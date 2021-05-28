« previous next »
Author Topic: 2021 in Music  (Read 9867 times)

Offline Seebab

Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #240 on: May 28, 2021, 09:22:41 pm »
Can't stop going back to the Valerie June record. Very upbeat and heartwarming.
Offline Seebab

Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #241 on: May 28, 2021, 09:26:17 pm »
Quote from: jackh on May 20, 2021, 10:59:30 pm
Some serious talent in this collaboration - Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen:


This song has also been on repeat for me for the last few days. Killer track. Thanks for sharing!
Offline jackh

Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #242 on: May 29, 2021, 11:08:28 am »
Quote from: smutchin on May 27, 2021, 08:30:43 am
Live Black Midi session on Mary Anne Hobbs programme on 6music today, ahead of the album coming out tomorrow. This should be fun!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000wd14

Lou Hayter's Private Sunshine is also out tomorrow. Loving what I've heard from it so far.
https://www.thelineofbestfit.com/reviews/albums/lou-hayter-private-sunshine-album-review

And BC Camplight has a new single out, with a new album on the way.
https://bellaunion.com/2021/05/bc-camplight-returns-with-im-alright-in-the-world/

Three bright sparks in what has been a thoroughly shit week!

Currently enjoying a first listen to the Lou Hayter one (even if I've heard every track so far).

BC Camplight seems prolific...is that a third album in four years?  Enjoyed lots of tracks I've heard, but Deportation Blues didn't seem to stick for me and I didn't get the follow up.  Should probably revisit...

Quote from: Seebab on May 28, 2021, 09:26:17 pm
This song has also been on repeat for me for the last few days. Killer track. Thanks for sharing!

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen - two artists right at the topic of their game(s) recently.  Van Etten has a reissue of her second album, epic, due out next week - disc two is other artists covering the tracks on the album, featuring Idles, Lucinda Williams, Courtney Barnett, and Fiona Apple.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #243 on: May 29, 2021, 01:12:58 pm »
Something a little different I thought, makes a change :) I like it

Offline Djozer

Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #244 on: May 31, 2021, 09:51:03 pm »
The more I listen to it, the more I'm enjoying that Gruff Rhys album. Some great tunes on there, (unsurprisingly) reminiscent of the Super Furries. Who are one of the greatest bands to ever roam the earth. Might be my favourite solo album of his thus far, although that may of course just be recency bias.
Offline damomad

Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #245 on: June 1, 2021, 09:00:04 am »
Quote from: Djozer on May 31, 2021, 09:51:03 pm
The more I listen to it, the more I'm enjoying that Gruff Rhys album. Some great tunes on there, (unsurprisingly) reminiscent of the Super Furries. Who are one of the greatest bands to ever roam the earth. Might be my favourite solo album of his thus far, although that may of course just be recency bias.

None of his solo stuff has ever hit the heights of SFA for me but this new one is definitely strong, some lovely tunes on it.

The latest Iceage album is a belter, I've had that one repeat over the weekend. So many good tracks on there.

Offline jackh

Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #246 on: June 1, 2021, 09:00:34 am »
Quote from: Djozer on May 31, 2021, 09:51:03 pm
The more I listen to it, the more I'm enjoying that Gruff Rhys album. Some great tunes on there, (unsurprisingly) reminiscent of the Super Furries. Who are one of the greatest bands to ever roam the earth. Might be my favourite solo album of his thus far, although that may of course just be recency bias.

I don't know why I'm so slack at picking up the solo records of artists from bands I'm into, but - similar to some others - I've only got/heard a couple of Gruff Rhys' albums...Hotel Shampoo (which I also liked a lot) and the latest one.  I've picked up quite a new albums recently, but this seems to be the one that I've returned to most regularly and it'll be a strong second half of the year if this doesn't appear high in my top ten!

