR controversies.
I genuinely didn't think we'd win that up up until we were 9 ahead, England should have won it but I'll take the Triple Crown.
Will France have their Covid player back when they play you (he asks nervously)?
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
I know. But they did play on the edge and did get back into it. To then just gift 3 shots away at goal is pretty inexcusable. Thats the time to calm it down and grind out the win.Thank the Lord for Italy for some wooden spoon avoidance!
'Talk to your team.'When you feel hard done by and play on the edge it isn't easy to turn it off. I thought England looked really good with ball in hand.
Triple Crown baby!!!Can't believe it, a tad fortunate with the second try, I'd have been fuming on the first if it had been the other way around, when it got back level I thought it was England's but great composure from the boys to seal it out
I live for interviews like the one Owen Farrell just gave
Triple Crown? Is that a big deal anymore?
Oh I know, that was a joke.But at 24-24 they should have gone on to win. And we did look decent with ball in hand. We should try it occasionally when were not chasing a game!
I agree with you about Jones being like Mourinho. The irony though is that Wales are the team that has been Mourinhoesque in the six nations. Absolutely clinical and hard-nosed. They pretty much put away every half chance today.
yes
Old Mourinho. Weve got the new version. To be fair to Wales in the last ten they did what we often try to do, give the opposition the ball and wait for a mistake. They just didnt have to work too hard for them.Its a bit Europa League.
BBC interviewer having a mare
good news for Liverpool though if Wales win the Grand Slam, I bet the Pope is in panic mode though
https://twitter.com/danadams89/status/1365741198103707648?s=20Classy as ever from Sky Sports haha
The best team won, no doubt. If England were disciplined there would be no need for the team meeting that tuck so long, and it wasnt a knock on. It was however a 16 point gap, and still they moan Martin Johnson was quite embarrassing today.
Thats a fair and gracious view. Hard to argue with.
Eddie Jones needs to be questioned about his blatant favouritism - why on earth there were more Saracens players in the starting 15 than Bristol and Exeter after their relegation and not playing any form of rugby for months; even discouting that, there were more players from the bottom 3/4 teams than the top 2.
