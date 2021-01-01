« previous next »
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 05:26:47 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 01:49:16 pm
Was never a huge Wolf Alice fan but I quite like the handful of tracks Ive heard off the new album, nothing strikes me as mind-blowing, but not bad. The hype seems a bit over the top but Ill give the album a listen.

But I don't get this snobbish attitude over what is and isnt real music, like you can draw a line between what is authentic and worthy of being liked, and what isnt  and everything on the wrong side of the line is not real music because its produced by the wrong person, or being hyped too much, or because the band might play stadiums. And that because of that, their motivations cant possibly be genuine so its all fake and worthless. Its not some amazing revelation that music is hyped and marketed to a target audience - even the most authentic music. But the quality (or otherwise) of the music is separate from that.

Whether I like or dislike a song has nothing to do with who produced it, how its been marketed, or whether the band play stadiums or not. Some people cant seem to draw the line at just disliking / hating certain music  there has to be an extra layer of self-righteousness to justify their opinion and make them feel superior. So they suggest that the artists themselves are not genuine and its not real music. Also this categorising of certain music as being music for (insert social / cultural stereotype) is really patronising - people like music for their own reasons, I don't get this attitude some people have thats like these people only like this music because theyre brainwashed, but I can think for myself. Maybe people are enjoying the Wolf Alice album because they just like the songs?

How do you know you're not just being 'sold' the music that you like?
Great post.
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 06:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Yesterday at 02:12:28 pm
That's an easy one. Because most of them can't even give it away!  Next question....

Nice post though. Feels like an actual proper discussion could happen. 

Nothing wrong with wanting to 'Bring it to the stadium' - but if that is your stated aim, then we have decidedly different ideas about music . You are selling me a product, not an album. There's a difference between wanting to be the biggest band in the world and wanting to be the best band in the world. Sometimes the 2 cross over, and the music carries the band all the way to the stadium - Flaming Lips, PJ Harvey, Radiohead. Other times it comes across as horribly cynical. When a band has the big guns of a major label behind them like this - it's got nothing to do with wanting you to hear the music. It's got more to do with wanting you to buy/stream the album, click the link, buy the ticket.  I want to be moved by music, not merely be a demographic it's aimed at. 

I like a lot of your points, but I find the moved by music comment most interesting and want to delve in.

I'm a fan of Wolf Alice through word of mouth, no doubt the friend who asked me to see a gig a few years ago had been manipulated by the marketing men and is just a drone within his demographic though. Even so, the marketing only gets you so far. It might get the song on the radio, the Aryan race photo in some glossy music mag (assuming they still have those), might get me to actually buy the album. What it can't do though is explain me having the album on repeat on me headphones, being continually moved by each track, each crescendo reminding me of another album I loved, Dream Pop, Shoegaze, U2, Fleetwood Mac, the 80s and 90s, memory's of albums I love which are BIG and not afraid of it.

I'm not good at describing how I feel when listening to music, so you'll not get some in depth analysis of why it's a great album. It's not something I can talk about objectively, like say how the reds play on a weekend. It's something more personal, no one can tell or force anyone to be moved by anything else. We all have our own makeup and baggage. It's all just a load of vibrations. All I know is that it's not marketing that's moving me.

On the Flaming Lips, I'm a bit of an anorak of theirs. We're only still talking about them because some Warner Bros execs took a chance on them. They had to tone down their mad shit and make a more commercial sounding albums in the early 90s. Then they started dealing with heroin and making 4 CD albums, had their record deal on their last legs but with whatever production money they had with Zaireeka, they blew it on Soft Bulletin and the rest is history.

How did I become a fan? Saw they on Jonathan Ross one night, the marketing men pushing their latest album Yoshimi down our throats. I can honestly say if one musical moment changed my life, it was that. So I'm a bit less precious about marketing as I know it can be a gateway to a lot of good in the world. Live and let live my friend.
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 06:22:06 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 05:26:47 pm
Great post.
Agreed. There's been some pretty patronising and misinformed posts over the last page or so.
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 06:38:44 pm »
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 06:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 06:22:06 pm
Agreed. There's been some pretty patronising and misinformed posts over the last page or so.

Ouch. I mean, I've been called patronising before, and happy to hold my hands up. Guilty. Will gladly take the judge's sentence. But misinformed... :'(
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 07:08:05 pm »
I'm definitely patronising and misinformed. This has been a better chat than the usual though, so worth the stain on my soul.

Good post Damomad, will come back later. Appreciate you taking the time. Huge Flaming Lips fan too.

