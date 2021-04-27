Teenage Fanclub's new album has also just popped up my Bandcamp, as I was sat awaiting it's arrival in the post today/tomorrow. Endless Arcade is their 11th, and their first without founder-member Gerard Love.







'Home' was the lead single, and has been knocking about for about six months:



Spoiler <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rKaoUahiY1k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rKaoUahiY1k</a>

I've meant to pick up Grand Prix for years, given that 'Sparky's Dream' always sounds so fantastic when it crops up (pretty often) on the radio. 2021 seems to be the year I'm getting into bands who are a long way into their career & have sizeable back-catalogues (I should have done this last year really, when there was fuck all to do...).



-----



Bandcamp, by the way - continuing to be brilliant. Bandcamp Friday's (when they waive their own fees) are going to carry on for at least the next few months, and the release-day digital download when you pre-order even in physical formats is always an appreciated touch.



Yes, definitely get Grand Prix - it's a great album as are Bandwagonesque and Songs from Northern Britain if you also don't have them. One of my favourite bands from the 90s - always preferred them to their Britpop contemporaries - so I will give the new TFC album a go. The single sounds OK, but seeing someone else on bass just looks wrong. Gerard Love wrote some of their best tunes, including Sparky's Dream so will be interesting to see how they have filled that Gerard-shaped hole.