« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2021 in Music  (Read 11229 times)

Offline cloggypop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:10:13 pm »
I'm not sure why anyone is listening to anything not made by John Dwyer myself though. He's been one busy fucker.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,097
    • @hartejack
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:36:20 pm »
Quote from: cloggypop on Yesterday at 10:08:10 pm
I don't get Wolf Alice at all myself. Seen them in Liverpool and Amsterdam and yeah pure rock school with a fit female singer. Bit dull and not really getting it for me. Royal Blood are shite as well while I'm here.

This seems a bit demeaning  :-\
Logged

Offline cloggypop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 10:39:07 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 10:36:20 pm
This seems a bit demeaning  :-\

I agree but you should probably take it up with the marketing group behind them.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,521
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 10:51:57 pm »
I cant think of any organic, natural bands that have came together and made it lately can you? I think the rock school shout these days is a load of shite.
Logged

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 10:55:11 pm »
Is the Wolf Alice thing the new War on Drugs thing? I neither love nor hate either group by the way, before anyone shouts at me. Haven't heard the latest album that's getting all the love mind, so that could tip me over the edge either way.

Their name irritates me a bit though, not that that's got anything to do with anything.
Logged

Online SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,987
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 11:00:56 pm »
Couldn't wait to weigh in any longer. You can take this with a pinch of salt, I just love ranting every now and then ;D

I've heard little bits before. But in the interests of being current, I just took a listen to the Wolf Alice single, 'Smile'. The lead off single from their much-vaunted masterwork 'Blue Weekend'.

It's not good.

You're being sold this lads. They've focus marketed it. There's graphs, and pie charts, and execs on Zoom behind this. Algorithms. 'Sell it to the lads who buy three albums a year'. Mondeo man, as they used to call him. A new band for people who want to say they're still into music like they were when they were young - but aren't really interested in anything. Just stick some 90s stuff in the (*Nigella voice*) micro-wa-ve. It sounds a bit like this, and a bit like that, but so indistinct as to sound like the musical equivalent of vaseline on the lens. Be alright on the Spotify playlist like. Your mum or partner won't ask you to turn it off. The ever-increasingly awful 6 Music will no doubt playlist it to fuck.

See you can just look at the production credit on their LP*. Everyone should look at the production credits on albums. It's kind of an important set of jobs, producing, engineering, mixing etc. I really recommend it. Sometimes you find the best stuff by looking at who is behind the glass.

Produced by...Markus Dravs. Famous for producing such luminaries as Mumford & Sons, Coldplay, Kings of Leon, and Hozier. He's the guy you call when you absolutely have to take it to the stadiums, which we all know means getting watered down and catering to as many people as possible without offending anyone.


They're a service station sandwich of a band. It resembles music, it has all the features of music, but...it's not actual music. It's the soggy representation of lettuce in that service station sandwich. The lettuce doesn't even want to be lettuce anymore. It doesn't even know if it really ever was truly a real living lettuce. It's just a signifier of something green. Something leafy. An avatar of something leafy.

CGI lettuce.

A computer generated image of lettuce displayed on the screen beside the main stage at Leeds festival. "I really want to be a good sandwich for you sir, but the value engineering has stolen my very soul." I wanted to be the crunch in your service station sandwich. But we all know there's not really any crunch there. No nutritional value. Just a suggestion of vegetation.

Album of the year? It's not even Britannia Music Club album of the month February 1996 quality.







*of course, you can't see the fucking credits on Spotify, can you? Because they don't give a shiny shite about music.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,068
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:38:03 pm
I mean come on, Filler only likes The Fall and some other mad obscure shit. I wouldnt take any notice.

;D

Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,068
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 11:05:31 pm »
I love you Sam.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,097
    • @hartejack
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 11:15:20 pm »
Can see heels being dug in on this topic...and it cropping up again around New Year ;D

I like their 2nd record (haven't heard the first) and have enjoyed my first few listens to the new one.  Hoping/looking forward to squeezing in a few more listens before the weekend, after which time will be spent listening to new records from Garbage and Sleater-Kinney, the Mammoth WVH debut, and the Sharon Van Etten reissue.
Logged

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 11:15:23 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 11:00:56 pm

As I said, ambivalent about the band in question thus far, but that is the almighty mother of epic takedowns. You really should be a writer Sam, that was brilliant.