I wouldn't take anything personally lads. This thread used to be 50 or 60 pages a year with some spectacular arguments. Sam was grandstanding with lettuce shite every 5 minutes  Was better for it. I'm just a bitter auld fecker.
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 07:34:50 pm »
15 months of global pandemic has left me yearning for the sounds of home and wanting to listen to new stuff by Crowded House & Counting Crows, so my credentials are pretty much in the basement in this discussion and so I'm keeping quiet ;D
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 07:44:46 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 06:57:02 pm
Ouch. I mean, I've been called patronising before, and happy to hold my hands up. Guilty. Will gladly take the judge's sentence. But misinformed... :'(
The misinformed comment wasn't actually directed at you, it's pretty obvious you know a lot about music - certainly much more than me - though I do think your post was patronising. Still, I think you probably wrote it in the knowledge that it was but hey it was well written so *shrug*.

I can't speak for everyone who likes Blue Weekend or Wolf Alice more generally but personally speaking it's not like I listen to it unaware of all the marketing hullabaloo that surrounds all mainstream bands these days. I like the new album for what it is - a nice pop/indie album. If it's not for you fair enough - though seems like you've listened to one of the weaker songs on the album and made your mind up based on that rather than listen to the whole album?

Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 07:56:14 pm »
The RAWK hipster gatekeepers are not innocent in recommending bad music though. I remember a couple of years ago a few of them were hyping this metal album up, think it had an astronaut on the cover or something and the band made a comeback after 20 years?

I gave it a whirl and it was some of the weirdest, apocalyptic doom nonsense Ive ever listened to, I was close to throwing my phone in the sea.
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 08:04:40 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 07:56:14 pm
The RAWK hipster gatekeepers are not innocent in recommending bad music though. I remember a couple of years ago a few of them were hyping this metal album up, think it had an astronaut on the cover or something and the band made a comeback after 20 years?

I gave it a whirl and it was some of the weirdest, apocalyptic doom nonsense Ive ever listened to, I was close to throwing my phone in the sea.

 :lmao The last Sleep album I think. Still a banger. For some reason completely entwined with the joy of the first CL final run for me.

Totally deserved after all my bullshit today.

Doom metal is like Indie pop you either like it or you don't.
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 08:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Yesterday at 08:04:40 pm
:lmao The last Sleep album I think. Still a banger. For some reason completely entwined with the joy of the first CL final run for me.

Totally deserved after all my bullshit today.

Doom metal is like Indie pop you either like it or you don't.

Thats the one  ;D

Maybe I needed to be really stoned to enjoy it?!  ;D
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 08:11:33 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:06:43 pm
Thats the one  ;D

Maybe I needed to be really stoned to enjoy it?!  ;D

They definitely were when they recorded it. Would do no harm.
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 08:12:17 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 04:56:02 pm
There's a reason lots of people are hearing this album though. It's marketing. It's the PR machine. Payola. My main gripe with it is that it's not the music that has forced its way through to many listeners. It's the brute force of the marketing campaign. And I don't really think that is separate from the music. Because they don't bother to spend the marketing campaign on bands that aren't, on some level, lowest common denominator music. I mean, I could be proved wrong here and Harry Pussy, Horse Lords and Hen Ogledd might all have billboards and dirigibles floating all over Hartlepool and Hebden Bridge, I dunno, I've not really been anywhere for 18 months, except work and the middle aisle at Aldi.

I've condensed this but you raise a great point in mentioning Spotify and the PR machine. Recently I've been getting the odd notification of "New Album", upon opening Spotify, by such and such band I like (not Wolf Alice in this case). And immediately I can listen to it. There's no walking to the shop or buying on Amazon and waiting for a delivery, unwrapping it, sticking it in the oven. It's instant consumption. I can't put my finger on it but it all feels more sinister than the days of TV advertising, buying a physical copy and being made to wait for it. Before streaming, I would actively have to go out and choose, whereas now the choice is made for me. I really need to pack Spotify in to be honest, especially with them fucking artists over with fees so much.

Quote from: Chip Evans on Yesterday at 07:08:05 pm
I'm definitely patronising and misinformed. This has been a better chat than the usual though, so worth the stain on my soul.

Good post Damomad, will come back later. Appreciate you taking the time. Huge Flaming Lips fan too.

I wouldn't take anything personally lads. This thread used to be 50 or 60 pages a year with some spectacular arguments. Sam was grandstanding with lettuce shite every 5 minutes  Was better for it. I'm just a bitter auld fecker.

