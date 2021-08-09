« previous next »
Author Topic: 2021 in Music

Chip Evans

Re: 2021 in Music
August 9, 2021, 12:59:11 pm
New Liars album. Their easiest listen since WIXIW, verging on catchy in places. Apparently he's been doing loads of psycociblin. Really like it, good videos too.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pAz_9GX-hsI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pAz_9GX-hsI</a>
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: 2021 in Music
August 9, 2021, 05:23:50 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on August  9, 2021, 10:27:19 am
Anyone know if it is the same guy as HMLTD? They sound really similar to me.

It's not, no.
jooneyisdagod

Re: 2021 in Music
August 10, 2021, 03:17:08 am
I just stumbled across an "afro-rock" band called Mdou Mouctar. Absolutely loving the infectious grooves of their 2021 release Afrique Victime.
FlashingBlade

Re: 2021 in Music
August 10, 2021, 06:56:33 am
Yeah its a cracker!
Dull Tools

Re: 2021 in Music
August 10, 2021, 11:50:56 am
Listened to the first few singles off the Little Simz albums and they have blown me away.

Can't wait for the album. Think she is really talented.
jackh

Re: 2021 in Music
August 10, 2021, 12:05:56 pm
British Sea Power have dropped 'British' from their name, and so will now be known as Sea Power.  They've announced a new album - Everything Was Forever - which will be released on February 11th 2022.

Two Fingers had it's first play yesterday, on Keaveny's Six Music show:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V4ccud0w4vU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V4ccud0w4vU</a>

https://seapowerband.com/news/goodbye-british-sea-power-hello-sea-power
telekon

Re: 2021 in Music
August 10, 2021, 04:31:19 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on August 10, 2021, 03:17:08 am
I just stumbled across an "afro-rock" band called Mdou Mouctar. Absolutely loving the infectious grooves of their 2021 release Afrique Victime.

Wow! Very cool rhythms and times. Cheers for the shout.
FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,728
Re: 2021 in Music
August 10, 2021, 05:01:50 pm
Quote from: telekon on August 10, 2021, 04:31:19 pm
Wow! Very cool rhythms and times. Cheers for the shout.


There's a lot of great music out there beyond the realms of 'Western' music. Spent past few years discovering the joys of Latin America and African music ( mostly via complications )...and neither limited to 'one style'.
Zee_26

Re: 2021 in Music
August 10, 2021, 05:56:32 pm
Chromatics are calling it a day:(. Dear Tommy will probably take on mythical status now I imagine.
Black Bull Nova

Re: 2021 in Music
August 10, 2021, 11:58:59 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on August 10, 2021, 03:17:08 am
I just stumbled across an "afro-rock" band called Mdou Mouctar. Absolutely loving the infectious grooves of their 2021 release Afrique Victime.

He's a Tuareg musician, compare his guitar style with Bombino, another Tuareg (this time playing with Calexico last year), very recognisable

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AU90dhWhrjU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AU90dhWhrjU</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AU90dhWhrjU
smutchin

Re: 2021 in Music
August 12, 2021, 12:22:31 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on August 10, 2021, 03:17:08 am
I just stumbled across an "afro-rock" band called Mdou Mouctar. Absolutely loving the infectious grooves of their 2021 release Afrique Victime.

Listening to it now, thanks for the tip.

Reading his bio, apparently he taught himself to play guitar from watching Eddie Van Halen. That does kind of come across in the music. (In a good way!)
jackh

Re: 2021 in Music
August 12, 2021, 02:05:09 pm
Shaun Keaveny's just debuted the first of four new singles to be released monthly between now and the end of the year (forming the 'Sonic Blew singles club') by The Cribs.

Swinging at Shadows

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kmrpku2dMCs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kmrpku2dMCs</a>
FlashingBlade

Re: 2021 in Music
August 14, 2021, 07:51:25 am
El Michel Affairs ' Yeti Season' still my fave Lp of the year..but just bought one that might challenge it....El Michel Affairs second Lp this year!!  ' El Michel Affair meet Liam Baily' *  ...' Inversions'...its a quality record throughout...not as unusual as ' Yeti Season'...but great Dubby mix of Hip Hop Reggae Soul and Jazz......excellent stuff.

Also has guest appearance by the great man himself..Lee Perry

* Nice reggae Lp title nod.
Nick110581

Re: 2021 in Music
August 14, 2021, 09:14:14 am
Quote from: Chip Evans on August  9, 2021, 12:59:11 pm
New Liars album. Their easiest listen since WIXIW, verging on catchy in places. Apparently he's been doing loads of psycociblin. Really like it, good videos too.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pAz_9GX-hsI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pAz_9GX-hsI</a>

Consistently brilliant band - this album is incredible.