Actually, maybe you are a writer - I don't know you apart from on here, you could be anything really. Maybe you sell service station sandwiches, maybe you produce Mumford and Sons, who knows. You can really fucking write though, whatever it is you actually do for a day job.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:18:58 pm by Djozer »
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,711
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #290 on: Today at 06:53:25 am »
Wolf Alice on Drugs....Processed Food Rock...which is fine if you like processed food...and there's plenty of it knocking about.








Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,711
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #291 on: Today at 06:56:15 am »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 11:00:56 pm
Couldn't wait to weigh in any longer......



Well thats '  2021 In Music'  post of the year sorted.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:01:22 am by FlashingBlade »
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,349
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #292 on: Today at 07:53:48 am »
I take it Sam wont be queueing for the RSD edition on Saturday.  :D

What a post.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 874
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #293 on: Today at 08:11:57 am »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 11:00:56 pm
Couldn't wait to weigh in any longer. You can take this with a pinch of salt, I just love ranting every now and then ;D

I've heard little bits before. But in the interests of being current, I just took a listen to the Wolf Alice single, 'Smile'. The lead off single from their much-vaunted masterwork 'Blue Weekend'.

It's not good.

You're being sold this lads. They've focus marketed it. There's graphs, and pie charts, and execs on Zoom behind this. Algorithms. 'Sell it to the lads who buy three albums a year'. Mondeo man, as they used to call him. A new band for people who want to say they're still into music like they were when they were young - but aren't really interested in anything. Just stick some 90s stuff in the (*Nigella voice*) micro-wa-ve. It sounds a bit like this, and a bit like that, but so indistinct as to sound like the musical equivalent of vaseline on the lens. Be alright on the Spotify playlist like. Your mum or partner won't ask you to turn it off. The ever-increasingly awful 6 Music will no doubt playlist it to fuck.

See you can just look at the production credit on their LP*. Everyone should look at the production credits on albums. It's kind of an important set of jobs, producing, engineering, mixing etc. I really recommend it. Sometimes you find the best stuff by looking at who is behind the glass.

Produced by...Markus Dravs. Famous for producing such luminaries as Mumford & Sons, Coldplay, Kings of Leon, and Hozier. He's the guy you call when you absolutely have to take it to the stadiums, which we all know means getting watered down and catering to as many people as possible without offending anyone.


They're a service station sandwich of a band. It resembles music, it has all the features of music, but...it's not actual music. It's the soggy representation of lettuce in that service station sandwich. The lettuce doesn't even want to be lettuce anymore. It doesn't even know if it really ever was truly a real living lettuce. It's just a signifier of something green. Something leafy. An avatar of something leafy.

CGI lettuce.

A computer generated image of lettuce displayed on the screen beside the main stage at Leeds festival. "I really want to be a good sandwich for you sir, but the value engineering has stolen my very soul." I wanted to be the crunch in your service station sandwich. But we all know there's not really any crunch there. No nutritional value. Just a suggestion of vegetation.

Album of the year? It's not even Britannia Music Club album of the month February 1996 quality.







*of course, you can't see the fucking credits on Spotify, can you? Because they don't give a shiny shite about music.

 :wellin that is a belter of a post. Have to say, it is refreshing to see people lay into a hype band again, it almost feels like we are getting back to a bit of normality.

Can't wait for this Wolf Alice stadium tour!
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,521
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #294 on: Today at 08:48:09 am »
Boss post Sam however sometimes a bit of processed music is needed to balance out the twee, folky, white men with beards crying over spilt milk shite.
Logged

Online LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,552
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #295 on: Today at 09:34:32 am »
Loved this on last week's Jools Holland show

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/MRb9_F-CZHE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/MRb9_F-CZHE</a>
Logged

Online SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,987
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #296 on: Today at 09:47:57 am »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 09:34:32 am
Loved this on last week's Jools Holland show

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/MRb9_F-CZHE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/MRb9_F-CZHE</a>

I like these a lot. Got the vinyl a while back.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Online LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,552
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #297 on: Today at 10:27:38 am »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 09:47:57 am
I like these a lot. Got the vinyl a while back.