No gripes here, looking forward to it  :)
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 08:57:32 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 07:56:14 pm
The RAWK hipster gatekeepers are not innocent in recommending bad music though. I remember a couple of years ago a few of them were hyping this metal album up, think it had an astronaut on the cover or something and the band made a comeback after 20 years?

I gave it a whirl and it was some of the weirdest, apocalyptic doom nonsense Ive ever listened to, I was close to throwing my phone in the sea.
;D Mate, that album was ace and I usually can't stand metal, aside from the riffs are fun to play. But I get what you're saying, taste is always gonna be a personal thing and no one ever really likes the stuff they like being criticised. Also the mental image of a man so enraged by an album that he hoys his phone into the sea is a cracker.

Nice one everybody for all the debate; as many have said, a bit of good natured back and forth makes these threads a lot more interesting. Can't be arsed to throw my own opinion in as I'm one of nature's fencesitters (and still haven't listened to the album in question, though I'll probably have to after all this), but it's been fun to read.
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 09:03:44 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 08:57:32 pm
;D Mate, that album was ace and I usually can't stand metal, aside from the riffs are fun to play. But I get what you're saying, taste is always gonna be a personal thing and no one ever really likes the stuff they like being criticised. Also the mental image of a man so enraged by an album that he hoys his phone into the sea is a cracker.

Nice one everybody for all the debate; as many have said, a bit of good natured back and forth makes these threads a lot more interesting. Can't be arsed to throw my own opinion in as I'm one of nature's fencesitters (and still haven't listened to the album in question, though I'll probably have to after all this), but it's been fun to read.

I suspect we'll be back at it in either side of New Year ;D
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 10:05:02 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 04:56:02 pm
Good post. As Chip says, we have a debate on our hands. Which is always better.

I don't mind if people like it, that's to be expected. There'll always be someone who likes almost any piece of music. Even if it is just the long-suffering partner of the bearded soyamilkywhite troubadour, who dutifully claps the loudest at his weekly open mic triumphs.

Just felt it was a bit groupthinky in here with all the announcements that they'd made the album of the year, how great it was etc. More than happy to play the c*nt in search of debate, frankly. I'm not arsed.  I'm no authority on authenticity. We have Smooth FM on in the car. Altogether now, 'Coast to coast, L.A to Chicago, Western maaaale...'

There's a reason lots of people are hearing this album though. It's marketing. It's the PR machine. Payola. My main gripe with it is that it's not the music that has forced its way through to many listeners. It's the brute force of the marketing campaign. And I don't really think that is separate from the music. Because they don't bother to spend the marketing campaign on bands that aren't, on some level, lowest common denominator music. I mean, I could be proved wrong here and Harry Pussy, Horse Lords and Hen Ogledd might all have billboards and dirigibles floating all over Hartlepool and Hebden Bridge, I dunno, I've not really been anywhere for 18 months, except work and the middle aisle at Aldi.

For me, it's the difference between searching for something, because you're into it, and being served it up, because it's just...there. I can tell the difference between supermarket loaves and a fine boulangerie bread. Who produced it does matter! Will I walk further for a better loaf, rather than buy a pack of Tory-donating Warburtons? Yes, I will. I did the other night. Excellent for my step count too.

And I know I am also sold music, I'm not naive enough to believe that I'm not influenced by any type of marketing. I'm not superhuman. We're all susceptible. The musician's PR guys send it to Aquarium Drunkard or Gilles Peterson or The Quietus or whoever, they listen to it, if they like it they play it on their shows and feature it on their site, and then I see it, and if I like it, I buy it. That's a frequent occurrence. I'm a mark as much as anyone. A rube, a dupe, a hick. 'Ooh, that's got a pretty cover. Worth a go.'

But you know, at least on the smaller level for bands, there's not a load of bloodsucking middle management record company execs getting fat off the blood of the artists. At least my money is going to pay for musicians' livelihoods, rather than repay a massive marketing budget which the band owe the label. At least I can watch these bands in a non o2-arena type venue. I always question bands getting to a stadium size whatever their music sounds like, because honestly, nearly all music sounds like shit in an aircraft hangar. Is that what they want? To have their carefully crafted tunes reduced to kick drum, snare and lead vocal? Because that's mostly what you hear once you reach stadium size. It's a misguided ambition if you ask me. And I know, absolutely nobody did.

To go back to the lettuce, because I'm not letting it go, my sacred Lactuca sativa - service station sandwiches do a job. They fill a hole for many people, travelling long distances, who require enough sustenance to see them through.

