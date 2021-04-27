« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2021 in Music  (Read 6544 times)

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #160 on: April 27, 2021, 12:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 27, 2021, 11:32:32 am
On The Snuts, I've listened to the new album twice now through friend recommendations and it's alright. A bit indie landfill to me, kind of on a similar level to Catfish and the Bottlemen - decent and worth a listen but ultimately pretty forgettable.

To be honest, pretty much everything sounds like that to me now, after hearing Black Midi's latest effort.
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,048
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 09:35:12 pm »
Good evening fellow miserable bastards.


This is from a reissue that came out last month from 1979 - the reissue is already going for daft sums on discogs, possibly because of this tune: 'EGYPT ROCK'

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0lbDssO_wr0?t=1063" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0lbDssO_wr0?t=1063</a>


Disclaimer: Taken me a fucken age to find this and link it so I hope it works, but the youtube tracklisting of the album is all over the shop. But that Egypt Rock tune sticks it in the back of the net.

BOLLOCKS. DOESN'T WORK... fast forward to 17:39. You'll thank me... OK, you won't.


the bandcamp link: https://earlyfuturerecords.bandcamp.com/album/visions-of-the-third-eye
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:38:03 pm by Filler. »
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,870
    • @hartejack
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 10:34:38 pm »
Self Esteem's (that's Rebecca Lucy Taylor of Slow Club) 'I Do This All the Time' - from the forthcoming second album, of the same name - is going to get played a lot on the radio:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Mtd_jlV61mA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Mtd_jlV61mA</a>

As Bob Mortimer would say, it's a beauty...
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,407
  • Boss Tha
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #163 on: Today at 12:25:37 am »
Steve Cobby is great and has been for a long time.

His latest album "I've Loved You All My Life" is a treat, especially for fans of ambient, downtempo with a dash of late era Talk Talk for good measure.

Highly recommended.

https://stevecobby.bandcamp.com/album/ive-loved-you-all-my-life
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 846
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #164 on: Today at 06:45:09 am »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 10:34:38 pm
Self Esteem's (that's Rebecca Lucy Taylor of Slow Club) 'I Do This All the Time' - from the forthcoming second album, of the same name - is going to get played a lot on the radio.

As Bob Mortimer would say, it's a beauty...

Loved it from the first play, deserves to be massive.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,870
    • @hartejack
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #165 on: Today at 09:31:04 am »
Quote from: jackh on January 28, 2021, 11:14:27 pm
Local favourites The Coral have announced the release of their eight/tenth (depends how you regard two of them!) album, with double-album Coral Island due for release on Friday 30th April.



Spoiler
Lead single Faceless Angel:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5fpPoaBwtDI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5fpPoaBwtDI</a>
[close]

Looking forward to popping into town to pick The Coral's new one up a little later today - a couple more tracks here for anyone else considering it:

Spoiler
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UN_DS2zUEFA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UN_DS2zUEFA</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qQAkGDQ3AOk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qQAkGDQ3AOk</a>
[close]
« Last Edit: Today at 09:34:03 am by jackh »
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,441
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #166 on: Today at 09:32:08 am »
Big fan of Vacancy, got high hopes on this based on a few reviews Ive seen.
Logged
AHA!

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,870
    • @hartejack
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #167 on: Today at 10:08:09 am »
Truly hip, cool, in-touch, and absolutely with it in the spring of 2021, I've bought tickets to see both Shed Seven and The Charlatans in the last 12 hours or so - both within a few days of each other in Liverpool this December).
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,441
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #168 on: Today at 10:14:01 am »
Haha, got one for Shed Seven myself. Supported by some sort of venture by Mark Morriss, Chris Helme and Nigel Clark.

Might go in a bucket hat and Umbro coat and go full 90s.
Logged
AHA!

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,870
    • @hartejack
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #169 on: Today at 11:07:01 am »
Teenage Fanclub's new album has also just popped up my Bandcamp, as I was sat awaiting it's arrival in the post today/tomorrow.  Endless Arcade is their 11th, and their first without founder-member Gerard Love.



'Home' was the lead single, and has been knocking about for about six months:

Spoiler
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rKaoUahiY1k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rKaoUahiY1k</a>
[close]

I've meant to pick up Grand Prix for years, given that 'Sparky's Dream' always sounds so fantastic when it crops up (pretty often) on the radio.  2021 seems to be the year I'm getting into bands who are a long way into their career & have sizeable back-catalogues (I should have done this last year really, when there was fuck all to do...).

-----

Bandcamp, by the way - continuing to be brilliant.  Bandcamp Friday's (when they waive their own fees) are going to carry on for at least the next few months, and the release-day digital download when you pre-order even in physical formats is always an appreciated touch.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:09:46 am by jackh »
Logged

Online irc65

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #170 on: Today at 03:30:11 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 11:07:01 am
Teenage Fanclub's new album has also just popped up my Bandcamp, as I was sat awaiting it's arrival in the post today/tomorrow.  Endless Arcade is their 11th, and their first without founder-member Gerard Love.



'Home' was the lead single, and has been knocking about for about six months:

Spoiler
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rKaoUahiY1k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rKaoUahiY1k</a>
[close]

I've meant to pick up Grand Prix for years, given that 'Sparky's Dream' always sounds so fantastic when it crops up (pretty often) on the radio.  2021 seems to be the year I'm getting into bands who are a long way into their career & have sizeable back-catalogues (I should have done this last year really, when there was fuck all to do...).

-----

Bandcamp, by the way - continuing to be brilliant.  Bandcamp Friday's (when they waive their own fees) are going to carry on for at least the next few months, and the release-day digital download when you pre-order even in physical formats is always an appreciated touch.

Yes, definitely get Grand Prix - it's a great album as are Bandwagonesque and Songs from Northern Britain if you also don't have them. One of my favourite bands from the 90s - always preferred them to their Britpop contemporaries - so I will give the new TFC album a go. The single sounds OK, but seeing someone else on bass just looks wrong. Gerard Love wrote some of their best tunes, including Sparky's Dream so will be interesting to see how they have filled that Gerard-shaped hole. 
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,102
  • JFT96
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #171 on: Today at 03:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 27, 2021, 11:32:32 am

Looking forward to this.



It was good but a bit of a disappointment that it wasn't better considering it's been about 4 or 5 years since their last one. A few really good songs but quite a few album fillers.
Logged

Online SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,969
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #172 on: Today at 03:37:57 pm »
Quote from: irc65 on Today at 03:30:11 pm
be interesting to see how they have filled that Gerard-shaped hole. 

They've replaced him with Euros Childs of Gorky's Zygotic Mynci.

If you're going to get a sub, pretty hard to beat someone of his quality!

Interested to have a listen to this. Haven't really listened to much of the Fannies since 1997.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 