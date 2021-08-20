« previous next »
Author Topic: 2021 in Music  (Read 19428 times)

Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #520 on: August 20, 2021, 10:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on August 19, 2021, 10:57:44 pm
Caligula was probably the most awe inspiring album I've ever heard. Situationist prank it is not.

Checking this out now. Very personal and true. Musically not my cup of tea but I can certainly see the greatness for those it is.
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #521 on: August 20, 2021, 10:47:25 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on August 20, 2021, 01:30:30 pm
Think its fair to say we have a winner of RAOTY.. Lorde  ' Solar Fever'...no idea what it sounds like nor am I ever likely to listen to it..but the sleeve alone wins my vote!

Check out the flip side! She's on all fours. NSFW
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #522 on: August 21, 2021, 11:22:53 am »
New Angel Olsen EP, James McMurtry, Tropical Fuck Storm, Sturgill Simpson, Lorde album cover that I feel slightly wrong for looking at... Yesterday was a pretty decent day for music.
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #523 on: August 21, 2021, 11:49:48 am »
I liked The Reytons EP - May Seriously Harm You and thers Around You - even if it is a bit of an early Arctic Monkeys rip off. Parquet Courts new single is class too
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #524 on: August 26, 2021, 01:14:44 pm »
Just getting into the latest Japanese Breakfast album. Very good. Quality varied instrumentation all around. Love the closing track especially.

Going Down South by the Black Keys has been stuck in my head the last few weeks also. Very enjoyable set of Blues covers there.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbjrMeN2DMc&ab_channel=BBCMusic
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #525 on: August 26, 2021, 11:31:46 pm »
Great song, outstanding photo  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MDEbFYs7h8U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MDEbFYs7h8U</a>

Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #526 on: August 30, 2021, 12:11:50 pm »
Saw a new (to me) band last night - Lime Garden. Very promising indeed. An all-girl four-piece (and I mean girl - theyre all young enough to be my daughter) with a sound somewhat reminiscent of the Orielles, plus a suggestion theyve been listening to their mums X-Ray Spex records. Great stage presence, plenty of attitude, musically very tight. Im properly impressed.

This is their new single, Pulp:
https://youtu.be/lIJjEbXzDyQ

They were the support for Katy J Pearson, who was great. With her band on stage, shes a lot more rock than she is on record. She did most of the songs off the album, plus one new one that sounded great, but the real highlight of the set for me was a cover of Willows Song from The Wicker Man, which was amazing. I spoke to her briefly after the show and she said it might be on the new album, so thats something to look forward to.
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #527 on: August 30, 2021, 09:00:47 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Uvz5U2Qhv9o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Uvz5U2Qhv9o</a>

Loving the opening of this track. Chilled out Parisian tune with some angelic harmonies and some acid/dubby vibes. Found on my man Brian Turners fortnightly show up today..


https://brianturnershow.com/
https://www.mixcloud.com/brian-turner5/brian-turner-show-august-30-2021/
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #528 on: August 30, 2021, 11:44:03 pm »
The new Steve Gunn album sounds nice on first listen. And that Twin Shadow's a great summer album. And James McMurtry is really a lyrical godking. And so is Ka. And I'm out.
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 10:40:57 am »
Quote from: Filler. on August 30, 2021, 09:00:47 pm
Loving the opening of this track. Chilled out Parisian tune with some angelic harmonies and some acid/dubby vibes. Found on my man Brian Turners fortnightly show up today..

That's great - sounds like something Warp would have put out in the early 90s.

Double take moment - I read the title as Scouse Volcanique
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 01:24:55 pm »
New Chvrches is a banger. It's what their 3rd album should have been.
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 05:52:26 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 01:24:55 pm
New Chvrches is a banger. It's what their 3rd album should have been.
Yes, it has been a pleasant surprise.
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 09:21:16 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 01:24:55 pm
New Chvrches is a banger. It's what their 3rd album should have been.

Absolutely adore the new CHVRCHES album, and honestly, I think it comes rather close to toppling Every Open Eye as their best effort. Final Girl might just be their best ever song, imo of course.
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 11:10:49 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 10:40:57 am
That's great - sounds like something Warp would have put out in the early 90s.

Double take moment - I read the title as Scouse Volcanique

Great isn't it... think it might be my favourite 2021 track so far... her full album here: https://mariedelta.bandcamp.com/album/route-de-nuit

Really liked The Sun Goes Wild too.


blurb:

Ex-member of the Pussy Patrol, Eyes Behind and BCBG, Marie Delta is the solo project of Mariette Auvray.
It's an invitation to a magical and psychedelic space, using synths, samplers, guitar and vocals.
The album "Route de nuit" is a DIY playground in french pop format,
drowned in backing vocals, and haunted by the ghosts of Black Devil Disco Club and Broadcast. Recorded in 2020 after catching the covid long version, this album deals with various subjects such as the rebirth from illness and time flying (Fleurir), a poetic ode to household (Nettoyeuse Electrique), fear of street harassment (Route de nuit), and the explosion of the sun in a few billion years (The Sun Goes Wild).
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #534 on: Today at 10:55:05 pm »
Been enjoying a number of albums on the Raw Tonk label tonight - i love the label's album cover artwork - lots of skronky spazzmonkeytwatballoon splats and spits and donks and blaps in the music. Love that sound of lung air getting pushed naked through wind instruments.

A new one out and in my hat for RAOTY21 is from a Spanish trio called Sputnik Trio called 'What The Hate' which apparently looks like What The Fuck in Spanish or something.

https://rawtonkrecords.bandcamp.com/album/what-the-hate