But don't bring the lamentable butty into a fine dining establishment* and tell me they're coming for their Michelin stars. Because they're not. It's undercooked and over-seasoned. There's more salt on that than in the Maldon marshlands. Monica Galetti be spitting that shit out and Marcus Wareing is stamping on it.

I can't guarantee Gregg Wallace won't lick it up off the floor though. He's a wildcard with his extra G.





*I mean, we are supposed to be musical connoisseurs here, right? Or are we those people who when someone asks 'What music do you like?', we respond 'Oh, all kinds really...from Robbie Williams to Ed Sheeran. All of it, y'know'




Oh, and also - fuck Royal Blood. And Spotify. Deffo those guys.

How did you manage to get Gregg Wallace into that post?  ;D I'm curious now, do all your posts include some kind of obscure food reference?

Had to Google those artists to check they were real. Had to be careful with Harry Pussy though...

I agree with you about the way that people are becoming aware of this album, but I don't kmow why it matters. I'm generally a fan of what you might call indie / guitar music, but Wolf Alice are one of those bands that had kind of passed me by, other than a couple of tracks. Having heard rave reviews about the album I'm more likely to listen to it than I would otherwise; there'll be people who've never heard of them, maybe even people who've never listened to this kind of music at all, who will now try listening to them. I don't see what's wrong with that. They can then form their own opinion on whether they like it - so they might get this music 'forced' on them to some extent, but they still have the choice whether or not to like it. If they do, it might open up a whole new world of music to them.

And yes, of course, record companies will always look at demographics and target audiences and market their music accordingly, but I don't go along with the assumption that artists are always operating with the same cynicism when creating their music, rather than just creating something they like and want people to hear. You're obviously then free to dislike or hate whatever they produce. I just don't get the need to put it down as not 'real' music based on the way it's being marketed.

Sorry think the debate might have moved on since I was here last, but that's my take on it. Probably came across a little sanctimonious to begin with. Probably just feeling argumentative today!
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 10:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 06:22:06 pm
Agreed. There's been some pretty patronising and misinformed posts over the last page or so.

But none so misinformed and patronising as yours. Good grief get over yourself.


Why are you all such melts when others don't like the music you like?




Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 07:56:14 pm
The RAWK hipster gatekeepers are not innocent in recommending bad music though. I remember a couple of years ago a few of them were hyping this metal album up, think it had an astronaut on the cover or something and the band made a comeback after 20 years?

I gave it a whirl and it was some of the weirdest, apocalyptic doom nonsense Ive ever listened to, I was close to throwing my phone in the sea.

A proper review of an album I love ;D  :thumbup

Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 10:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 10:05:02 pm
Sorry think the debate might have moved on since I was here last, but that's my take on it. Probably came across a little sanctimonious to begin with. Probably just feeling argumentative today!

I enjoyed reading your responses Rob, and if I'm honest, I was also feeling argumentative. Maybe it's the warm weather. Was just fun to write something, haven't done it for a while so got really into it.

It's good to have a discussion about these things, and even if I don't actually act like it, I respect everyone in here  ;D

Just nice to have the thread buzzing again really.

Music is life. With all the love and hate and good and bad and everything inbetween.

Peace and lettuce x





Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 11:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 10:37:45 pm
But none so misinformed and patronising as yours. Good grief get over yourself.


Why are you all such melts when others don't like the music you like?




A proper review of an album I love ;D  :thumbup
Doesn't really make sense but you do you mate.
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 11:49:14 pm »
"New" CAN live album:

Amazing
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 11:51:37 pm »
Really like the new Lorde single.

Probably another example of me being a gullible melt though! Had the wool pulled over my eyes by the marketing gurus again  ;D
Re: 2021 in Music
Re: 2021 in Music
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 11:45:31 pm
Doesn't really make sense but you do you mate.

More patronising. You're a natural obviously. Is it like a first stop off for you when someone has a different opinion to yours or is a passing phase?
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #342 on: Today at 07:38:13 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:49:14 pm
"New" CAN live album:

Amazing

It's excellent. They're releasing a good few more live concerts in the coming months/years - tho I think CD is the best format - one track on the 3xlp takes up 3 sides! ;D
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #343 on: Today at 07:38:32 am »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 11:51:37 pm
Really like the new Lorde single.

Probably another example of me being a gullible melt though! Had the wool pulled over my eyes by the marketing gurus again  ;D

Theyve just repackaged Moving On Up for you  ;)
