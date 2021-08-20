Saw a new (to me) band last night - Lime Garden. Very promising indeed. An all-girl four-piece (and I mean girl - theyre all young enough to be my daughter) with a sound somewhat reminiscent of the Orielles, plus a suggestion theyve been listening to their mums X-Ray Spex records. Great stage presence, plenty of attitude, musically very tight. Im properly impressed.This is their new single, Pulp:They were the support for Katy J Pearson, who was great. With her band on stage, shes a lot more rock than she is on record. She did most of the songs off the album, plus one new one that sounded great, but the real highlight of the set for me was a cover of Willows Song from The Wicker Man, which was amazing. I spoke to her briefly after the show and she said it might be on the new album, so thats something to look forward to.