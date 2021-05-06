Anyone got/heard Lucy Dacus' third album? Home Video was released last week, with the single 'Hot & Heavy' (below) having been out for a few weeks.



I don't know boygenius but I like Phoebe Bridgers' solo stuff, and I keep hearing Hot & Heavy on the radio and I like it very much, so will investigate further. Didn't realise Lucy Dacus had done solo stuff before. The last 16 months of WFH have made it much easier to keep up to date with new music, but there's so much good stuff I've missed out on in the last few years due to seemingly spending all my waking hours in the office... gah!