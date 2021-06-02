Couldn't wait to weigh in any longer. You can take this with a pinch of salt, I just love ranting every now and thenI've heard little bits before. But in the interests of being current, I just took a listen to the Wolf Alice single, 'Smile'. The lead off single from their much-vaunted masterwork 'Blue Weekend'.It's not good.You're being sold this lads. They've focus marketed it. There's graphs, and pie charts, and execs on Zoom behind this. Algorithms. 'Sell it to the lads who buy three albums a year'. Mondeo man, as they used to call him. A new band for people who want to say they're still into music like they were when they were young - but aren't really interested in anything. Just stick some 90s stuff in the (*Nigella voice*) micro-wa-ve. It sounds a bit like this, and a bit like that, but so indistinct as to sound like the musical equivalent of vaseline on the lens. Be alright on the Spotify playlist like. Your mum or partner won't ask you to turn it off. The ever-increasingly awful 6 Music will no doubt playlist it to fuck.See you can just look at the production credit on their LP*. Everyone should look at the production credits on albums. It's kind of an important set of jobs, producing, engineering, mixing etc. I really recommend it. Sometimes you find the best stuff by looking at who is behind the glass.Produced by...Markus Dravs. Famous for producing such luminaries as Mumford & Sons, Coldplay, Kings of Leon, and Hozier. He's the guy you call when you absolutely have to take it to the stadiums, which we all know means getting watered down and catering to as many people as possible without offending anyone.They're a service station sandwich of a band. It resembles music, it has all the features of music, but...it's not actual music. It's the soggy representation of lettuce in that service station sandwich. The lettuce doesn't even want to be lettuce anymore. It doesn't even know if it really ever was truly a real living lettuce. It's just a signifier of something green. Something leafy. An avatar of something leafy.CGI lettuce.A computer generated image of lettuce displayed on the screen beside the main stage at Leeds festival. "I really want to be a good sandwich for you sir, but the value engineering has stolen my very soul." I wanted to be the crunch in your service station sandwich. But we all know there's not really any crunch there. No nutritional value. Just a suggestion of vegetation.Album of the year? It's not even Britannia Music Club album of the month February 1996 quality.*of course, you can't see the fucking credits on Spotify, can you? Because they don't give a shiny shite about music.