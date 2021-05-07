

New Dinosaur Jr, The Coral, and Teenage Fanclub albums in the last couple of weeks have made for some really enjoyable listening - all really catchy, but without having too many sharp edges...definitely earmarked as future hangover listening!



Have now given the Dino Jr one a good few listens and yeah, catchy as hell and a lot of fun. Will have to try the Teenage Fanclub one too, only ever had one album by them but remember liking it and the idea of that bloke from Gorky's fronting them intrigues.Anyone looking for some melodic alternative indie folk with occasional classic rock vibes and the odd West African flourish (so no one, probably) should check out Superwolves. It might just be my favourite album of the first 36.7% of the year.