None of his solo stuff has ever hit the heights of SFA for me but this new one is definitely strong, some lovely tunes on it.



The latest Iceage album is a belter, I've had that one repeat over the weekend. So many good tracks on there.



I don't know why I'm so slack at picking up the solo records of artists from bands I'm into, but - similar to some others - I've only got/heard a couple of Gruff Rhys' albums...Hotel Shampoo (which I also liked a lot) and the latest one. I've picked up quite a new albums recently, but this seems to be the one that I've returned to most regularly and it'll be a strong second half of the year if this doesn't appear high in my top ten!



He's touring (at least the UK) with Bill Ryder-Jones supporting in October - booked a ticket for the Albert Hall show just before the weekend.



You're right of course, SFA at their best were genuinely something else and I think Gruff on his own doesn't have quite the madcap mix everything up and somehow it works type thing but yeah, this one's a real goodn. I do like Hotel Shampoo though, still sometimes give that a whirl.Yeah man, I reckon it'll definitely be in my top ten too, seems like a keeper. That sounds like a good gig, wonder if they're coming to Scotland? Just checked and It's just Gruff minus the Coral bloke, but I still might do it. Even pre-pandemic I hadn't been to a gig for a good while, but I'm definitely starting to feel the urge again now. Oh, and I reckon you're not missing too much if you've only got Hotel Shampoo and this latest one, think they're probably his best, though all the ones I've heard have a certain charm.