Got such a good groove to it, sounds like it could of been released in the early 70's.

I will dig deeper and listen to more of their stuff.
Logged

Offline Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #298 on: Today at 10:54:29 am »
That's a banger of a post, Sam!  :lmao Won't be looking at my sandwich the same later.

Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:48:09 am
Boss post Sam however sometimes a bit of processed music is needed to balance out the twee, folky, white men with beards crying over spilt milk shite.

It's all white people dude. Wolf Alice look like an advert for the Aryan race in the band photo I just googled - the whitest band I've ever seen, except for the slightly sallow skinned fella stuck at the back.  Can't imagine they're gonna sound like Funkadelic.



Will never knowingly hear them either. Like Djozer I can't get beyond their terrible name.

Fuck Royal Blood too. Adverts keep popping up all over the internet. Sound like a band that have only ever listened to the first Killer's album, Muses greatest hits and U2s Beautiful Day on repeat for their entire lives.  Dreadful - music for squeeky clean Sky Sports League One highlights packages.

Nothing wrong with obscure music either - the best things happen on the fringes or where the marketing industry can't get near - although your Ma might tell you to turn it down lads, so maybe not for you all.

Logged

Offline cloggypop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #299 on: Today at 11:11:21 am »
It's a bit demeaning the way that the rest of Wolf Alice have blurry faces
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,711
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #300 on: Today at 11:18:56 am »
" Can we lose the boys?"
" apparently not"
" ok just blur them then...and make her head seem twice as big"



"My, what a big head you have Miss Wolf Alice"

" All the better for profiling me in marketing me.. er I mean the band " Said the big bad Wolf Alice.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:22:11 am by FlashingBlade »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #301 on: Today at 11:28:25 am »
Quote from: cloggypop on Today at 11:11:21 am
It's a bit demeaning the way that the rest of Wolf Alice have blurry faces

It's so Rolling Stones 1967.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,412
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #302 on: Today at 11:38:35 am »
Well, that was a quick turnaround in the RAWK hivemind. Wolf Alice were cool for most of page 7.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,521
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #303 on: Today at 11:42:50 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:38:35 am
Well, that was a quick turnaround in the RAWK hivemind. Wolf Alice were cool for most of page 7.

True  ;D

Taylor Swift won AOTY in here last year though so it is only the minority going at them by the looks of it.
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 874
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #304 on: Today at 11:45:17 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 10:54:29 am
It's all white people dude. Wolf Alice look like an advert for the Aryan race in the band photo I just googled - the whitest band I've ever seen, except for the slightly sallow skinned fella stuck at the back.  Can't imagine they're gonna sound like Funkadelic.

 :lmao

Some of you lads must be missing the HT threads in the off season the way you are overreacting.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,097
    • @hartejack
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #305 on: Today at 11:58:03 am »
These threads are usually nicer places to be, and tend to avoid the belittling tone - 'live & let live'.  Suddenly feels like the F1 thread.

A band I 'like', rather than 'love' in any way - rather them get some 'crossover' success and possibly represent a gateway to other bands (for youngster & mainstream listeners) than a lot of the other people are exposed to in their passive listening.  Not sure it's all as insidious as implied really - I'm not going to begrudge some young writers & musicians working with any producer in particular and harbouring ambitions for a couple of big hits & big-stage performances.

As an aside, I noticed that Ugo Ehiogu was a joint-founder of the 'Dirty Hit' label that they've been on since their second EP - didn't know he was involved in this sort of thing in his (sadly all too short) life after his playing career ended.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,521
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #306 on: Today at 12:04:15 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 11:58:03 am
As an aside, I noticed that Ugo Ehiogu was a joint-founder of the 'Dirty Hit' label that they've been on since their second EP - didn't know he was involved in this sort of thing in his (sadly all too short) life after his playing career ended.

Kinell just had to Wiki that, didn't even know he had died!
Logged

Offline Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #307 on: Today at 12:38:21 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 11:45:17 am
:lmao

Some of you lads must be missing the HT threads in the off season the way you are overreacting.