He's touring (at least the UK) with Bill Ryder-Jones supporting in October - booked a ticket for the Albert Hall show just before the weekend.
Offline duvva

Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #247 on: June 1, 2021, 06:37:25 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on May 29, 2021, 01:12:58 pm
Something a little different I thought, makes a change :) I like it

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FoDNFsQGDjE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FoDNFsQGDjE</a>
Can really tell they worked with Josh Homme on this song.
Offline Djozer

Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #248 on: June 1, 2021, 06:56:35 pm »
Quote from: damomad on June  1, 2021, 09:00:04 am
None of his solo stuff has ever hit the heights of SFA for me but this new one is definitely strong, some lovely tunes on it.

The latest Iceage album is a belter, I've had that one repeat over the weekend. So many good tracks on there.
You're right of course, SFA at their best were genuinely something else and I think Gruff on his own doesn't have quite the madcap mix everything up and somehow it works type thing but yeah, this one's a real goodn. I do like Hotel Shampoo though, still sometimes give that a whirl.

Quote from: jackh on June  1, 2021, 09:00:34 am
I don't know why I'm so slack at picking up the solo records of artists from bands I'm into, but - similar to some others - I've only got/heard a couple of Gruff Rhys' albums...Hotel Shampoo (which I also liked a lot) and the latest one.  I've picked up quite a new albums recently, but this seems to be the one that I've returned to most regularly and it'll be a strong second half of the year if this doesn't appear high in my top ten!

He's touring (at least the UK) with Bill Ryder-Jones supporting in October - booked a ticket for the Albert Hall show just before the weekend.
Yeah man, I reckon it'll definitely be in my top ten too, seems like a keeper. That sounds like a good gig, wonder if they're coming to Scotland? Just checked and It's just Gruff minus the Coral bloke, but I still might do it. Even pre-pandemic I hadn't been to a gig for a good while, but I'm definitely starting to feel the urge again now. Oh, and I reckon you're not missing too much if you've only got Hotel Shampoo and this latest one, think they're probably his best, though all the ones I've heard have a certain charm.
Offline smutchin

Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 09:18:28 am »
Quote from: damomad on June  1, 2021, 09:00:04 am
None of his solo stuff has ever hit the heights of SFA for me but this new one is definitely strong, some lovely tunes on it.

I'm the other way round - SFA never really did it for me but I quite like his solo stuff. Loan Your Loneliness is lovely. I've had a cursory listen to the album but will give it a proper listen at some time.

Right now, though, I'm all about Lou Hayter - Private Sunshine on repeat. It's superb. And with the summery weather we're having right now, it captures the vibe perfectly. Has a classic "early Madonna" feel to it - which is right up my street (Borderline being the undisputed greatest pop song of all time ever, of course). This is going to be a stayer for me.

Have also had a few listens to Cavalcade. For those Black Midi sceptics out there, I urge you to give it a try - it's a lot more accessible than you might expect, and even has some proper actual songs on it! Really very good indeed.
Online AndyMuller

Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 04:46:02 pm »
Black Country, New Road doing it for me at the moment. The album is just bonkers.
Offline Mr Dilkington

Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #251 on: Today at 04:45:15 pm »
New Wolf Alice is fantastic.
Offline Zee_26

Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #252 on: Today at 05:34:25 pm »
This week is stacked!

New ones from Japanese Breakfast, Wolf Alice, Rostam and a 20th anniversary release of The Avalanche's Since I Left You.
Online Bread

Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #253 on: Today at 07:08:28 pm »
I didn't know a collaboration between CHVRCHES and Robert Smith was something I needed in my life, but they've just dropped a song together and it's an absolute belter. Will be listening to it a lot this summer I reckon.

New CHVRCHES album comes out in August and I cannot wait.
Online AndyMuller

Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #254 on: Today at 08:39:19 pm »
Yeah this year is ramping it up now. Loving Black Country, New Road, Squid and The Snuts.
Offline ToneLa

Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #255 on: Today at 09:20:27 pm »
AVALANCHES YES
