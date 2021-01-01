https://chinabot.bandcamp.com/album/own
- Enjoying this this morning. Bit of odd pop from Japan. Loads of mad stuff coming from over there lately, some great reissues too.
Japanese folk, Juke and Footwork meet in a joyful, hook-filled union on Jap Kasais newest album, OWN ℃. Using the Japanese concept of 温故知新 (onko-chishin), meaning "developing new ideas based on study of the past," Jap Kasai finds a totally unique expression of Japanese Ondo and Minyo folk music infused with a hypnotic and exuberant modernity.
Jap Kasai has been experimenting with ancient folk styles since 2015. He later discovered Footwork and juke.
They created a new groove by sampling old soul music. They use soulful voices effectively, explains the Kyoto-based producer. So, I decided to replace [the vocals] with Japanese Monyo folk songs, because it was said that Minyo was the soul music of the country where I was born. At first it was half a joke. But, I gradually felt the depth of Minyo.
The marriage of Minyo and footwork isnt as strange as it might sound on paper. On OWN ℃, the rhythmic, distended vocal style of Minyo singers (often backed by Jap Kasais own vocals) and the skittish, loose architecture of footwork creates a compelling new style that honours both musical traditions. Tracks such as 酔鴨 yoi kamo build in a grooving, circular loop, driven onwards by a ramshackle undercurrent of complex beats.
Juke is a relatively new rhythm, but somehow ancient, says Jap Kasai. And fast rhythms make you feel slow in a way. Curiously, I got the same feeling when listening to Japanese folk songs. It's often a mix of slow drum rhythms and fast, metallic rhythms. Voices are also used differently from the West. I found this very interesting.
The title OWN ℃ combines a number of his concerns as an artist. It is a nod to his grandmother, ヲウン or Woun. Also, as he explains, "OWN ℃ can be read as "Ondo" in Japanese. And also OWN ℃ means "own body temperature". It is important in coronavirus disasters. Therefore, a simple wordplay gets a strange meaning.