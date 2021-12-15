Quote

LŪP came about when Campbell was commissioned to build a custom tape-looper for prolific Fife-based independent singer-songwriter King Creosote. He tells us I wanted the machine to embody the compositional ideas of the two esteemed New York avant-garde composers  William Basinski and Steve Reich. It plays 12-second tape loops which disintegrate over time as the tape passes near to a rotating magnetic disc. This rotating disc also provides a clock and drives two eccentric cams which sends out ever-shifting phase patterns. You can hook the machine up to a modular synthesizer and process the disintegrating tape loops while generating Reichian phase-shifting patterns.

Late contender for my albums of the year list, but I only came across this by chance the other day... LÜP by Lomond CampbellApparently, he lives by the shore of a loch in a remote part of the Highlands and spends his time custom-building 'music machines'. What a lifestyle. Niche-interest stuff, perhaps, but really fascinating with some great sounds. Well worth checking out.