Touche!  :lmao Guilty, your honour, suppose I did kinda compare them to the Nazis - I'm defo a prick.

Sometimes you just have to take a completely irrational position based on an album you'll never have any interest in hearing and go to town.  It beats standing outside and shouting at the sky.   Rarely post in here these days as the music discussed is increasingly dull and algorithm-y, at least this was a bit more lively.

The implication people are sexist, or music snobs, or only interested in the white male gaze for expressing a lack of interest in the hype machine is equally annoying.  Filler and probably Sam, unlike me, went to the trouble of listening to the album and formed an opinion. 

No begrudgery, I'm sure everyone's arguments are mostly meant in gest and the same spirit as the War On Drugs wars in the past, tongue firmly in cheek - it's only tunes, like.   

I'll wait for all the posts as good as Sam's defending the album. What does it have to say? Has it a hidden depth beyond the assumed stadium blandery above? Heard people say it's a step up for them musically - why?

I'm sure it's the sound of the summer anyway - enjoy.

(Back to paying for my obscure viola and tape loop EPs - https://krutrecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-rounds. Royal Blood can still fuck off)
Logged

Online SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,987
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #308 on: Today at 01:18:25 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 11:45:17 am
:lmao

Some of you lads must be missing the HT threads in the off season the way you are overreacting.

Missing the HT threads? You were the one calling the AOTY in June  ;D  Exactly the same as Pirlo and co celebrating in their dressing room at the Ataturk that...  ;)

Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 11:15:23 pm
whatever it is you actually do for a day job.

I'm a librarian. So you were close  :D we're all frustrated writers of a sort here
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 874
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #309 on: Today at 01:30:18 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 01:18:25 pm
Missing the HT threads? You were the one calling the AOTY in June  ;D  Exactly the same as Pirlo and co celebrating in their dressing room at the Ataturk that...  ;)

 :lmao I see this more like Madrid, we're up and I've looked at the Spurs line up in the 2nd half so can start taking selfies with the trophy, it's done :)
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,599
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #310 on: Today at 01:49:16 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 11:00:56 pm
Couldn't wait to weigh in any longer. You can take this with a pinch of salt, I just love ranting every now and then ;D

I've heard little bits before. But in the interests of being current, I just took a listen to the Wolf Alice single, 'Smile'. The lead off single from their much-vaunted masterwork 'Blue Weekend'.

It's not good.

You're being sold this lads. They've focus marketed it. There's graphs, and pie charts, and execs on Zoom behind this. Algorithms. 'Sell it to the lads who buy three albums a year'. Mondeo man, as they used to call him. A new band for people who want to say they're still into music like they were when they were young - but aren't really interested in anything. Just stick some 90s stuff in the (*Nigella voice*) micro-wa-ve. It sounds a bit like this, and a bit like that, but so indistinct as to sound like the musical equivalent of vaseline on the lens. Be alright on the Spotify playlist like. Your mum or partner won't ask you to turn it off. The ever-increasingly awful 6 Music will no doubt playlist it

See you can just look at the production credit on their LP*. Everyone should look at the production credits on albums. It's kind of an important set of jobs, producing, engineering, mixing etc. I really recommend it. Sometimes you find the best stuff by looking at who is behind the glass.

Produced by...Markus Dravs. Famous for producing such luminaries as Mumford & Sons, Coldplay, Kings of Leon, and Hozier. He's the guy you call when you absolutely have to take it to the stadiums, which we all know means getting watered down and catering to as many people as possible without offending anyone.


They're a service station sandwich of a band. It resembles music, it has all the features of music, but...it's not actual music. It's the soggy representation of lettuce in that service station sandwich. The lettuce doesn't even want to be lettuce anymore. It doesn't even know if it really ever was truly a real living lettuce. It's just a signifier of something green. Something leafy. An avatar of something leafy.

CGI lettuce.

A computer generated image of lettuce displayed on the screen beside the main stage at Leeds festival. "I really want to be a good sandwich for you sir, but the value engineering has stolen my very soul." I wanted to be the crunch in your service station sandwich. But we all know there's not really any crunch there. No nutritional value. Just a suggestion of vegetation.