During my recovery this week, I have listened to all their albums in order. Love how their sound changes and hard to pick a favourite (maybe Mess if I was pushed).

Great interview in Guardian if you havent seen it:

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2021/aug/10/anxiety-and-awesome-alt-rock-of-liars-angus-andrew-the-apple-drop

Chip Evans

Re: 2021 in Music
August 15, 2021, 10:09:08 am
Drums Not Dead for me. Maybe their only 10/10 to my ears. Still sounds like nothing else.
Alonso_The_Assassin

Re: 2021 in Music
August 15, 2021, 10:25:09 am
Quote from: Chip Evans on August 15, 2021, 10:09:08 am
Drums Not Dead for me. Maybe their only 10/10 to my ears. Still sounds like nothing else.

Yeah, it's great. WIXIW for me, followed by Drums and Sisterworld.

Sidenote: New Laura Stevensen is sounding lovely.  Up your street, Nick, for sure.
Djozer

Re: 2021 in Music
August 15, 2021, 11:43:16 am
Quote from: FlashingBlade on August 14, 2021, 07:51:25 am
El Michel Affairs ' Yeti Season' still my fave Lp of the year..but just bought one that might challenge it....El Michel Affairs second Lp this year!!  ' El Michel Affair meet Liam Baily' *  ...' Inversions'...its a quality record throughout...not as unusual as ' Yeti Season'...but great Dubby mix of Hip Hop Reggae Soul and Jazz......excellent stuff.

Also has guest appearance by the great man himself..Lee Perry

* Nice reggae Lp title nod.
Haven't really listened to Yeti Season, and should probably get on that, but this album is brilliant. Great shout, nice one.
elbow

Re: 2021 in Music
August 16, 2021, 06:18:37 am
Some recent BC purchases that are doing it for me:

https://rosecityband.bandcamp.com/album/earth-trip

Rose City Band is Ripley Johnson of Wooden Shjips/Moon Duo. Sounds like nothing of either of those two, more of a laidback sound with hints of War On Drugs.

Glaswegian duo Free Love - Love is Love - https://freelovenrg.bandcamp.com/album/love-is-love

Krautrock, drone, Indian mantras - ace stuff!

Finally, a track by Common Saints - https://commonsaints.com/album/starchild

Only released last week, this a gorgeous psychedelic soul track. The "Idol Eyes" EP from last year is also highly recommended.
Filler.

Re: 2021 in Music
August 16, 2021, 10:32:05 pm
No Shit & Shine releases for so long. Anyone got any funky fucked up noise filth drowned in feedback but with soul tips?
telekon

Re: 2021 in Music
August 16, 2021, 11:45:37 pm
Brand new songs out by Big Thief, Courtney Barnett, and Cherry Glazerr.

Quote from: Filler. on August 16, 2021, 10:32:05 pm
No Shit & Shine releases for so long. Anyone got any funky fucked up noise filth drowned in feedback but with soul tips?

That's a pretty specific request but did you listen to Unknown Mortal Orchestra?  :D
telekon

Re: 2021 in Music
August 16, 2021, 11:50:39 pm
Anyone following Cercle Stories? They produce live sets in fascinating settings such as mountain tops, castles, and in the middle of the goddam desert.

Kid Francescoli is one of my big favourites and they got a gig with their new single at this lake. Something else!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/as9eJ1Tzq10" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/as9eJ1Tzq10</a>

smutchin

Re: 2021 in Music
August 17, 2021, 08:21:44 pm
Squid have done a KEXP session
https://youtu.be/wsCk1SXbciU

Every bit as good as youd expect (ie if you like Squid, youll love this)
Nick110581

Re: 2021 in Music
Yesterday at 08:56:27 am
Quote from: Alonso_The_Assassin on August 15, 2021, 10:25:09 am
Yeah, it's great. WIXIW for me, followed by Drums and Sisterworld.

Sidenote: New Laura Stevensen is sounding lovely.  Up your street, Nick, for sure.

All classics to be fair.

Will check that out Simon.
BarryCrocker

Re: 2021 in Music
Yesterday at 10:24:39 am
Quote from: telekon on August 16, 2021, 11:50:39 pm
Anyone following Cercle Stories? They produce live sets in fascinating settings such as mountain tops, castles, and in the middle of the goddam desert.

One of my favourite things to cast to my TV/stereo.

Fatboy Slim @ British Airways i360 in Brighton
Carl Cox @ Château de Chambord
The Blaze @ Aiguille du Midi, Chamonix
Filler.

