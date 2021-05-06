« previous next »
AndyMuller

Yesterday at 09:40:48 pm
Squid album doing it for me at the moment. Fellas voice grows on you the mad bastard.
jackh

Yesterday at 09:56:17 pm
AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:40:48 pm
Squid album doing it for me at the moment. Fellas voice grows on you the mad bastard.

Keep forgetting I've got this!  Must listen...!
smutchin

Today at 06:19:05 pm
AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:40:48 pm
Squid album doing it for me at the moment. Fellas voice grows on you the mad bastard.

There was a great piece on NPR recently, about the new wave of British "post punk" bands, which said in a roundabout kind of way that his voice was a necessary part of the overall effect of their music. I have to say I agree.

Also has lots to say about BCNR and Dry Cleaning, among others. Worth reading...
https://www.npr.org/2021/05/06/993931617/new-wave-post-punk-brexit-squid-dry-cleaning-black-country-new-road?t=1624281736672&t=1625159527721

I wasn't convinced by the BCNR album at first, but it has really grown on me. A lot.
smutchin

Today at 06:22:27 pm
jackh on Yesterday at 12:40:24 pm
Anyone got/heard Lucy Dacus' third album?  Home Video was released last week, with the single 'Hot & Heavy' (below) having been out for a few weeks.

I don't know boygenius but I like Phoebe Bridgers' solo stuff, and I keep hearing Hot & Heavy on the radio and I like it very much, so will investigate further. Didn't realise Lucy Dacus had done solo stuff before. The last 16 months of WFH have made it much easier to keep up to date with new music, but there's so much good stuff I've missed out on in the last few years due to seemingly spending all my waking hours in the office... gah!
smutchin

Today at 06:32:30 pm
AndyMuller on June 28, 2021, 02:46:22 pm
The latest Matt Berry album is really good.

Stuart Maconie played a track off that last weekend and it was an instant hit for me. Thanks for reminding me, I'm going to download the album right away...

I find it hard to take Matt Berry seriously as a musician but I'm constantly surprised at just how good his stuff is.