Album of the year? It's not even Britannia Music Club album of the month February 1996 quality.


Was never a huge Wolf Alice fan but I quite like the handful of tracks Ive heard off the new album, nothing strikes me as mind-blowing, but not bad. The hype seems a bit over the top but Ill give the album a listen.

But I don't get this snobbish attitude over what is and isnt real music, like you can draw a line between what is authentic and worthy of being liked, and what isnt  and everything on the wrong side of the line is not real music because its produced by the wrong person, or being hyped too much, or because the band might play stadiums. And that because of that, their motivations cant possibly be genuine so its all fake and worthless. Its not some amazing revelation that music is hyped and marketed to a target audience - even the most authentic music. But the quality (or otherwise) of the music is separate from that.

Whether I like or dislike a song has nothing to do with who produced it, how its been marketed, or whether the band play stadiums or not. Some people cant seem to draw the line at just disliking / hating certain music  there has to be an extra layer of self-righteousness to justify their opinion and make them feel superior. So they suggest that the artists themselves are not genuine and its not real music. Also this categorising of certain music as being music for (insert social / cultural stereotype) is really patronising - people like music for their own reasons, I don't get this attitude some people have thats like these people only like this music because theyre brainwashed, but I can think for myself. Maybe people are enjoying the Wolf Alice album because they just like the songs?

How do you know you're not just being 'sold' the music that you like?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:51:09 pm by Rob Dylan »
Logged
'There's nothing stupid about football. And there's nothing at all stupid about the annual All-Priest's 5-a-side Over-75s Indoor Football Challenge Match!'

Offline Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #311 on: Today at 02:12:28 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 01:49:16 pm
How do you know you're not just being 'sold' the music that you like?

That's an easy one. Because most of them can't even give it away!  Next question....

Nice post though. Feels like an actual proper discussion could happen. 

Nothing wrong with wanting to 'Bring it to the stadium' - but if that is your stated aim, then we have decidedly different ideas about music . You are selling me a product, not an album. There's a difference between wanting to be the biggest band in the world and wanting to be the best band in the world. Sometimes the 2 cross over, and the music carries the band all the way to the stadium - Flaming Lips, PJ Harvey, Radiohead. Other times it comes across as horribly cynical. When a band has the big guns of a major label behind them like this - it's got nothing to do with wanting you to hear the music. It's got more to do with wanting you to buy/stream the album, click the link, buy the ticket.  I want to be moved by music, not merely be a demographic it's aimed at. 

Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #312 on: Today at 02:25:53 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 11:00:56 pm
Couldn't wait to weigh in any longer. You can take this with a pinch of salt, I just love ranting every now and then ;D

I've heard little bits before. But in the interests of being current, I just took a listen to the Wolf Alice single, 'Smile'. The lead off single from their much-vaunted masterwork 'Blue Weekend'.

It's not good.

You're being sold this lads. They've focus marketed it. There's graphs, and pie charts, and execs on Zoom behind this. Algorithms. 'Sell it to the lads who buy three albums a year'. Mondeo man, as they used to call him. A new band for people who want to say they're still into music like they were when they were young - but aren't really interested in anything. Just stick some 90s stuff in the (*Nigella voice*) micro-wa-ve. It sounds a bit like this, and a bit like that, but so indistinct as to sound like the musical equivalent of vaseline on the lens. Be alright on the Spotify playlist like. Your mum or partner won't ask you to turn it off. The ever-increasingly awful 6 Music will no doubt playlist it to fuck.

See you can just look at the production credit on their LP*. Everyone should look at the production credits on albums. It's kind of an important set of jobs, producing, engineering, mixing etc. I really recommend it. Sometimes you find the best stuff by looking at who is behind the glass.

Produced by...Markus Dravs. Famous for producing such luminaries as Mumford & Sons, Coldplay, Kings of Leon, and Hozier. He's the guy you call when you absolutely have to take it to the stadiums, which we all know means getting watered down and catering to as many people as possible without offending anyone.


