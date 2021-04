Teenage Fanclub's new album has also just popped up my Bandcamp, as I was sat awaiting it's arrival in the post today/tomorrow.is their 11th, and their first without founder-member Gerard Love.'Home' was the lead single, and has been knocking about for about six months:I've meant to pick up Grand Prix for years, given that 'Sparky's Dream' always sounds so fantastic when it crops up (pretty often) on the radio. 2021 seems to be the year I'm getting into bands who are a long way into their career & have sizeable back-catalogues (I should have done this last year really, when there was fuck all to do...).-----Bandcamp, by the way - continuing to be brilliant. Bandcamp Friday 's (when they waive their own fees) are going to carry on for at least the next few months, and the release-day digital download when you pre-order even in physical formats is always an appreciated touch.