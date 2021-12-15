« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2021 in Music  (Read 29656 times)

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #760 on: December 15, 2021, 11:07:15 am »
Late contender for my albums of the year list, but I only came across this by chance the other day... LÜP by Lomond Campbell

Apparently, he lives by the shore of a loch in a remote part of the Highlands and spends his time custom-building 'music machines'. What a lifestyle. Niche-interest stuff, perhaps, but really fascinating with some great sounds. Well worth checking out.

https://www.lomondcampbell.com/lup
https://lomondcampbell.bandcamp.com/album/l-p-2

Quote
LŪP came about when Campbell was commissioned to build a custom tape-looper for prolific Fife-based independent singer-songwriter King Creosote. He tells us I wanted the machine to embody the compositional ideas of the two esteemed New York avant-garde composers  William Basinski and Steve Reich. It plays 12-second tape loops which disintegrate over time as the tape passes near to a rotating magnetic disc. This rotating disc also provides a clock and drives two eccentric cams which sends out ever-shifting phase patterns. You can hook the machine up to a modular synthesizer and process the disintegrating tape loops while generating Reichian phase-shifting patterns.

<strokes chin appreciatively>
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,906
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #761 on: Today at 06:24:02 pm »
Just got onto Nala Sinphro Lp 'Space 1.8...Wow!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 