They're a service station sandwich of a band. It resembles music, it has all the features of music, but...it's not actual music. It's the soggy representation of lettuce in that service station sandwich. The lettuce doesn't even want to be lettuce anymore. It doesn't even know if it really ever was truly a real living lettuce. It's just a signifier of something green. Something leafy. An avatar of something leafy.

CGI lettuce.

A computer generated image of lettuce displayed on the screen beside the main stage at Leeds festival. "I really want to be a good sandwich for you sir, but the value engineering has stolen my very soul." I wanted to be the crunch in your service station sandwich. But we all know there's not really any crunch there. No nutritional value. Just a suggestion of vegetation.

Album of the year? It's not even Britannia Music Club album of the month February 1996 quality.







*of course, you can't see the fucking credits on Spotify, can you? Because they don't give a shiny shite about music.
I have never really got Wolf Alice and that is exactly the reason why and I could never put my finger on it before.

I feel exactly the same about The 1975.
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,599
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #313 on: Today at 03:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 02:12:28 pm
That's an easy one. Because most of them can't even give it away!  Next question....

Nice post though. Feels like an actual proper discussion could happen. 

Nothing wrong with wanting to 'Bring it to the stadium' - but if that is your stated aim, then we have decidedly different ideas about music . You are selling me a product, not an album. There's a difference between wanting to be the biggest band in the world and wanting to be the best band in the world. Sometimes the 2 cross over, and the music carries the band all the way to the stadium - Flaming Lips, PJ Harvey, Radiohead. Other times it comes across as horribly cynical. When a band has the big guns of a major label behind them like this - it's got nothing to do with wanting you to hear the music. It's got more to do with wanting you to buy/stream the album, click the link, buy the ticket.  I want to be moved by music, not merely be a demographic it's aimed at.

Of course you want to be moved by music, but that's still possible even if a band is on a major record label and plays stadiums. It's about the quality of the music, not the size of the marketing budget. Obviously the record label is only interested in selling the music, and yes they'll be looking at demographics and targeting it a certain audience.* But that doesn't automatically mean that the artists themselves are doing the same thing, and cynically making music they don't believe in just to sell records. Just because they're lucky enough to have a major record company to push their music, doesn't mean they're not interested in making decent music and wanting people to hear it - they just have more resources than some bands. But where do you draw the line in terms of how much is spent on marketing an album? At what size of budget does it stop being about wanting us to hear the music and only about selling it to us? When does music stop being 'authentic'?

Also there is nothing wrong in principle with wanting to make music that a lot of people will like. As an artist you can do that while still producing music that you like, and without cynically churning out rubbish that you don't believe in. But on the other hand, as a music fan there's nothing wrong with disliking music that's too populist or 'obvious' because you prefer stuff with more depth or originality. But I don't agree with then trying to claim some kind of moral superiority, or that the music you like is automatically 'authentic' and the more popular stuff isn't 'real' music.


*And this happens with almost all music, even the obscure and 'authentic' stuff - it's 'sold' to us via different mediums, based on the artists or styles of music we like. Artists are presented a particular way through their appearance, their videos etc. - it's just on a smaller scale. The reason I asked about him being 'sold' the music he likes is that there was an underlying suggestion that people are somehow being brainwashed into liking this music by the way it's being presented, rather than just forming their own opinions. So I was just asking how does he know that the same thing isn't happening to him?
Logged
'There's nothing stupid about football. And there's nothing at all stupid about the annual All-Priest's 5-a-side Over-75s Indoor Football Challenge Match!'

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,521
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #314 on: Today at 04:20:10 pm »
I dont remember this much uproar when Taylor Swift won the prestigious RAWK AOTY last year and she is 10x more manufactured and marketed than bloody Wolf Alice. Was it because she done bits with some members of the National that she got away with it in here?
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,097
    • @hartejack
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #315 on: Today at 04:23:33 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:20:10 pm
I dont remember this much uproar when Taylor Swift won the prestigious RAWK AOTY last year and she is 10x more manufactured and marketed than bloody Wolf Alice. Was it because she done bits with some members of the National that she got away with it in here?

Pretty sure you were the uproar in that case ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 