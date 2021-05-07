« previous next »
2021 in Music

Nick110581

Re: 2021 in Music
May 7, 2021, 09:15:14 pm
Quote from: Alonso_The_Assassin on May  7, 2021, 02:28:27 pm

New Iceage album sounding promising on first listen.

Just came to post the same thing. I knew the name but didn't know too much about them (the Pete Kember connection drew me in!).

Has anyone checked out the Squid record? I am not sure I like his vocals but it has some rave reviews.
jackh

Re: 2021 in Music
May 7, 2021, 11:06:27 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on May  7, 2021, 08:34:22 am
And its getting good reviews! 2021 and we have had TWO good Weezer albums!  ;D

This really is actually pretty enjoyable.  Always approach them with a bit of jokey trepidation, but...are Weezer actually consistently good again?

Everything...
White
Pacific Daydream
Teal
Black
OK Human
Van Weezer

That's their album output in the last seven years...
AndyMuller

Re: 2021 in Music
May 8, 2021, 03:09:55 pm
Quote from: jackh on May  7, 2021, 11:06:27 pm
This really is actually pretty enjoyable.  Always approach them with a bit of jokey trepidation, but...are Weezer actually consistently good again?

Everything...
White
Pacific Daydream
Teal
Black
OK Human
Van Weezer

That's their album output in the last seven years...

Its the lyrics that always let them down. Pump it into me daddy?  ;D
jackh

Re: 2021 in Music
May 8, 2021, 03:28:39 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on May  8, 2021, 03:09:55 pm
Its the lyrics that always let them down. Pump it into me daddy?  ;D

Lyrics (& delivery) of "When the neon lights stop shining, I see you like a silver lining" is brilliant though  :)
LiamG

Re: 2021 in Music
May 10, 2021, 01:02:15 pm
Coldplays new single gone straight to number 1 in the uk

probably only me here who cares


:D
BarryCrocker

Re: 2021 in Music
May 11, 2021, 07:46:27 am
Quote from: LiamG on May 10, 2021, 01:02:15 pm
Coldplays new single gone straight to number 1 in the uk

probably only me here who cares


:D

Lots of people on here care. They care about what type of society allows Coldplay go straight to # 1 when there's so much other quality out there in the UK.
jackh

Re: 2021 in Music
May 11, 2021, 05:42:59 pm
Sleater-Kinney have made a surprise announcement of the release of their 10th studio album - the self-produced Path of Wellness is to be released on 11th June, having been written last spring.



It's the third record of what it seems fair to call a second chapter in the band's career (following a hiatus 2006-'14) and the first since 1996 to not feature long-term drummer Janet Weiss (who left the band shortly before the last album was released in 2019).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/34XX_fg-R_4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/34XX_fg-R_4</a>
Djozer

Re: 2021 in Music
Yesterday at 08:23:16 pm
Quote from: jackh on May  7, 2021, 12:20:25 am

New Dinosaur Jr, The Coral, and Teenage Fanclub albums in the last couple of weeks have made for some really enjoyable listening - all really catchy, but without having too many sharp edges...definitely earmarked as future hangover listening!
Have now given the Dino Jr one a good few listens and yeah, catchy as hell and a lot of fun. Will have to try the Teenage Fanclub one too, only ever had one album by them but remember liking it and the idea of that bloke from Gorky's fronting them intrigues.

Anyone looking for some melodic alternative indie folk with occasional classic rock vibes and the odd West African flourish (so no one, probably) should check out Superwolves. It might just be my favourite album of the first 36.7% of the year.
Seebab

Re: 2021 in Music
Today at 01:58:24 am
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 08:23:16 pm
Have now given the Dino Jr one a good few listens and yeah, catchy as hell and a lot of fun. Will have to try the Teenage Fanclub one too, only ever had one album by them but remember liking it and the idea of that bloke from Gorky's fronting them intrigues.

Anyone looking for some melodic alternative indie folk with occasional classic rock vibes and the odd West African flourish (so no one, probably) should check out Superwolves. It might just be my favourite album of the first 36.7% of the year.

Superwolves sounds right up my alley. Will have a list. Cheers!

smutchin

Re: 2021 in Music
Today at 07:36:09 am
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 08:23:16 pm
Anyone looking for some melodic alternative indie folk with occasional classic rock vibes and the odd West African flourish (so no one, probably) should check out Superwolves. It might just be my favourite album of the first 36.7% of the year.

Intriguing. Just had a quick scan listen and it sounds very promising. Will put it on the playlist for a proper listen later.