Re: 2021 in Music
Yesterday at 10:32:34 pm
Quote from: telekon on August 16, 2021, 11:45:37 pm
Brand new songs out by Big Thief, Courtney Barnett, and Cherry Glazerr.

That's a pretty specific request but did you listen to Unknown Mortal Orchestra?  :D


Am going to search this!  ;D


There's another Orchestra on Riot Season that I'd like to hear plus is there a new Fire Orchestra out recently too?



New 'Heavy Metal' album out who I'm intrigued with. German band that don't play heavy metal. One or 2 albums of theirs were really great but their new one is $35.


German punk provocateurs Heavy Metal are back with a brand new LP and first for Total Punk. Over the last four years Heavy Metal has put out four absolutely essential albums and we are proud as pudding to have them back on the TOTAL PUNK train. Heavy Metal isn't a heavy metal band, Live at the Gas Station isn't a live album (they refuse to even play live), and opener Motorhead has nothing to do with Lemmy or his mole. Such is the audacious and absurd world of Heavy Metal. Leading off with the reverb blanketed JAMC vibing 'Motorhead.'  For a band that embraces  putting their filthy lint covered stamp on any and all musical genres  the soft dreamy touches of the album opener leaves us asking "Has Heavy Metal cut it's hair?"   Before you have time to answer, the boys fill the tank, drop the clutch, and kick into the HUBBLIN BUBBLIN 'Motorbike' and rarely let up for the remainder of the LP.  Occasionally wandering into the weird and warbled on tracks like 'No Air', 'I Am Something', and the hypnotic lurch of 'Centipede Venom.'  However 'V:Live at the Gas Station Fighting the Devil' spends most of its time daring us to herk, jerk, spazz out, and let loose. Party music for party mutants. 100% TOTAL PUNK
https://totalpunkrecords.bandcamp.com/album/v-live-at-the-gas-station-fighting-the-devil-2
FlashingBlade

Re: 2021 in Music
Today at 08:13:05 am
UMO are great but not sure they're the noise Filler is looking for.
smutchin

Re: 2021 in Music
Today at 07:49:12 pm
I dont know if theyre the noise Filler is looking for, but he could do a lot worse than check out the latest Snapped Ankles album, which is full of righteous anger and danceable beats.

Meanwhile, the thing thats really rocking my world right now is the latest Lump album, which is the best thing Laura Marling had done in years and probably the best electro-folk collab since Jon Hopkins and King Creosote - whether its as much of a stayer as Diamond Mine remains to be seen.

Anyway, its excellent. Bit of a Bat For Lashes feel.

https://youtu.be/4t-e-WzvTkQ
Casta

Re: 2021 in Music
Today at 09:27:06 pm
Not for everyone as its quite niche, but Lingua Ignota new album is really good, quite witchy and hard to pigeonhole
Chip Evans

Re: 2021 in Music
Today at 09:39:55 pm
Quote from: Casta on Today at 09:27:06 pm
Not for everyone as its quite niche, but Lingua Ignota new album is really good, quite witchy and hard to pigeonhole

Witchy is a great word to describe an album. Agree. Really getting into it the last few nights.
Filler.

Re: 2021 in Music
Today at 10:01:23 pm
Just waiting for a moment to pump out Lingua Ignota for the first time. Caligula was so special, that it requires some reverence. Difficult with young kids and a freakin puppy. Her life is hard enough as it is...


edit: the puppy I mean.
Filler.

Re: 2021 in Music
Today at 10:18:36 pm
Gave a listen to UMO today and was immediately irritated, then attracted then irritated again. It's odd because for example, there are certain songs by Shit and Shine that I can only listen to ONCE. Getting through one or two of them deserves some sort of medal ceremony, but then they can just start oiling me up with 6 pairs of hands the song after.

Nobody on here is getting thru the whole of this for example... but I did... trapped in a fucking car going at 80mph 8)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aRyzBNSxVRg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aRyzBNSxVRg</a>
Filler.

Re: 2021 in Music
Today at 10:27:26 pm
I didn't really like the vocals on UMO but I would gladly make my way to them at a festival - a bit Ween like at times which I'll always like.

This is the tune that comes before that mental mash up above and it's surely universally loved.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SQkvjFl1k-E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SQkvjFl1k-E</a>
Filler.

Re: 2021 in Music
Today at 10:37:30 pm
Really enjoyed a Tim's Listening Party thing on twitter with The Shadracks

Big Billy Childish noise but lots of Pixies in there too. Great stuff,

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f7UP8Vh1WQA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f7UP8Vh1WQA</a>
